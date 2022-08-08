ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Duluth, MN

kdal610.com

Enclosed Porch Damaged In Duluth Fire

DULUTH, MN (KDAL) – The Duluth Fire Department responded to a fire in the 3700 block of West 2nd Street on Tuesday afternoon. They arrived to find smoke showing from an enclosed front porch. The homeowner was outside when the fire was discovered and there were no injuries. Damage...
DULUTH, MN
KOOL 101.7

Oliver Bridge Closure Between Duluth + Superior: August 15-19

Drivers who utilize the Oliver Bridge to get between Duluth and Superior, Minnesota and Wisconsin, will need to find an alternative route for a few days. The bridge that crosses the St. Louis River at the junction of Highway 39 and Wisconsin Highway 105 in Gary-New Duluth will be closed to traffic.
DULUTH, MN
WDIO-TV

Shifting gears: E-Bike Duluth brings electric bikes to town

When you look around Duluth, you will see different varieties of bicycles. Whether commuting to the store, having fun, or traveling for hours on long trails, there is help for that: Introducing Electric bikes. Jim Colser, owner of E-Bike Duluth wanted to try one for fun; however, he didn’t t have any luck getting his hands on one, and that’s when he took matters into his own hands.
DULUTH, MN
Duluth, MN
WDIO-TV

Driver injured from early morning car incident in Carlton County

On Sunday, August 7, 2022, at 4:02 A.M. Carlton County Sheriff’s Office and Fire responded to an incident in Wrenshall Township. A 2017 Nissan Sentra was traveling East on Highway 23 near milepost 324 when it exited the roadway to the left and collided with some trees. The driver of the vehicle was a 23-year-old male.
CARLTON COUNTY, MN
WDIO-TV

Ramsay, Lukovsky advance in St. Louis County Sheriff race

Gordon Ramsay and Jason Lukovsky will advanced in the race for St. Louis County Sheriff. The race was narrowed to two from three candidates. Ramsay received the most votes with 41 percent, followed by Lukovsky with 33 percent of the votes. Chad Walsh will not advance to November’s general election.
SAINT LOUIS COUNTY, MN
kdal610.com

Duluth Man Arrested In Domestic Incident

DULUTH, MN (KDAL) – Duluth Police were called to the 400 block of North 53rd Avenue West on Tuesday afternoon for a domestic incident. A 41 year old man had barricaded himself and his 40 year old significant other in an apartment and refused to come out. Following efforts...
DULUTH, MN
cbs3duluth.com

Sheriffs Stepping Down: Longtime law enforcement leaders retiring

DULUTH, MN. (CBS 3 Duluth) --This year, four longtime Northland sheriffs have said they will be stepping down from their positions and will not seek re-election. That includes St. Louis County Sheriff Ross Litman, who is stepping down after more than 20 years and five terms as Sheriff. In July,...
DULUTH, MN
kdal610.com

United Adds Third Duluth-Chicago Flight

DULUTH, MN (KDAL) – The Duluth International Airport has announced that United Airlines will be adding a third flight from Duluth to O’Hare Airport in Chicago. Tom Werner, Airport Authority Executive Director, says they are excited about the addition since many regional airports are seeing reductions in service due to pilot and crew shortages.
DULUTH, MN
B105

New Mexican Restaurant Opens In Duluth

Warning: this article will make your mouth water so read at your own risk! A new restaurant is officially open in Duluth and it's the sister restaurant of another popular spot in the area. In July, I learned that a new restaurant was opening in Superior in the old Hacienda...
DULUTH, MN
WTIP

Two Harbors survives Festival of Sail: Tall Ships weekend

Two Harbors has survived the weekend. “Our neighbors are still intact,” said Matt Nesheim. “Two Harbors is still standing after the event.”. The Festival of Sail: Tall Ships took place in Two Harbors, Minn., over the weekend. Cook County residents Nesheim and Liv Thompson, who own and operate the 60-foot Schooner Charley, were invited to participate in the lively event.
TWO HARBORS, MN
boreal.org

Juvenile sentence haunts Two Harbors mayor

TWO HARBORS, Minn. — Embattled Mayor Chris Swanson, who is facing an aggressive recall campaign, is breaking his silence after years of rumors that he sexually abused a 5-year-old girl when he was a teenager. Swanson acknowledged that he received a sentence related to the allegations but wouldn't address...
TWO HARBORS, MN
kdal610.com

Agreement Reached To Sell Central High Property

DULUTH, MN (CBS-3) – After eleven years and a failed attempt, Duluth Public Schools announced Monday they have reached a new agreement to sell old Central High School for $8 million. The purchase agreement was made during a special school board meeting. They plan to sell the property on...
DULUTH, MN
AM 1390 KRFO

Check Out Dead And Dying Malls Throughout Minnesota

Growing up, malls were the place to go shopping and even just hang out with friends. Here are some dead and dying malls throughout Minnesota. I feel like not too long ago, shopping malls were huge! Always jam-packed and full of people. Arcades, stores, and the food court, are always made for some fun people-watching. I remember just going to the mall, walking around, and chilling with friends growing up.
MINNESOTA STATE
FOX 21 Online

Tuesday’s Primary Election Preview

Tuesday’s primary elections have some key state and federal seats up for grabs in Minnesota, along with Sheriff’s races in St. Louis and Douglas County. Starting in St. Louis County for the 8th Congressional race:. On the Republican side incumbent Pete Stauber is running against Harry Welty. On...
DULUTH, MN
cbs3duluth.com

Duluth Schools to sell Central High School for $8 million

