kdal610.com
Area Primary Election Results
UNDATED (KDAL) – In Tuesday’s primary election, the race for Sheriff in St. Louis County was narrowed to Gordon Ramsay and Jason Lukovsky in November. In Douglas County, all the candidates were Democrats so by gaining 62 percent of the vote, Matt Izzard was elected Sheriff. In Two...
kdal610.com
Agreement Reached To Sell Central High Property
DULUTH, MN (CBS-3) – After eleven years and a failed attempt, Duluth Public Schools announced Monday they have reached a new agreement to sell old Central High School for $8 million. The purchase agreement was made during a special school board meeting. They plan to sell the property on...
kdal610.com
Enclosed Porch Damaged In Duluth Fire
DULUTH, MN (KDAL) – The Duluth Fire Department responded to a fire in the 3700 block of West 2nd Street on Tuesday afternoon. They arrived to find smoke showing from an enclosed front porch. The homeowner was outside when the fire was discovered and there were no injuries. Damage...
kdal610.com
United Adds Third Duluth-Chicago Flight
DULUTH, MN (KDAL) – The Duluth International Airport has announced that United Airlines will be adding a third flight from Duluth to O’Hare Airport in Chicago. Tom Werner, Airport Authority Executive Director, says they are excited about the addition since many regional airports are seeing reductions in service due to pilot and crew shortages.
kdal610.com
Lane Closures This Week On I-35 And Highway 61
DULUTH, MN (KDAL) – On Monday through Thursday this week, Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT) crews will be closing some lanes on I-35 in Duluth. Alternating northbound and southbound lanes on I-35 near Mesaba Avenue will be closed between 8 a-m and 4 p-m for bridge inspections. Starting Tuesday,...
kdal610.com
Duluth Man Arrested In Domestic Incident
DULUTH, MN (KDAL) – Duluth Police were called to the 400 block of North 53rd Avenue West on Tuesday afternoon for a domestic incident. A 41 year old man had barricaded himself and his 40 year old significant other in an apartment and refused to come out. Following efforts...
