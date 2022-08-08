ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lebanon, TN

OBITUARY: Tammy Mann Dillon

By Jennifer Haley
Wilson County Source
Wilson County Source
 2 days ago

Mrs. Tammy Mann Dillon of Lebanon, Tennessee passed away on Wednesday, August 3, 2022, she was 62 years old.

Born July 5, 1960, in Wilson County, she is the daughter of the late James and Sadie Barry Mann.

She was a 1978 graduate of Lebanon High School, and also Vol State Community College. She retired from the R. C. Owen Tobacco Company. She was a member of Cedar Grove Baptist Church.

She is survived by her husband of forty four years, Danny Dillon; four sons, Nicholas (Melanie) Dillon; Jason (Annie) Dillon; Adam (Ashley) Dillon; and Miles (Katie) Dillon; 8 grandchildren: Layla, Bella, Morgan, Keaton, John, Rylee, Kennedy, and Tucker; four sisters: Sharon (Tommy) Skeen; Debbie Darsinos, Jamie Marler, and Marsha Mann; and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral service for Mrs. Tammy Mann Dillon will be 11:00 A.M. Tuesday, August 9, 2022, at Ligon & Bobo Funeral Home with Bro. Todd Elliott officiating. Interment Wilson County Memorial Gardens. Visitation Monday 3-7 PM and Tuesday after 10 AM at Ligon & Bobo.

Honorary pallbearers: Co-workers of R.C. Owen Company, Bryson Alexander, Ben Rogers, Randy Fulkerson, Chuck Neely, Gene Roberts, Chris Bates, and Bobby Seay.

In lieu of food and flowers, family request memorials be made to Old Friends Senior Dog Sanctuary ( OFSDS.org )

LIGON & BOBO FUNERAL HOME of Lebanon (615) 444-2142 www.ligonbobo.com

For more obituaries visit https://wilsoncountysource.com/obituaries/

The post OBITUARY: Tammy Mann Dillon appeared first on Wilson County Source .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Wilson County Source

OBITUARY: William David Yeargin

William David Yeargin was born in Nashville, Tennessee on January 21st, 1949 and passed away at Centennial Hospital on Sunday, August 7th, 2022, he was 73 years old. Mr. Yeargin resided in Mount Juliet, TN. David is preceded in death by his brother, Randy Yeargin, and sisters Lynn Higginbotham and Martine Yeargin. He is survived […] The post OBITUARY: William David Yeargin appeared first on Wilson County Source.
NASHVILLE, TN
Wilson County Source

OBITUARY: Mary Lou Taylor Claxton

Mrs. Mary Lou Taylor Claxton of Lebanon, Tennessee passed away on Thursday, August 4, 2022, she was 82 years old. Born in San Diego, CA, she was the daughter of the late Charles and Carmen Anne Millard Taylor. Mary Lou was also preceded in death by her husband, Clayton D. Claxton who died in 2020 […] The post OBITUARY: Mary Lou Taylor Claxton appeared first on Wilson County Source.
LEBANON, TN
Wilson County Source

OBITUARY: Marilyn D. Oldham

Ms. Marilyn D. Oldham passed away on Saturday, August 6, 2022, at her residence, she was 53 years old. Survivors include her mother, Margaret Bell, children, Kiara (Cashmir), Jeremiah (Heather) and Matthew Clemmons, brother, James (Janet) Howard; sister, Maleta Oldham, 6 grandchildren and a myriad of nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends. Family visitation […] The post OBITUARY: Marilyn D. Oldham appeared first on Wilson County Source.
LEBANON, TN
Wilson County Source

OBITUARY: Sarah Frances ‘Polly’ Summers

Mrs. Sarah Frances ‘Polly’ Summers of Lebanon, Tennessee passed on Tuesday, August 2, 2022, she was 85 years old. Polly was born in Waynesboro, TN and was the daughter of the late Ozro Moore and Lillie Mae McAnally Moore. She was a member of the Mt. Juliet Church of Christ. Polly was an avid Vanderbilt […] The post OBITUARY: Sarah Frances ‘Polly’ Summers appeared first on Wilson County Source.
LEBANON, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lebanon, TN
Obituaries
Wilson County, TN
Obituaries
City
Lebanon, TN
State
Tennessee State
City
Sharon, TN
County
Wilson County, TN
Tennessee State
Tennessee Obituaries
Wilson County Source

