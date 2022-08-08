ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilmington, DE

Feud between Wilmington neighbors, Italian restaurant reignited

By Amanda Fries, Delaware News Journal
Delaware Online | The News Journal
Delaware Online | The News Journal
 2 days ago

A feud between a local restaurant and its neighbors has reignited in the Forty Acres community as business owner Don Scalessa pursues a liquor license and off-street parking for Scalessa’s Old School Italian Kitchen on North Lincoln Street in Wilmington.

Four years ago, Scalessa submitted a request for a zoning variance to sell beer and wine at the restaurant, but his efforts were thwarted by neighbors who said the Wilmington business owner has disregarded civic rules since opening in 2016.

When Wilmington’s administration was informed by a coalition of neighbors that Scalessa was behind on property taxes – which disqualified him from requesting the variance – he withdrew his application.

Now, Scalessa – who owns the restaurant at Lincoln and Shallcross streets – will be back before the city’s Zoning Board of Adjustment on Monday seeking a liquor license, along with approval to turn a collection of garages adjacent to the Italian restaurant into commercial parking.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NH7Pb_0h8mn20500

Many of the arguments against Scalessa’s request to sell alcohol and create a commercial parking area in the residential neighborhood remain the same as when the battle first began in 2018.

FOUR YEARS AGO: War escalates between Wilmington neighbors, Italian restaurant

RECENT PROPOSAL: Why did Wilmington surprise Southbridge residents, developers and oppose project?

The coalition of neighbors, a splinter group of the Forty Acres Civic Association, say it would be dangerous and invite rowdiness. But, more importantly, neighbors say Scalessa has continuously been out of compliance with city zoning and code requirements in a “highly residential” neighborhood conservation district.

“This is not the place for it,” one concerned neighbor said. “Especially for a business owner who is consistently out of compliance, has harassed neighbors and has not made any effort to speak with neighbors.”

Opposing neighbors would speak only on the condition of anonymity given the contentious nature of the situation and previous harassment. Both sides say they have been harassed.

The battle between neighbors and Scalessa has simmered in the years since the business owner last sought a liquor license. At the time, Scalessa posted a flyer in the restaurant naming and shaming opposing neighbors for “slandering” him and took to social media to condemn opponents and dismiss their allegations.

Rich Katz, a chef and manager at Scalessa’s, acknowledged the contentious relationship between Scalessa and a small group of detractors, but said the broader Forty Acres community supports the business.

To mend community relations, Katz as well as Scalessa’s daughter, Alicia Scalessa, run the day-to-day operations while Don Scalessa took a step back, Katz said. They talked with neighbors during an “informal meeting” with the civic association last week to discuss the restaurant’s plans as well as get feedback on what neighbors would like to see done to the adjacent parcel, he said.

“We always try to be good neighbors,” he said. “We are completely open and want that dialogue. We are open to what (neighbors) want to do. There is no all-encompassing plan.”

The latest pursuit

About three months ago, Scalessa purchased an adjacent lot at 1835 N. Lincoln St. to turn it into commercial parking for the restaurant.

Katz said Scalessa purchased the lot to address neighbors’ concerns about parking and traffic. It adds nine off-street parking spots, and Katz said they want to get feedback from residents on how they want the garages painted as well as other aspects to the design and use of the lot.

“Donnie really just had that one thing in mind with the parking variance – to alleviate problems and concerns of the neighborhood,” Katz said, stressing that Scalessa has done a lot for the community, including employing people with disabilities.

As for the restaurant’s quest for a liquor license, Katz said offering beer and wine with an Italian dinner is a selling point. When people call to make a reservation, they often ask if Scalessa’s is BYOB or if they serve alcohol, he said.

“When we say no, we usually get the reservation canceled,” he said. “We lose a whole lot of business.”

The coalition of neighbors don’t necessarily oppose the restaurant serving beer and wine – which Katz stressed wouldn’t pave the way to turning the “tiny restaurant” into a rowdy bar – but the combination of a sour relationship with some in the community, the fear of what granting the liquor license could mean for precedence, and neighbors’ concerns that Scalessa continues to dodge civic rules has fueled their opposition.

