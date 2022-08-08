Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $3.08 Million Stock Holdings in ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged (BATS:IGHG)

Read full article on original website
4 Dividend Stocks Offering Double-Digit Yields: An Easy Way To Earn Passive Income
As the second quarter earnings season wraps up, investors looking to earn a passive income in order to balance out high inflation can invest in dividend stocks. With the consumer price index up 9.1% over the past 12 months, consumers are feeling their savings being eaten away by inflation. After...
2 Big Dividend Stocks Yielding at Least 8%; Raymond James Says ‘Buy’
Stocks went into a true bear market earlier this year, but the last few weeks have seen a strong rally. The S&P 500 has gained 13% from its mid-June trough, and the NASDAQ is up 19%. This doesn’t mean, however, that we’re out of the woods. Investors should...
Victory Capital Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Opthea Limited (NASDAQ:OPT)
OPT stock opened at $7.52 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.28. Opthea Limited has a 12-month low of $4.73 and a 12-month high of $8.72. Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth. A number of brokerages have...
Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Put Options on EQT (NYSE:EQT)
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EQT. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EQT in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in shares of EQT in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EQT in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of EQT in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EQT in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. 90.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Enhabit (NYSE:EHAB) Trading Up 8.9% Following Insider Buying Activity
Specifically, Director Leo I. Higdon, Jr. purchased 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.57 per share, for a total transaction of $61,065.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,065. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Global Partners LP (NYSE:GLP) Insider Sells $60,624.97 in Stock
Shares of NYSE:GLP opened at $27.10 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $921.40 million, a PE ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.40 and its 200-day moving average is $26.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.32. Global Partners LP has a 52 week low of $19.45 and a 52 week high of $30.26.
John C. Kunze Sells 1,155 Shares of Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX) Stock
Regal Rexnord stock opened at $136.86 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $120.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $136.96. The company has a market cap of $9.17 billion, a PE ratio of 24.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.27. Regal Rexnord Co. has a 1-year low of $108.28 and a 1-year high of $176.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 1.52.
Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) Sees Large Volume Increase on Analyst Upgrade
Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on RUN. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $89.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Roth Capital decreased their price target on shares of Sunrun from $42.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Sunrun in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Sunrun from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.87.
Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM)
IBM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $166.00 to $156.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $157.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.10.
Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) Shares Up 10.2% After Analyst Upgrade
A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on HASI. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $66.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 13th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.67.
Broadmark Realty Capital (NYSE:BRMK) Rating Lowered to Underweight at Piper Sandler
Several other analysts have also issued reports on BRMK. TheStreet lowered shares of Broadmark Realty Capital from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Broadmark Realty Capital from $12.50 to $9.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th.
Pinterest Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:PINS)
PINS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Pinterest from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Pinterest from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. UBS Group upped their target price on Pinterest from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Pinterest from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised Pinterest to a “positive” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.76.
Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX) Trading Down 5.8% After Insider Selling
Specifically, CEO Christopher Gibson sold 36,825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.49, for a total value of $349,469.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 541,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,141,957.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 113,629 shares of company stock valued at $927,063. Corporate insiders own 22.25% of the company’s stock.
Shell Asset Management Co. Has $161,000 Position in Radiant Logistics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT)
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RLGT. Wynnefield Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Radiant Logistics in the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Radiant Logistics in the fourth quarter valued at about $100,000. Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Radiant Logistics during the 4th quarter worth about $136,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Radiant Logistics by 132.7% during the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 25,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 14,600 shares during the period. Finally, Corton Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Radiant Logistics in the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. 53.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Comparing Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT) and Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO)
Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT – Get Rating) and Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, dividends, profitability, earnings and institutional ownership.
CBL & Associates Properties (OTCMKTS:CBLAQ) Stock Price Up 2.4%
The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.17. CBL & Associates Properties Company Profile. (Get Rating) CBL & Associates Properties, Inc...
InPlay Oil (IPOOF) and Its Peers Financial Comparison
InPlay Oil (OTCMKTS:IPOOF – Get Rating) is one of 40 public companies in the “Drilling oil & gas wells” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare InPlay Oil to similar companies based on the strength of its risk, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.
Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) Price Target Cut to $2.00
Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Party City Holdco from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. PRTY stock opened at $1.28 on Tuesday. Party City Holdco has a 52 week low of $1.04 and a 52 week high of $9.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.32. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.99 million, a P/E ratio of -7.53 and a beta of 3.13.
Meihua International Medical Technologies Co., Ltd.’s Lock-Up Period To End on August 15th (NASDAQ:MHUA)
Meihua International Medical Technologies Stock Up 1.6 %. NASDAQ:MHUA opened at $4.58 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.27. Meihua International Medical Technologies has a 52 week low of $2.60 and a 52 week high of $14.80. About Meihua International Medical Technologies. (Get Rating) Meihua International...
Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $28.47
Separately, StockNews.com lowered Oil-Dri Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 18th. The firm has a market capitalization of $198.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 230.00 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.91 and a 200-day moving average of $28.47.
