Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Broadmark Realty Capital (NYSE:BRMK) Rating Lowered to Underweight at Piper Sandler
Several other analysts have also issued reports on BRMK. TheStreet lowered shares of Broadmark Realty Capital from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Broadmark Realty Capital from $12.50 to $9.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th.
Shell Asset Management Co. Has $161,000 Position in Radiant Logistics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT)
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RLGT. Wynnefield Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Radiant Logistics in the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Radiant Logistics in the fourth quarter valued at about $100,000. Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Radiant Logistics during the 4th quarter worth about $136,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Radiant Logistics by 132.7% during the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 25,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 14,600 shares during the period. Finally, Corton Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Radiant Logistics in the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. 53.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Meihua International Medical Technologies Co., Ltd.’s Lock-Up Period To End on August 15th (NASDAQ:MHUA)
Meihua International Medical Technologies Stock Up 1.6 %. NASDAQ:MHUA opened at $4.58 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.27. Meihua International Medical Technologies has a 52 week low of $2.60 and a 52 week high of $14.80. About Meihua International Medical Technologies. (Get Rating) Meihua International...
Comparing Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT) and Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO)
Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT – Get Rating) and Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, dividends, profitability, earnings and institutional ownership.
Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX) Trading Down 5.8% After Insider Selling
Specifically, CEO Christopher Gibson sold 36,825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.49, for a total value of $349,469.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 541,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,141,957.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 113,629 shares of company stock valued at $927,063. Corporate insiders own 22.25% of the company’s stock.
Semiconductor Stocks Pressured Following Nvidia's Q2 Preannouncement
NVIDIA Corporation NVDA shares traded lower by 7.9% on Monday after the semiconductor giant preannounced just $6.7 billion in revenue for the July quarter, well below the $8.1 billion in revenue analysts were expecting. Several leading semiconductor stocks traded lower in sympathy for Nvidia as investors anticipate a potentially weak quarter in the semi industry.
John C. Kunze Sells 1,155 Shares of Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX) Stock
Regal Rexnord stock opened at $136.86 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $120.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $136.96. The company has a market cap of $9.17 billion, a PE ratio of 24.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.27. Regal Rexnord Co. has a 1-year low of $108.28 and a 1-year high of $176.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 1.52.
Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) Trading Up 10.6% on Analyst Upgrade
A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Sunnova Energy International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research note on Friday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Sunnova Energy International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sunnova Energy International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.87.
iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) Sees Strong Trading Volume After Better-Than-Expected Earnings
The industrial products company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.55) by $1.20. The firm had revenue of $255.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $303.06 million. iRobot had a negative net margin of 3.33% and a negative return on equity of 4.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS.
Tailwind International Acquisition (NYSE:TWNI) Stock Price Up 0.2%
Tailwind International Acquisition Price Performance. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.79. Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tailwind International Acquisition. Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Robinson Capital...
Best Vanguard Stock ETFs (Updated August 2022)
When it comes to investing in ETFs, the first place that many people turn to is Vanguard. With nearly $2 trillion in assets, it's the 2nd largest ETF issuer behind only BlackRock's iShares family of funds. The reason why is pretty simple. No matter what category, theme or strategy an...
Aris Water Solutions (NYSE:ARIS) Trading Down 5.8% on Analyst Downgrade
Separately, Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Aris Water Solutions in a report on Thursday, July 14th. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.14. Aris Water Solutions (NYSE:ARIS...
Enhabit (NYSE:EHAB) Trading Up 8.9% Following Insider Buying Activity
Specifically, Director Leo I. Higdon, Jr. purchased 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.57 per share, for a total transaction of $61,065.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,065. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $28.47
Separately, StockNews.com lowered Oil-Dri Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 18th. The firm has a market capitalization of $198.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 230.00 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.91 and a 200-day moving average of $28.47.
Contrasting Lesaka Technologies (NASDAQ:LSAK) & First Pacific (OTCMKTS:FPAFY)
Lesaka Technologies (NASDAQ:LSAK – Get Rating) and First Pacific (OTCMKTS:FPAFY – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations. Profitability.
Compass Therapeutics (CMPX) & Its Peers Financial Contrast
Compass Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMPX – Get Rating) is one of 267 public companies in the “Biological products, except diagnostic” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Compass Therapeutics to similar businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, dividends and earnings.
Express Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:EXPR)
Shares of EXPR stock opened at $2.20 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $149.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.15 and a beta of 1.41. Express has a 52 week low of $1.63 and a 52 week high of $7.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.07 and a 200-day moving average of $3.07.
Logistics Innovation Technologies (NASDAQ:LITTU) Stock Price Down 0.1%
Logistics Innovation Technologies Stock Down 0.1 %. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.85. Institutional Trading of Logistics Innovation Technologies. Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LITTU. TIG Advisors LLC boosted its stake in...
First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) Shares Gap Up Following Insider Buying Activity
Specifically, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total value of $37,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,274,812.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Patrick James Buehler purchased 489 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $102.10 per share, with a total value of $49,926.90. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 4,117 shares in the company, valued at $420,345.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total transaction of $37,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,274,812.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,405 shares of company stock worth $4,271,772 in the last 90 days. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
9F (NASDAQ:JFU) and OppFi (NYSE:OPFI) Financial Contrast
9F (NASDAQ:JFU – Get Rating) and OppFi (NYSE:OPFI – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability, risk, valuation and analyst recommendations. Insider and Institutional Ownership.
