Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Acquires 3,227 Shares of Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF (NYSEARCA:PBJ)

Read full article on original website
Related
Best Dividend ETFs (Updated July 2022)
Dividend stocks have been some of the best performers of 2022. Let's take a look at the best dividend ETFs for investors!
etfdailynews.com
Shell Asset Management Co. Has $161,000 Position in Radiant Logistics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT)
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RLGT. Wynnefield Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Radiant Logistics in the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Radiant Logistics in the fourth quarter valued at about $100,000. Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Radiant Logistics during the 4th quarter worth about $136,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Radiant Logistics by 132.7% during the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 25,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 14,600 shares during the period. Finally, Corton Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Radiant Logistics in the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. 53.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
etfdailynews.com
Meihua International Medical Technologies Co., Ltd.’s Lock-Up Period To End on August 15th (NASDAQ:MHUA)
Meihua International Medical Technologies Stock Up 1.6 %. NASDAQ:MHUA opened at $4.58 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.27. Meihua International Medical Technologies has a 52 week low of $2.60 and a 52 week high of $14.80. About Meihua International Medical Technologies. (Get Rating) Meihua International...
etfdailynews.com
Contrasting Grove Collaborative (NYSE:GROV) and Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV)
Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV – Get Rating) and Grove Collaborative (NYSE:GROV – Get Rating) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings and profitability. Insider & Institutional...
IN THIS ARTICLE
etfdailynews.com
Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) Trading Up 10.6% on Analyst Upgrade
A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Sunnova Energy International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research note on Friday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Sunnova Energy International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sunnova Energy International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.87.
biztoc.com
2 Big Dividend Stocks Yielding at Least 8%; Raymond James Says ‘Buy’
Stocks went into a true bear market earlier this year, but the last few weeks have seen a strong rally. The S&P 500 has gained 13% from its mid-June trough, and the NASDAQ is up 19%. This doesn’t mean, however, that we’re out of the woods. Investors should...
etfdailynews.com
Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX) Trading Down 5.8% After Insider Selling
Specifically, CEO Christopher Gibson sold 36,825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.49, for a total value of $349,469.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 541,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,141,957.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 113,629 shares of company stock valued at $927,063. Corporate insiders own 22.25% of the company’s stock.
etfdailynews.com
Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) Shares Up 10.2% After Analyst Upgrade
A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on HASI. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $66.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 13th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.67.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
etfdailynews.com
Pinterest Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:PINS)
PINS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Pinterest from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Pinterest from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. UBS Group upped their target price on Pinterest from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Pinterest from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised Pinterest to a “positive” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.76.
etfdailynews.com
Aris Water Solutions (NYSE:ARIS) Trading Down 5.8% on Analyst Downgrade
Separately, Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Aris Water Solutions in a report on Thursday, July 14th. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.14. Aris Water Solutions (NYSE:ARIS...
etfdailynews.com
First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) Shares Gap Up Following Insider Buying Activity
Specifically, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total value of $37,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,274,812.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Patrick James Buehler purchased 489 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $102.10 per share, with a total value of $49,926.90. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 4,117 shares in the company, valued at $420,345.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total transaction of $37,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,274,812.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,405 shares of company stock worth $4,271,772 in the last 90 days. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
etfdailynews.com
Compass Therapeutics (CMPX) & Its Peers Financial Contrast
Compass Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMPX – Get Rating) is one of 267 public companies in the “Biological products, except diagnostic” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Compass Therapeutics to similar businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, dividends and earnings.
etfdailynews.com
Comparing Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT) and Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO)
Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT – Get Rating) and Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, dividends, profitability, earnings and institutional ownership.
etfdailynews.com
Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) Price Target Cut to $2.00
Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Party City Holdco from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. PRTY stock opened at $1.28 on Tuesday. Party City Holdco has a 52 week low of $1.04 and a 52 week high of $9.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.32. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.99 million, a P/E ratio of -7.53 and a beta of 3.13.
etfdailynews.com
Enhabit (NYSE:EHAB) Trading Up 8.9% Following Insider Buying Activity
Specifically, Director Leo I. Higdon, Jr. purchased 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.57 per share, for a total transaction of $61,065.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,065. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
etfdailynews.com
Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Put Options on EQT (NYSE:EQT)
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EQT. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EQT in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in shares of EQT in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EQT in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of EQT in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EQT in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. 90.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
etfdailynews.com
Almaden Minerals (NYSE:AAU) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com
Almaden Minerals stock opened at $0.24 on Monday. Almaden Minerals has a 12-month low of $0.21 and a 12-month high of $0.49. Almaden Minerals Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties. It primarily owns a 100% interest in the Ixtaca gold-silver project located in Puebla State, Mexico. The company was incorporated in 1980 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
etfdailynews.com
Supernova Partners Acquisition Co III (OTCMKTS:STREU) Stock Price Up 0.4%
Supernova Partners Acquisition Co III Stock Up 0.4 %. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.82 and its 200-day moving average is $9.87. Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Supernova Partners Acquisition Co III (STREU) Are 3M, Honeywell, GE Buys After Quarterly Reports?. Is...
etfdailynews.com
9F (NASDAQ:JFU) and OppFi (NYSE:OPFI) Financial Contrast
9F (NASDAQ:JFU – Get Rating) and OppFi (NYSE:OPFI – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability, risk, valuation and analyst recommendations. Insider and Institutional Ownership.
etfdailynews.com
Tailwind International Acquisition (NYSE:TWNI) Stock Price Up 0.2%
Tailwind International Acquisition Price Performance. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.79. Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tailwind International Acquisition. Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Robinson Capital...
Comments / 0