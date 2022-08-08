OBITUARY: Tammy Mann Dillon

Mrs. Tammy Mann Dillon of Lebanon, Tennessee passed away on Wednesday, August 3, 2022, she was 62 years old.

Born July 5, 1960, in Wilson County, she is the daughter of the late James and Sadie Barry Mann.

She was a 1978 graduate of Lebanon High School, and also Vol State Community College. She retired from the R. C. Owen Tobacco Company. She was a member of Cedar Grove Baptist Church.

She is survived by her husband of forty four years, Danny Dillon; four sons, Nicholas (Melanie) Dillon; Jason (Annie) Dillon; Adam (Ashley) Dillon; and Miles (Katie) Dillon; 8 grandchildren: Layla, Bella, Morgan, Keaton, John, Rylee, Kennedy, and Tucker; four sisters: Sharon (Tommy) Skeen; Debbie Darsinos, Jamie Marler, and Marsha Mann; and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral service for Mrs. Tammy Mann Dillon will be 11:00 A.M. Tuesday, August 9, 2022, at Ligon & Bobo Funeral Home with Bro. Todd Elliott officiating. Interment Wilson County Memorial Gardens. Visitation Monday 3-7 PM and Tuesday after 10 AM at Ligon & Bobo.

Honorary pallbearers: Co-workers of R.C. Owen Company, Bryson Alexander, Ben Rogers, Randy Fulkerson, Chuck Neely, Gene Roberts, Chris Bates, and Bobby Seay.

In lieu of food and flowers, family request memorials be made to Old Friends Senior Dog Sanctuary ( OFSDS.org )

LIGON & BOBO FUNERAL HOME of Lebanon (615) 444-2142 www.ligonbobo.com