Neighbors point to the fact that Scalessa painted the exterior and changed the appearance of the 1836 N. Lincoln St.’s façade without receiving the necessary approvals from the planning department or Wilmington’s Design Review and Preservation Commission. They say he continues to operate the restaurant after 7 p.m. – the closure time dictated by city zoning for the area – and never got approval to have outdoor dining.

City Code requires the restaurant – which operates in a residentially zoned district that doesn’t allow restaurants as a matter of right – must be registered as a nonconforming use. If a property that doesn’t conform to the area’s zoning is not renewed with the city within a year, the nonconforming use is discontinued and cannot be reestablished unless approved by the Zoning Board of Adjustment. Failure to register or renew a nonconforming use also prompts that use to be discontinued.

“It is necessary and consistent with the establishment of these districts that all uses and structures incompatible with permitted uses or structures be regulated strictly and permitted only under rigid controls,” City Code states in Section 38-48 regarding nonconforming uses.

The Forty Acres neighborhood zoning also dictates that ground floor corner properties can be used for retail stores, bars, tap rooms and other shops if the hours of operation are limited to 6:30 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Katz said the zoning board gave the restaurant authority to stay open until 11 p.m., but the latest Scalessa’s remains open is 9 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays.

Wilmington Mayor Mike Purzycki’s deputy chief of staff, John Rago, on Friday declined to answer questions about the business and neighbors’ allegations, nor would he provide any public records to confirm or deny the allegations.

“Because there is a formal quasi-judicial process underway, the administration will not interfere with this process or prejudice the Monday ZBA meeting,” Rago wrote in an emailed statement.

Katz said the Department of Licenses and Inspections as well as the zoning board have told the business that there are no outstanding fines, fees or violations. This could not be verified with the city given its unwillingness to comment.

“Sometimes it feels like an attack because (neighbors) are not getting the information from the city, but the city is telling us that we are up to date on permits, there are no fines outstanding,” he said. “Any time the city comes up with something, we try to address it immediately.”

Lack of enforcement

At the heart of neighbors’ concerns is an apparent lack of enforcement on the city’s part – an issue most recently underscored in the displacement of dozens of Wilmington residents on North Adams Street in May.

ENFORCEMENT: 2 weeks before properties condemned, Wilmington inspectors say leaks in unit repaired

RELATED: As Gibraltar decays, Delaware says it's 'never had to enforce' conservation easements

In other instances, residents say the city administration pursues selective enforcement.

“We are so disgusted with the whole ‘if you know the right person, you can do whatever you want and get away with it,’” a Forty Acres neighborhood homeowner said. “It’s just really hard to pay my city taxes and know that. As a city, we can do better.”

The coalition of neighbors recently tried to confirm Scalessa had obtained all the necessary permits and variances to be operating the restaurant as-is but was told they must formally seek the records through a Freedom of Information Act request. They said those records were readily available when residents went to city offices back in 2018 over the matter.

At times, there’s also disagreement on what documentation is required, or how regulations should be enforced, among city departments, Katz said. Wilmington lifted requirements for outdoor dining during the pandemic, he said, but Scalessa received conflicting guidance on whether the restaurant needed a variance to continue outside dining.

“L&I said because of COVID they were allowing outside tables and the zoning board says it’s not (allowed). It’s been a gray area,” Katz said. “They haven’t really told us. We tried to get the information.”

With no insight provided by city administration, whether any of the neighbors’ concerns will come up during Monday evening’s Zoning Board of Adjustment meeting remains to be seen.

When reached by phone on Friday, Councilman Nathan Field, who represents the Forty Acres community, requested a Delaware Online/The News Journal reporter email questions. He did not respond to that email.

The zoning board will meet virtually via Zoom starting at 5:30 p.m. Monday, Aug. 8. Along with Scalessa’s variance requests, another contentious proposal to bring warehousing facilities to the riverfront in Southbridge also will be considered.

Got a tip? Contact Amanda Fries at afries@delawareonline.com, or by calling 302-598-5507. Follow her on Twitter at @mandy_fries.

This article originally appeared on Delaware News Journal: Feud between Wilmington neighbors, Italian restaurant reignited

Comments / 17

Lindsay
2d ago

Why that picture? Makes no sense. Anyway, I hope they figure all this out and come to some respectful agreement.

