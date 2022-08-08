Vermont Lake Monsters: The 2022 Futures League playoff schedule, scores
The Vermont Lake Monsters aim to close out the summer with another championship.
The top-seeded and defending champion Lake Monsters open the Futures League Collegiate Baseball League playoff as the top seed following a 44-19 regular season. Vermont will play host to the Westfield Starfires in a best-of-three semifinal series that begins Monday night at Centennial Field.
The Lake Monsters won the championship in their debut season in Futures in 2021, after 26 years as a member of the New York-Penn League, which was part of Major League Baseball's minor league system until it disbanded in 2020.
FCBL playoffs
Semifinals
Best-of-three series
Monday, Aug. 8
Game 1: Lake Monsters 6, Westfield Starfires 2
Tuesday, Aug. 9
Game 2: Lake Monsters 10, Westfield Starfires 2
Championship
Best-of-three series
Wednesday, Aug. 10
Game 1: Lake Monsters 12, Nashua Silver Knights 0
Thursday, Aug. 11
Game 2: Nashua 6, Lake Monsters 5
Friday, Aug. 12
Game 3: Lake Monsters vs. Nashua at Centennial Field, 6:35 p.m.
By the numbers: Lake Monsters in 2022
4,415: Fans in attendance at Centennial Field — a sellout crowd — for Vermont's walkoff win on Aug. 7 for the regular-season finale. It was the franchise's first sellout in 16 years.
424: Runs scored this summer for the Lake Monsters, best in FCBL.
281: Runs allowed this summer for the Lake Monsters, a league-low.
44: Wins this summer for the Lake Monsters, breaking their own single-season FCBL record set last summer.
34: Total number of home runs for the Lake Monsters in 2022.
9: Vermont natives on current Lake Monsters' roster.
2: Losses out of 37 games when Vermont led after eight innings this season.
