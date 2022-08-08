Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $3.08 Million Stock Holdings in ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged (BATS:IGHG)

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on RUN. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $89.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Roth Capital decreased their price target on shares of Sunrun from $42.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Sunrun in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Sunrun from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.87.

STOCKS ・ 1 DAY AGO