Reply
6
CARLA DAVIS
2d ago

Why is there a picture of the 4th Street McDonald's with this story? Would love to be in on this meeting!!

Reply(1)
8
Kem SW
2d ago

to be fair he doesn't have to speak to the neighbors. He doesn't have to be their friend especially of they are going out of their way to make it hard for him to do business in the area

Reply(2)
4
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
MyChesCo

Wilmington Police Investigating West 4th Street Shooting

WILMINGTON, DE — Wilmington Police are investigating a shooting incident that occurred at approximately 10:26 p.m. Monday, in the 800 block of West 4th Street. Police located a 32-year-old male gunshot victim who arrived at the hospital in stable condition. This incident remains under investigation. Anyone with information about...
WILMINGTON, DE
CBS Philly

Lawsuit: 2 Wilmington Residents Claim City Illegally Towed, Scrapped Vehicles

WILMINGTON, Del. (CBS) — Two Wilmington residents are taking the city to court, claiming it illegally towed and scrapped their vehicles over unpaid parking tickets. On Tuesday, a federal judge gave the green light for the lawsuit to move forward. Ameera Shaheed says her car was legally parked right across the street from her home when she noticed a parking enforcement officer writing tickets. “I got into a little dispute with a PEO. He said things to me and I said some things to him, in the words of ‘my car is worth more than the shirt on your back,’ and he promised...
WILMINGTON, DE
chestercounty.com

Hundreds attend National Night Out events in West Grove, Avondale and Kennett Square

Photo by Richard L. Gaw Lynn Riden and Bill Wohl of the West Grove Fire Company, showcase a 1919 Hale Pumper fire engine at National Night Out festivities in West Grove on Aug. 2. Organized by the Southern Chester County Regional Police Department and the Kennett Township Police, similar events were also held in Avondale and at Anson B. Nixon Park in Kennett Square.
WEST GROVE, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Wilmington, DE
Lifestyle
City
Wilmington, DE
Local
Delaware Lifestyle
Local
Delaware Restaurants
Wilmington, DE
Food & Drinks
Wilmington, DE
Restaurants
Local
Delaware Food & Drinks
visitwilmingtonde.com

Guess Who’s Back in 2022: The Wilmington, Delaware Burger Battle

The 9th back-to-annual Delaware Burger Battle returns to round out the summer on the picturesque grounds of Rockford Park on Saturday, Aug. 27, the Saturday before Labor Day weekend. Some of Delaware’s fiercest chefs will put their burgers on the line as they compete for fame and glory in three categories: Critic’s Choice, Alternative Burger and People’s Choice.
WILMINGTON, DE
witn22.org

Melody Phillips is Appointed Deputy Director of Wilmington’s  Department of Parks and Recreation

Mayor Purzycki and Parks and Recreation Director Ian Smith welcome Melody to the City’s management team. Wilmington Mayor Mike Purzycki today announced that Melody Phillips, the former Director of Operations at the Teen Warehouse [teenwarehouse.org] in Wilmington and a former Program Manager at Delaware Technical and Community College, has been appointed Deputy Director of the Department of Parks and Recreation. Phillips will assist Parks and Recreation Director Ian Smith with managing one of the City’s most important departments as far as providing extensive community-based programs and services to individuals, children, and families. Phillips will begin her new duties on Monday, August 1.
WILMINGTON, DE
WDEL 1150AM

Delaware wildland firefighters heading west

A team of 20 Delaware wildland firefighters departed Smyrna's Blackbird Forest base camp on Tuesday, August 9, 2022, headed to Northern California to assist in battling the McKinney Fire. Kyle Hoyd with the Delaware Forest Service said the team has a long road trip ahead of them. "Probably going to...
SMYRNA, DE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Restaurant Info#Italian Restaurant#Parking Garages#Feud#Street Parking#Food Drink#Lincoln
MyChesCo

Wanted: Warrant Issued for Theft at Giant Food Store

WEST CHESTER, PA — The Westtown-East Goshen Regional Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating 31-year-old Danielle Malin. On August 7, 2022, Malin was caught on camera stealing merchandise from the Giant Food Store in Thornbury Township, Chester County. A warrant has been issued for her arrest, and she is known to frequent the Folcroft and Upper Darby areas of Delaware County.
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
WMDT.com

