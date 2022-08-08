Read full article on original website
Temperatures rise as France tackles its worst drought on record
PARIS, Aug 7 (Reuters) - France on Sunday braced for a fourth heatwave this summer as its worst drought on record left parched villages without safe drinking water and farmers warned of a looming milk shortage in the winter.
Weather tracker: no relief as heatwaves continue in parts of Europe and China
While it feels as though Europe should be starting to see the end of its heatwaves, scorching temperatures are expected to continue across the north and west of the continent this week. As high pressure becomes established, parts of France and Spain could experience temperatures of 38C (100.4F) between Wednesday and Saturday. A prolonged hot period is also forecast to hit the UK with temperatures exceeding 30C, and maximum temperatures possibly hitting as high as 35C.
‘Lethally hot’: Warning UK heatwave will bring deaths, droughts and wildfires
Britain is set to reach “lethally hot” temperatures this week as another heatwave threatens deaths, droughts and wildfires. The Met Office has issued an amber extreme heat warning in place for four days starting from Thursday as temperatures are expected to climb as high as 36C in parts of England. The UK Health and Security Agency has also issued a Level Three heat health alert as experts warn people with underlying health conditions will have “no respite” from the suffocating heat. Temperatures climbing steadily over the coming days, with the mercury likely to reach at least 33c for four...
UK weather – live: No 10 urged to declare drought emergency amid ‘lethal’ heatwave
The Liberal Democrats have urged ministers to declare a national drought emergency and hold weekly televised press conferences to update the public on guidance to limit water usage.The declaration would mean a cabinet minister take responsibility for ensuring rivers, chalk streams and reservoirs do not dry up.The party has also called for a strategy to ensure farmers can water their crops, and make sure resources are directed to parts of the country which have the least amount of water.It comes as the environment secretary George Eustice implored water companies to make efforts to protect essential supplies as the country...
Time Out Global
A two-hour ‘monster storm’ will chuck down two full inches of rain tomorrow
Remember that godawful heatwave of just a few days ago? Well, for huge swathes of the UK, all that’s about to get well and truly washed away. The Met Office has issued a yellow thunderstorm warning for Friday, with some areas expected to see two inches of rain in just two hours. We could even see hail. Truly wild stuff.
americanmilitarynews.com
US loses half its fighter jets, tons of warships in China war game
American military strategists are actively gaming U.S. military response scenarios to a potential Chinese invasion of Taiwan by 2026. The wargames have already found that the U.S. would have to lose more than 900 fighter jets — up to half of its fighter jet fleet — and a large number of U.S. warships to turn back China, a new report revealed Monday.
Shocking video shows shops and vehicles submerged by floods... in UAE: Heavy rains hit various cities, leaving seven dead
This shocking footage shows shops and vehicles submerged by floods in the United Arab Emirates. At least seven people have been killed after unseasonable downpours triggered flash flooding in eastern districts of the normally parched Gulf state, authorities said. 'We regret to announce that six people of Asian nationalities have...
Flash floods hit part of the country leaving cars submerged – after driest July since 1935
FLASH floods struck part of the country yesterday and left cars submerged - after the driest July since 1935. Up to 4.5in fell across parts of the Lake District in just 24 hours whilst north Wales saw as much as 3.5in. But the south remained bone dry as fears of...
‘The new normal’: how Europe is being hit by a climate-driven drought crisis
Europe’s most severe drought in decades is hitting homes, factories, farmers and freight across the continent, as experts warn drier winters and searing summers fuelled by global heating mean water shortages will become “the new normal”. The EU European Drought Observatory has calculated that 45% of the...
Intact WWII-era bomb discovered in Italy's River Po following extreme drought
Extreme drought brought on by record high temperatures in Europe has revealed an unexploded, WWII-era bomb nestled along the banks of Italy's River Po. Fishermen discovered the American-made bomb on July 25, near the northern Italian village of Borgo Virgilio, near the city of Mantua, according to Reuters (opens in new tab). The bomb appeared to have been submerged there for more than 70 years.
