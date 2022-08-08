Read full article on original website
Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX) Trading Down 5.8% After Insider Selling
Specifically, CEO Christopher Gibson sold 36,825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.49, for a total value of $349,469.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 541,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,141,957.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 113,629 shares of company stock valued at $927,063. Corporate insiders own 22.25% of the company’s stock.
Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM)
IBM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $166.00 to $156.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $157.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.10.
Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) Shares Up 10.2% After Analyst Upgrade
A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on HASI. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $66.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 13th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.67.
Aris Water Solutions (NYSE:ARIS) Trading Down 5.8% on Analyst Downgrade
Separately, Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Aris Water Solutions in a report on Thursday, July 14th. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.14. Aris Water Solutions (NYSE:ARIS...
Compass Therapeutics (CMPX) & Its Peers Financial Contrast
Compass Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMPX – Get Rating) is one of 267 public companies in the “Biological products, except diagnostic” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Compass Therapeutics to similar businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, dividends and earnings.
Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) Trading Up 10.6% on Analyst Upgrade
A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Sunnova Energy International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research note on Friday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Sunnova Energy International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sunnova Energy International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.87.
John C. Kunze Sells 1,155 Shares of Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX) Stock
Regal Rexnord stock opened at $136.86 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $120.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $136.96. The company has a market cap of $9.17 billion, a PE ratio of 24.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.27. Regal Rexnord Co. has a 1-year low of $108.28 and a 1-year high of $176.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 1.52.
Meihua International Medical Technologies Co., Ltd.’s Lock-Up Period To End on August 15th (NASDAQ:MHUA)
Meihua International Medical Technologies Stock Up 1.6 %. NASDAQ:MHUA opened at $4.58 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.27. Meihua International Medical Technologies has a 52 week low of $2.60 and a 52 week high of $14.80. About Meihua International Medical Technologies. (Get Rating) Meihua International...
InPlay Oil (IPOOF) and Its Peers Financial Comparison
InPlay Oil (OTCMKTS:IPOOF – Get Rating) is one of 40 public companies in the “Drilling oil & gas wells” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare InPlay Oil to similar companies based on the strength of its risk, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.
Global Partners LP (NYSE:GLP) Insider Sells $60,624.97 in Stock
Shares of NYSE:GLP opened at $27.10 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $921.40 million, a PE ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.40 and its 200-day moving average is $26.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.32. Global Partners LP has a 52 week low of $19.45 and a 52 week high of $30.26.
Enhabit (NYSE:EHAB) Trading Up 8.9% Following Insider Buying Activity
Specifically, Director Leo I. Higdon, Jr. purchased 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.57 per share, for a total transaction of $61,065.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,065. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Victory Capital Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Opthea Limited (NASDAQ:OPT)
OPT stock opened at $7.52 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.28. Opthea Limited has a 12-month low of $4.73 and a 12-month high of $8.72. Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth. A number of brokerages have...
iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) Sees Strong Trading Volume After Better-Than-Expected Earnings
The industrial products company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.55) by $1.20. The firm had revenue of $255.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $303.06 million. iRobot had a negative net margin of 3.33% and a negative return on equity of 4.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS.
Shell Asset Management Co. Has $161,000 Position in Radiant Logistics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT)
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RLGT. Wynnefield Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Radiant Logistics in the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Radiant Logistics in the fourth quarter valued at about $100,000. Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Radiant Logistics during the 4th quarter worth about $136,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Radiant Logistics by 132.7% during the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 25,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 14,600 shares during the period. Finally, Corton Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Radiant Logistics in the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. 53.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Tyson Foods Put Options (NYSE:TSN)
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TSN shares. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Tyson Foods from $85.00 to $79.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. StockNews.com cut Tyson Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.71.
Comparing Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT) and Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO)
Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT – Get Rating) and Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, dividends, profitability, earnings and institutional ownership.
Contrasting Lesaka Technologies (NASDAQ:LSAK) & First Pacific (OTCMKTS:FPAFY)
Lesaka Technologies (NASDAQ:LSAK – Get Rating) and First Pacific (OTCMKTS:FPAFY – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations. Profitability.
Head to Head Survey: Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA) vs. Field Trip Health (NASDAQ:FTRP)
Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Rating) and Field Trip Health (NASDAQ:FTRP – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, dividends, risk, valuation, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations. Institutional...
Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) Stock Price Down 4.1% After Analyst Downgrade
Several other brokerages also recently commented on REPL. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Replimune Group from $59.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Replimune Group from $52.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Replimune Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Replimune Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.00.
Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) Stock Price Up 10.7% Following Analyst Upgrade
Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Penn National Gaming from $48.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley raised Penn National Gaming from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Penn National Gaming from $60.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Penn National Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Penn National Gaming in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Penn National Gaming presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.15.