OBITUARY: Betty Ann Scheuerman Thompson

Mrs. Betty Ann Scheuerman Thompson, age 90 of Lebanon, Tennessee passed away on Sunday, August 7, 2022, at Wilson Manor. Born October 8, 1931, in Wilson County, she is the daughter of the late Eugene and Nellie Maxey Scheuerman. She was baptized as a teenager at College Street Church of Christ and had been a […] The post OBITUARY: Betty Ann Scheuerman Thompson appeared first on Wilson County Source.
LEBANON, TN
Wilson County Source

OBITUARY: Margaret Padgett Partee

Ms. Margaret Padgett Partee of Lebanon, Tennessee passed away on Thursday, August 4, 2022, she was 86 years old. Born in Rhea County, TN, she was the eldest of three daughters of the late Robert Charles Padgett and Margaret Ellen Johnson Padgett. She was a graduate of Lebanon High School, attended the University of Tennessee […] The post OBITUARY: Margaret Padgett Partee appeared first on Wilson County Source.
LEBANON, TN
Wilson County Source

OBITUARY: Jean Dibrell Jennings

Jean Dibrell Jennings was born Feb. 7, 1932 in Sparta, TN, daughter of the late Donald Cameron Dibrell and Irene Cantrell Dibrell and departed this life on Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022 at the age of 90 years. She was a graduate of White Co. High School and Draughon’s Business College and was a member of […] The post OBITUARY: Jean Dibrell Jennings appeared first on Wilson County Source.
SPARTA, TN
Wilson County Source

OBITUARY: Rhonda Bilbrey Grisham

Rhonda Lynn Bilbrey Grisham age 43, formerly of Watertown, died Wednesday evening at Riverview Regional Medical Center in Carthage. Rhonda attended school in Watertown and was employed with the Corp of Engineers in site maintenance. She is survived by her husband, Johnny Lynn Grisham of Elmwood; sons, Jalen (MK) Fish and Tyler Fish both of […] The post OBITUARY: Rhonda Bilbrey Grisham appeared first on Wilson County Source.
WATERTOWN, TN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John
Wilson County Source

OBITUARY: Mary Ellen (O’Connor) McFadden

Mary Ellen (O’Connor) McFadden, age 79 of Lebanon passed away on Wednesday, August 3, 2022 at Hearthside Senior Living. She was preceded in death by parents, John and Catherine O’Connor and husband, Jerry McFadden. She is survived by children, Michael (Michelle) McFadden, Carolyn (Tim) Tomlinson, and Kevin McFadden; grandchildren, Matthew and Meghan McFadden, Ryan (Christina) […] The post OBITUARY: Mary Ellen (O’Connor) McFadden appeared first on Wilson County Source.
LEBANON, TN
Wilson County Source

OBITUARY: Annette (Hunter) Mitchell

Annette (Hunter) Mitchell, age 75 of Lebanon passed away on Monday, August 1, 2022 at Vanderbilt Wilson County Hospital. She is preceded in death by parents, Paul and Geneva Hunter; husband, Charles Edward Mitchell; twin sister, Paulette Hunter and sister, Terri Lynne Morton. Survived by sons, Chris (Tara) Mitchell and Mark (Heather) Mitchell; sisters, Carolyn […] The post OBITUARY: Annette (Hunter) Mitchell appeared first on Wilson County Source.
LEBANON, TN
Wilson County Source

OBITUARY: Christine Phelps Burks

Mrs. Christine Phelps Burks passed away on Monday, August 1, 2022, she was 93 years old. She was one of 12 siblings born and raised in Pulaski, Tennessee. She was a member of Immanuel Baptist Church in Lebanon, TN for 59 years and taught Sunday School for many of those years. She is preceded in […] The post OBITUARY: Christine Phelps Burks appeared first on Wilson County Source.
PULASKI, TN
Wilson County Source

OBITUARY: Datha Kimberly Robertson

Datha Kimberly Robertson, age 29, passed away on Monday, July 25, 2022 in the Vanderbilt Wilson Co. Hospital. She is survived by her parents, Steven & Jennifer Kroll; son, Bentlie Gage Thomas; brothers, Justin Andrew (Cayla) Kroll & Anthony Michael Kroll; grandmother, Datha Organ; grandparents, Kenneth & JoAnne Kroll; and numerous other loving family members […] The post OBITUARY: Datha Kimberly Robertson appeared first on Wilson County Source.
LEBANON, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Memorials#Lebanon High School#Ligon Bobo Funeral Home#R C Owen Company#Old Friends
Wilson County Source