Health chiefs issue new heatwave warning from tomorrow as Met Office predicts 35C
BRITS have been issued a heat-health alert as the Met Office predicts temperatures will rise across the country this week. The warning is in place from midday tomorrow, through to 6pm August 13, the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) said. While temperatures won't reach the record highs seen last month,...
Water companies issue warnings to customers amid drought concerns
Water companies across the UK have issued warnings to consumers amid fears the country is heading for a drought.The National Drought Group moved England into “Prolonged Dry Weather” status, which is the final stage before an official drought, at an emergency meeting last month.According to the Met Office, July 2022 was the driest July for England since 1935, with England getting just 35% of its average rainfall for the month, and Wales 53%.Two water companies have introduced hosepipe bans, and others are encouraging consumers to be mindful of their water usage. The guidelines from each water company in the UK...
BBC
Norfolk farmer warns lack of rain is killing crops
A farmer is warning the current lack of rainfall means crops "are just dying on their feet". Chris Skinner, from High Ash Farm in Caistor St Edmunds, in south Norfolk, has seen crops dry up, and up to 1,000 mature trees die on his land. "I've not seen conditions like...
Vox
How are floods and droughts happening at the same time?
On Monday, President Joe Biden flew to eastern Kentucky to visit families affected by historic flooding that struck the Midwest in late July and early August, leaving at least 35 dead and hundreds missing. “It’s going to take a while to get through this, but I promise you we’re not leaving,” Biden said. “As long as it takes, we’re going to be here.”
Weather agency: July was Spain's hottest month on record
MADRID (AP) — Spain has never had a month as hot as July in more than six decades, the national weather office AEMET said Monday. For the first time since weather records started in 1961, July registered an average temperature of 25.6 degrees Celsius (78 degrees Fahrenheit), that was 2.7 C (36 F) above the recorded average for any month of July. The southern Andalusian town of Morón de la Frontera posted the highest temperature of the month with 46 C (115 F) on July 24. The northwest Galicia region posted a record temperature of 44 C (111 F) in the city of Ourense. The extreme heat and lack of rain has caused many wildfires and worsened a drought in many areas. The European Forest Fire Information System says 2022 has been the worst year so far in terms of scorched territory and the number of fires for Spain. The agency says 240,000 hectares (585,00 acres) have been razed in more than 370 fires in Spain.
Earth sees a top 3 hottest July, marked by deadly heat, flash floods
Unparalleled heat waves, drought, wildfires and deadly deluges made this July one of the three hottest on record worldwide, according to the Copernicus Climate Change Service. Why it matters: The report is the first indication of where July stands in the annals of modern climate records, and it shows that the influence of human-caused global warming is having a profound impact on summer temperatures.
Rivers face ‘horror story’ as country heads for drought, say campaigners
The UK’s rivers face “a horror story that just gets worse and worse” amid fears the country is heading for a drought, a campaign group has said.Charles Watson, founder and chair of River Action, said reduced water levels meant the UK’s rivers would become more polluted and urged the Government to act to prevent an “ecological emergency”.He said the country’s rivers faced “a classic tipping point”, adding: “We have not seen a situation like this.”River Action has so far largely focused on the issue of pollution, raising concerns about the impact of intensive farming on waterways such as the River...
Brutal Heatwaves in U.S. Will Be Regular Occurrences, New Study Predicts
Climatologists have said that extreme heatwave events will increase by 30 percentage points in the future, mostly due to greenhouse gases.
BBC
Causes of deadly dry-lightning wildfires revealed
Scientists have identified the weather conditions that create dry lightning, which starts California's most devastating wildfires. These conditions can be modelled over the long term to better predict these very rare weather events. And this will help governments and emergency services respond more quickly, as extreme wildfires increase in frequency...
digg.com
Escaping To 'China's Hawaii' — Only To Be Locked Down
Many in Sanya had arrived hoping for relief from strict COVID-control measures in bigger cities. We’ve curated the best of the Internet so you don’t have to spend hours scrolling. Sign up for Digg’s daily morning newsletter to get the most interesting stories of the moment delivered directly...
