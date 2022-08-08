ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vermont Lake Monsters: The 2022 Futures League playoff schedule, scores

By Alex Abrami, Burlington Free Press
 5 days ago

The Vermont Lake Monsters aim to close out the summer with another championship.

The top-seeded and defending champion Lake Monsters open the Futures League Collegiate Baseball League playoff as the top seed following a 44-19 regular season. Vermont will play host to the Westfield Starfires in a best-of-three semifinal series that begins Monday night at Centennial Field.

The Lake Monsters won the championship in their debut season in Futures in 2021, after 26 years as a member of the New York-Penn League, which was part of Major League Baseball's minor league system until it disbanded in 2020.

FCBL playoffs

Semifinals

Best-of-three series

Monday, Aug. 8

Game 1: Lake Monsters 6, Westfield Starfires 2

Tuesday, Aug. 9

Game 2: Lake Monsters 10, Westfield Starfires 2

Championship

Best-of-three series

Wednesday, Aug. 10

Game 1: Lake Monsters 12, Nashua Silver Knights 0

Thursday, Aug. 11

Game 2: Nashua 6, Lake Monsters 5

Friday, Aug. 12

Game 3: Lake Monsters vs. Nashua at Centennial Field, 6:35 p.m.

By the numbers: Lake Monsters in 2022

4,415: Fans in attendance at Centennial Field — a sellout crowd — for Vermont's walkoff win on Aug. 7 for the regular-season finale. It was the franchise's first sellout in 16 years.

424: Runs scored this summer for the Lake Monsters, best in FCBL.

281: Runs allowed this summer for the Lake Monsters, a league-low.

44: Wins this summer for the Lake Monsters, breaking their own single-season FCBL record set last summer.

34: Total number of home runs for the Lake Monsters in 2022.

9: Vermont natives on current Lake Monsters' roster.

2: Losses out of 37 games when Vermont led after eight innings this season.

Contact Alex Abrami at aabrami@freepressmedia.com . Follow him on Twitter: @aabrami5 .

This article originally appeared on Burlington Free Press: Vermont Lake Monsters: The 2022 Futures League playoff schedule, scores