Columbia State Hosting Virtual Tennessee Reconnect Information Sessions

Columbia State Community College will host virtual Tennessee Reconnect information sessions during the month of August. August 11: 2 – 3 p.m. August 13: 10 – 11 a.m. August 15: 6 – 7 p.m. August 18: 2 – 3 p.m. August 22: 6 – 7 p.m. August 25: 2 – 3 p.m. Tennessee Reconnect is […] The post Columbia State Hosting Virtual Tennessee Reconnect Information Sessions appeared first on Wilson County Source.
COLUMBIA, TN
Wilson County Source

Top Middle Tennessee Stories of the Week: July 31, 2022

Here are our top stories from across Middle Tennessee, from July 31 to August 5. Cheatham County Source Cheatham County Food Health Inspections for July 2022 These are the July 2022 health scores for some restaurants in Cheatham County, as reported by the Tennessee Department of Health. Read more. Cheatham County School District Announces Open […] The post Top Middle Tennessee Stories of the Week: July 31, 2022 appeared first on Wilson County Source.
TENNESSEE STATE
Wilson County Source

MTSU Head Baseball Coach Charged with DUI

Middle Tennessee State University’s head baseball coach James Michael Toman was arrested and charged with a DUI Saturday according to a news story from WSMV Toman was released from the Rutherford County Adult Detention Center three hours after his initial arrest at 1:03 a.m. Saturday. MORE CRIME NEWS The post MTSU Head Baseball Coach Charged with DUI appeared first on Wilson County Source.
MURFREESBORO, TN
Wilson County Source

MTSU Brings in $17.2M-Plus in Donations During Record Fundraising Year

Middle Tennessee State University boasted a record fundraising year for 2021-22, bringing in more than $17.2 million in private donations to support the university’s educational mission. “That’s easily the biggest fundraising year we’ve ever had,” said Joe Bales, vice president for university advancement. “It’s more than $3 million above our previous record year.” Joe Bales, vice president […] The post MTSU Brings in $17.2M-Plus in Donations During Record Fundraising Year appeared first on Wilson County Source.
MURFREESBORO, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obituaries
Wilson County Source

Wilson County Schools Names Travis Mayfield Deputy Director of Operations

Wilson County Schools is excited to announce that Travis Mayfield has been named as the new Deputy Director of Operations for the district. Mr. Mayfield is no stranger to the district. He’s served as principal at Wilson Central High School since 2015. Under his leadership, the school has achieved numerous state and national awards/honors. His […] The post Wilson County Schools Names Travis Mayfield Deputy Director of Operations appeared first on Wilson County Source.
WILSON COUNTY, TN
Wilson County Source

MTSU Set to Host Fan Day on August 21 With Free Food and Activities for the Entire Family

Middle Tennessee Fan Day is back and better than ever in 2022, as the Blue Raider football team welcomes fans from across the mid-state to Floyd Stadium to kick off the 2022 season on Sunday, August 21. The FREE and open-to-the-public event runs from 3-5 p.m., with plenty of activities to get the whole family […] The post MTSU Set to Host Fan Day on August 21 With Free Food and Activities for the Entire Family appeared first on Wilson County Source.
MURFREESBORO, TN
Wilson County Source

CMT to Celebrate County Music Icon Vince Gill with a Special ‘CMT Giants: Vince Gill’

CMT announced “CMT GIANTS: Vince Gill,” an all-new 90-minute special celebrating the extraordinary career and music of country music titan Vince Gill. The star-packed event premieres Friday, September 16th at 9p/8c exclusively on CMT. Gill’s tourmate and vocalist Wendy Moten first revealed the news last night onstage in front of a sold-out crowd at Nashville’s […] The post CMT to Celebrate County Music Icon Vince Gill with a Special ‘CMT Giants: Vince Gill’ appeared first on Wilson County Source.
NASHVILLE, TN
Wilson County Source

Dr. Jennifer Ankney Named New Principal of Wilson Central High School

The district is very excited to announce that Dr. Jennifer Ankney has been named as the new principal of Wilson Central High School. Director of Schools, Jeff Luttrell officially introduced her as principal to the WCHS staff last Friday during teacher in-service. Being part of our district over the past ten years in a variety […] The post Dr. Jennifer Ankney Named New Principal of Wilson Central High School appeared first on Wilson County Source.
WILSON COUNTY, TN
Wilson County Source

Wilson County Source

Lebanon, TN
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
98K+
Views
ABOUT

Wilson County Source is your personal portal to all things Wilson County. Our goal is to make living here more delightful and fulfilling each day.

 https://wilsoncountysource.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy