Lebanon, TN

OBITUARY: Mary Ellen (O’Connor) McFadden

By Jennifer Haley
 2 days ago

Mary Ellen (O’Connor) McFadden, age 79 of Lebanon passed away on Wednesday, August 3, 2022 at Hearthside Senior Living.

She was preceded in death by parents, John and Catherine O’Connor and husband, Jerry McFadden.

She is survived by children, Michael (Michelle) McFadden, Carolyn (Tim) Tomlinson, and Kevin McFadden; grandchildren, Matthew and Meghan McFadden, Ryan (Christina) Tomlinson, Austin (fiancé, Kelsey Heck) Tomlinson, and Avery Tomlinson, and Maddison McFadden; great-grandchildren, Brayden and Landon Tomlinson.

Mrs. McFadden was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and friend to all. She was a homemaker and a member of Love’s Way Church. She served as vice president of leadership and praise and worship leader for the west TN area for Aglow. She had a love for Jesus that was shown through her passion of writing, sharing, and producing worship music.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, August 11, 2022 from 4 p.m.-7 p.m. at Love’s Way Church, 310 Coles Ferry Pk. Funeral services will be on Friday, August 12, 2022 at 3 p.m. with visitation one hour prior to the service at the church. Interment will follow in the Cedar Grove Cemetery. Pastor Johan McGregor will officiate. Pallbearers will be Mike, Kevin, and Matthew McFadden and Tim, Ryan, and Austin Tomlinson.

The family would like to give special thanks to caregivers, Kim Thompson, Denise Chumney, Marian Spears, Carrie Grantlight, Sara McClenon, and the staff at Hearthside.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Love’s Way Church Building Fund or Joseph’s Storehouse.

PARTLOW FUNERAL CHAPEL in care of arrangements. 615-444-7007 www.partlowchapel.com

Wilson County Source

Dr. Jennifer Ankney Named New Principal of Wilson Central High School

The district is very excited to announce that Dr. Jennifer Ankney has been named as the new principal of Wilson Central High School. Director of Schools, Jeff Luttrell officially introduced her as principal to the WCHS staff last Friday during teacher in-service. Being part of our district over the past ten years in a variety […] The post Dr. Jennifer Ankney Named New Principal of Wilson Central High School appeared first on Wilson County Source.
WILSON COUNTY, TN