Police investigating weekend burglary at Dover Walgreens

DOVER, Del. – Dover Police are investigating a burglary that took place during the overnight hours on Saturday. We’re told while the Walgreens, located at 1001 Forrest Avenue, was closed, an unknown male broke a window to gain access to the business. He then reportedly took several cartons of cigarettes, placed them into a bag, and left the store.
DOVER, DE
CBS Philly

Raising Cane’s Opens 2nd Philadelphia Location Near Temple University Campus

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers opened its second Philadelphia location on Tuesday. It’s located along 12th Street right near Temple University. Raising Cane’s kicked off the opening celebration early with a “luck 20” drawing. Twenty customers won free Cane’s for a year and the winners were announced before the official ribbon-cutting ceremony at 9:45 a.m. The first Raising Cane’s opened in University City earlier this year.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
MyChesCo

Two People Found Dead in Kennett Square: Police Investigate

KENNETT SQUARE, PA — Two people were found dead in Kennett Square on August 6, 2022, in an apparent murder-suicide. The Chester County District Attorney’s Office and the Kennett Township Police Department are investigating the incident, which occurred in the 1000 block of Kaolin Rd. Police and EMS from the Longwood Fire Co. responded to the scene and found an 87-year-old man and a 65-year-old woman dead from apparent gunshot wounds. A handgun was recovered at the scene; no one else was inside the home.
KENNETT SQUARE, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Retail Stores
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
justhelicopters.com

SUMMIT AVIATION AWARDED SIKORSKY S-92 AUTHORIZATION

MIDDLETOWN, Delaware, August 9, 2022, – Summit Aviation, a Greenwich AeroGroup Co., announced the Sikorsky S-92 helicopter has been added to its Sikorsky Authorized Customer Support Center Certificate. Summit began serving S-92 operators in 2016. The company became a Sikorsky Authorized Customer Support Center for Sikorsky S-76 legacy aircraft...
MIDDLETOWN, DE
Delaware LIVE News

Freedom Award to honor MBNA, innovation winner

The Pete du Pont Freedom Award this year for the first time will  honor a company rather than a person:  MBNA, the former Delaware banking and credit card powerhouse sold to Bank of America. It also will honor one of three companies as the Reinventing Delaware winner: Delaware Creative Economy, DWS Drone School and TRIC Robotics. The three were chosen ... Read More
WILMINGTON, DE
CBS Philly

1 Dead, Multiple People Injured In Crash Involving Bus On New Jersey Turnpike

WOODBRIDGE, N.J. (CBS) — A crash on the New Jersey Turnpike involving a Megabus left one person dead and 5 others injured. It happened just before 7 p.m. Tuesday in Woodbridge Township, Middlesex County. Megabus says the double-decker was en route to Philadelphia when it collided with a Ford F-150 near the Thomas Edison Service Area. The southbound outer roadway and service area ramp remains closed as police investigate. The bus driver was among several people hurt. There were a total of 19 people, including the driver, on the bus. State police say the occupants inside the Ford weren’t injured.  
MIDDLESEX COUNTY, NJ
phl17.com

Endangered Philadelphia man is missing again

Philadelphia (WPHL)- The Philadelphia Police Department needs the public’s assistance locating a missing man last heard from on Saturday. Police say 29-year-old Aidan Pomper was last spoken to at 7:30 am. Pomper was earlier reported missing on September 13, 2021, and was located by police on the 4900 block of Reno Street on September 15, 2021.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Delaware LIVE News

Dover northbound EZ-Pass lanes to close Wednesday

The northbound EZ-Pass highway speed lane through the Dover Toll Plaza will be closed from Wednesday. Aug. 10 from 8 p.m. until 4 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 11. The closure of the northbound lane will allow for loop and sensor replacement and preventative maintenance, according to the Delaware Department of Transportation. All traffic will use the cash lanes with no ... Read More
DOVER, DE
Delaware Online | The News Journal

Delaware Online | The News Journal

7K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Delaware News - Delawareonline is the home page of The News Journal with in depth and updated local news.

 http://delawareonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy