BBC
Ed Slater: Kevin Sinfield hails MND fund-raising lock as "another champion"
Kevin Sinfield hailed Ed Slater as "another champion from the sport of rugby" following day one of his Motor Neurone Disease fund-raiser. Lock forward Slater, 33, retired from playing last month after being diagnosed with MND. He cycled from Gloucester to Leicester on Monday at the start of a three-day...
Archie Battersbee’s treatment to end at 2pm on Monday, hospital says in letter
A 12-year-old boy left in a comatose state after suffering brain damage is set to have his support treatment ended on Monday, despite his mother’s pleas to the Government.Barts Health NHS Trust, which is caring for Archie Battersbee, said in a letter to his parents that “all fluid infusions, medications, including vasopressin will be stopped” at 2pm on August 1.It comes after Archie’s mother, Hollie Dance, urged the Health Secretary to “act immediately” to stop the treatment ending, saying it would be “a flagrant breach” of his rights.The letter, sent over the weekend, and shown to the PA news agency,...
SkySports
Commonwealth Games: Jamaica's rise, England's path forwards and a look ahead to Netball World Cup 2023
The fact that a World Cup is situated so soon after the Commonwealth Games is always a fascinating feature of netball's calendar. Next year's competition starts on July 28 and while 11 months might seem like a long time in terms of the amount of individual training hours, when you look at it more closely there's perhaps room for two, or at a push three, Test series only.
SkySports
Chelsea vs Tottenham: Why Sunday's 'special' London derby is a litmus test for both clubs at Stamford Bridge
The first big-six clash of the season takes place on Sunday at Stamford Bridge as Chelsea host Tottenham, live on Sky Sports. The London derby already feels pivotal in the new season with the game set to give an early indication of where both clubs are at - especially for Spurs.
BBC
Women's walking football club granted Parkinson's funding
A women's sports club helping people with Parkinson's disease has won funding for its walking football days. Taunton and District Ladies Walking Football club, in Somerset, has been given the money by Parkinson's UK to support its work. Caroline Pike, who set up the group with Julia Tibbs, said it...
BBC
Mick Jones: Neil Warnock leads tributes following death of former assistant, aged 75
Neil Warnock has paid tribute to his former assistant manager Mick Jones following his death at the age of 75. The pair worked together at several clubs including QPR, Leeds United, Sheffield United and Crystal Palace. Jones also managed in his own right at Mansfield, Halifax, Peterborough and Plymouth, as...
SkySports
Australia captain Meg Lanning to take break from cricket for personal reasons
The 30-year-old will step away from the game with immediate effect and miss the upcoming edition of The Hundred, in which she had been due to represent Trent Rockets. The Hundred - upcoming fixtures | The Hundred - latest standings. Lanning led her country to ICC World Cup glory in...
BBC
Rugby star Gareth Thomas sued after ex-partner gets HIV
Former Wales and British and Irish Lions captain Gareth Thomas has been accused of "deceptively" transmitting HIV to a previous partner, according to High Court legal papers. Ian Baum has alleged Mr Thomas hid his HIV status, "failing to take reasonable care" to ensure he did not pass it on.
SkySports
Dillon Quirke: A rising Tipperary hurling star taken too soon
The incalculable grief in the wake of his untimely death on Friday night was felt right across Ireland. Above the tunnel in the Old Stand at Semple Stadium from which the players emerge is a sign reading 'Field of Legends'. And the Thurles arena has played host to some memorable displays from Quirke in recent years.
BBC
Steve Lansdown: Bristol City owner open to selling the club for 'right deal'
Bristol City owner Steve Lansdown said he is open to selling the Championship club for the "right deal". Majority shareholder Lansdown's relationship with Bristol City dates back to 1996 and he became club chairman in 2002. The billionaire businessman said he was looking for new investors to help the club...
