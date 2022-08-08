Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
kdal610.com
Enclosed Porch Damaged In Duluth Fire
DULUTH, MN (KDAL) – The Duluth Fire Department responded to a fire in the 3700 block of West 2nd Street on Tuesday afternoon. They arrived to find smoke showing from an enclosed front porch. The homeowner was outside when the fire was discovered and there were no injuries. Damage...
Oliver Bridge Closure Between Duluth + Superior: August 15-19
Drivers who utilize the Oliver Bridge to get between Duluth and Superior, Minnesota and Wisconsin, will need to find an alternative route for a few days. The bridge that crosses the St. Louis River at the junction of Highway 39 and Wisconsin Highway 105 in Gary-New Duluth will be closed to traffic.
Built By Duluth’s Congdon Family, A Historic Lake Superior Home Has Hit the Market
Owning a home within the city of Duluth that not only features 2 acres, but also 250 feet of Lake Superior shoreline is rare, but that's just what you'll find for sale on London Road in Duluth. What makes this home, which features both of those things and a lot...
WDIO-TV
Shifting gears: E-Bike Duluth brings electric bikes to town
When you look around Duluth, you will see different varieties of bicycles. Whether commuting to the store, having fun, or traveling for hours on long trails, there is help for that: Introducing Electric bikes. Jim Colser, owner of E-Bike Duluth wanted to try one for fun; however, he didn’t t have any luck getting his hands on one, and that’s when he took matters into his own hands.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Minnesota State Patrol Conducting Intense Patrols Across Duluth Area This Weekend
Earlier this year, the Minnesota State Patrol launched Project 20(22), in which they would focus on different parts of the state over the course of five weekends with the goal of reducing the deadliest traffic violations: speed, lack of seat belt use, distraction, and impairment. During these weekends, patrols in...
17-year-old killed in northern Minnesota crash Saturday
A 17-year-old was killed in a crash in Crow Wing County Saturday morning. According to the Minnesota Department of Public Safety, a Jeep Wrangler was being driven east on Highway 210 at around 9:30 a.m. when it struck a westbound Lincoln MKX near the intersection of County Road 32 in Rabbit Lake Township.
WDIO-TV
Driver injured from early morning car incident in Carlton County
On Sunday, August 7, 2022, at 4:02 A.M. Carlton County Sheriff’s Office and Fire responded to an incident in Wrenshall Township. A 2017 Nissan Sentra was traveling East on Highway 23 near milepost 324 when it exited the roadway to the left and collided with some trees. The driver of the vehicle was a 23-year-old male.
Now I Understand Why Some People in Duluth + Superior Area Quit Riding Motorcycles
My truck has been in the shop for a couple of days and that means my only mode of travel is the motorcycle, a big bummer, I know. As much as I like riding my bike, the last two days have been a true test of my riding skills. I...
IN THIS ARTICLE
FOX 21 Online
Duluth Police: Man Randomly Shot In Neck By Apparent BB Gun After Fireworks Show July 8
DULUTH, Minn. – After a tip to FOX 21’s Dan Hanger, we’ve learned a Duluth man was randomly struck by an apparent BB gun while leaving the fireworks show at Bayfront Park last month. Police Information Officer Mattie Hjelseth confirmed Tuesday that officers responded to the 300...
WDIO-TV
Ramsay, Lukovsky advance in St. Louis County Sheriff race
Gordon Ramsay and Jason Lukovsky will advanced in the race for St. Louis County Sheriff. The race was narrowed to two from three candidates. Ramsay received the most votes with 41 percent, followed by Lukovsky with 33 percent of the votes. Chad Walsh will not advance to November’s general election.
kdal610.com
Duluth Man Arrested In Domestic Incident
DULUTH, MN (KDAL) – Duluth Police were called to the 400 block of North 53rd Avenue West on Tuesday afternoon for a domestic incident. A 41 year old man had barricaded himself and his 40 year old significant other in an apartment and refused to come out. Following efforts...
cbs3duluth.com
Sheriffs Stepping Down: Longtime law enforcement leaders retiring
DULUTH, MN. (CBS 3 Duluth) --This year, four longtime Northland sheriffs have said they will be stepping down from their positions and will not seek re-election. That includes St. Louis County Sheriff Ross Litman, who is stepping down after more than 20 years and five terms as Sheriff. In July,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
kdal610.com
United Adds Third Duluth-Chicago Flight
DULUTH, MN (KDAL) – The Duluth International Airport has announced that United Airlines will be adding a third flight from Duluth to O’Hare Airport in Chicago. Tom Werner, Airport Authority Executive Director, says they are excited about the addition since many regional airports are seeing reductions in service due to pilot and crew shortages.
New Mexican Restaurant Opens In Duluth
Warning: this article will make your mouth water so read at your own risk! A new restaurant is officially open in Duluth and it's the sister restaurant of another popular spot in the area. In July, I learned that a new restaurant was opening in Superior in the old Hacienda...
WTIP
Two Harbors survives Festival of Sail: Tall Ships weekend
Two Harbors has survived the weekend. “Our neighbors are still intact,” said Matt Nesheim. “Two Harbors is still standing after the event.”. The Festival of Sail: Tall Ships took place in Two Harbors, Minn., over the weekend. Cook County residents Nesheim and Liv Thompson, who own and operate the 60-foot Schooner Charley, were invited to participate in the lively event.
boreal.org
Juvenile sentence haunts Two Harbors mayor
TWO HARBORS, Minn. — Embattled Mayor Chris Swanson, who is facing an aggressive recall campaign, is breaking his silence after years of rumors that he sexually abused a 5-year-old girl when he was a teenager. Swanson acknowledged that he received a sentence related to the allegations but wouldn't address...
kdal610.com
Agreement Reached To Sell Central High Property
DULUTH, MN (CBS-3) – After eleven years and a failed attempt, Duluth Public Schools announced Monday they have reached a new agreement to sell old Central High School for $8 million. The purchase agreement was made during a special school board meeting. They plan to sell the property on...
Check Out Dead And Dying Malls Throughout Minnesota
Growing up, malls were the place to go shopping and even just hang out with friends. Here are some dead and dying malls throughout Minnesota. I feel like not too long ago, shopping malls were huge! Always jam-packed and full of people. Arcades, stores, and the food court, are always made for some fun people-watching. I remember just going to the mall, walking around, and chilling with friends growing up.
FOX 21 Online
Tuesday’s Primary Election Preview
Tuesday’s primary elections have some key state and federal seats up for grabs in Minnesota, along with Sheriff’s races in St. Louis and Douglas County. Starting in St. Louis County for the 8th Congressional race:. On the Republican side incumbent Pete Stauber is running against Harry Welty. On...
cbs3duluth.com
Duluth Schools to sell Central High School for $8 million
DULUTH, MN -- After eleven years and a failed attempt, Duluth Public Schools announced Monday they have reached a new agreement to sell old Central High School for $8 million. The purchase agreement was made during a special school board meeting. They plan to sell the property on the top...
Comments / 0