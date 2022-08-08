ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NUMG)

By MarketBeat News
etfdailynews.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
InvestorPlace

7 Long-Term Stocks to Buy Before the Bull Market Returns

Add greater depth to your portfolio by considering this list of long-term stocks to buy before the bull market returns. QuantumScape (QS): Solid-state batteries are the future of EV battery tech and QS is in the ascendency. Shopify (SHOP): Resilient business model and robust financial flexibility to continue improving its...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Semiconductor Stocks Pressured Following Nvidia's Q2 Preannouncement

NVIDIA Corporation NVDA shares traded lower by 7.9% on Monday after the semiconductor giant preannounced just $6.7 billion in revenue for the July quarter, well below the $8.1 billion in revenue analysts were expecting. Several leading semiconductor stocks traded lower in sympathy for Nvidia as investors anticipate a potentially weak quarter in the semi industry.
STOCKS
etfdailynews.com

Broadmark Realty Capital (NYSE:BRMK) Rating Lowered to Underweight at Piper Sandler

Several other analysts have also issued reports on BRMK. TheStreet lowered shares of Broadmark Realty Capital from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Broadmark Realty Capital from $12.50 to $9.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
etfdailynews.com

Shell Asset Management Co. Has $161,000 Position in Radiant Logistics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT)

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RLGT. Wynnefield Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Radiant Logistics in the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Radiant Logistics in the fourth quarter valued at about $100,000. Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Radiant Logistics during the 4th quarter worth about $136,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Radiant Logistics by 132.7% during the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 25,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 14,600 shares during the period. Finally, Corton Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Radiant Logistics in the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. 53.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
STOCKS
etfdailynews.com

Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX) Trading Down 5.8% After Insider Selling

Specifically, CEO Christopher Gibson sold 36,825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.49, for a total value of $349,469.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 541,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,141,957.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 113,629 shares of company stock valued at $927,063. Corporate insiders own 22.25% of the company’s stock.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
etfdailynews.com

Aris Water Solutions (NYSE:ARIS) Trading Down 5.8% on Analyst Downgrade

Separately, Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Aris Water Solutions in a report on Thursday, July 14th. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.14. Aris Water Solutions (NYSE:ARIS...
MARKETS
etfdailynews.com

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) Stock Price Down 4.1% After Analyst Downgrade

Several other brokerages also recently commented on REPL. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Replimune Group from $59.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Replimune Group from $52.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Replimune Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Replimune Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.00.
STOCKS
etfdailynews.com

Compass Therapeutics (CMPX) & Its Peers Financial Contrast

Compass Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMPX – Get Rating) is one of 267 public companies in the “Biological products, except diagnostic” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Compass Therapeutics to similar businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, dividends and earnings.
INDUSTRY
etfdailynews.com

Tailwind International Acquisition (NYSE:TWNI) Stock Price Up 0.2%

Tailwind International Acquisition Price Performance. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.79. Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tailwind International Acquisition. Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Robinson Capital...
STOCKS
etfdailynews.com

John C. Kunze Sells 1,155 Shares of Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX) Stock

Regal Rexnord stock opened at $136.86 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $120.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $136.96. The company has a market cap of $9.17 billion, a PE ratio of 24.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.27. Regal Rexnord Co. has a 1-year low of $108.28 and a 1-year high of $176.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 1.52.
STOCKS
ETF Focus

Best Vanguard Stock ETFs (Updated August 2022)

When it comes to investing in ETFs, the first place that many people turn to is Vanguard. With nearly $2 trillion in assets, it's the 2nd largest ETF issuer behind only BlackRock's iShares family of funds. The reason why is pretty simple. No matter what category, theme or strategy an...
STOCKS
etfdailynews.com

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) Trading Up 10.6% on Analyst Upgrade

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Sunnova Energy International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research note on Friday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Sunnova Energy International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sunnova Energy International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.87.
STOCKS
etfdailynews.com

Supernova Partners Acquisition Co III (OTCMKTS:STREU) Stock Price Up 0.4%

Supernova Partners Acquisition Co III Stock Up 0.4 %. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.82 and its 200-day moving average is $9.87. Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Supernova Partners Acquisition Co III (STREU) Are 3M, Honeywell, GE Buys After Quarterly Reports?. Is...
STOCKS
etfdailynews.com

Comparing Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT) and Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO)

Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT – Get Rating) and Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, dividends, profitability, earnings and institutional ownership.
MARKETS
etfdailynews.com

Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) Price Target Cut to $2.00

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Party City Holdco from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. PRTY stock opened at $1.28 on Tuesday. Party City Holdco has a 52 week low of $1.04 and a 52 week high of $9.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.32. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.99 million, a P/E ratio of -7.53 and a beta of 3.13.
STOCKS
etfdailynews.com

Logistics Innovation Technologies (NASDAQ:LITTU) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Logistics Innovation Technologies Stock Down 0.1 %. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.85. Institutional Trading of Logistics Innovation Technologies. Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LITTU. TIG Advisors LLC boosted its stake in...
MARKETS
etfdailynews.com

Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $28.47

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Oil-Dri Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 18th. The firm has a market capitalization of $198.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 230.00 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.91 and a 200-day moving average of $28.47.
STOCKS

