The former Frye estate in Marlborough was sold for $3.8M. Here's what's next

MARLBOROUGH — The former Frye estate has a new owner, as the property was recently acquired by a private school.

The property, which includes a series of buildings at 197-207 Pleasant St., was purchased for $3.8 million on July 15, according to records filed with the South Middlesex Registry of Deeds.

The property was purchased by Ar-Raheem Academy, a private Islamic school based in Waltham. The academy plans to renovate some of the existing buildings and outfit them for education space.

The property is the former estate of the Frye family, near the Frye Boot shoe factory that was once at 99 Pleasant St. The largest building on the property covers 30,000 square feet, was built in 1960 and was last used as a rest home for the Sisters of St. Chretienne.

The signature building, however, is a 5,828-square-foot mansion, originally constructed in 1920 for the Frye family. There's also a 1,838-square-foot carriage house.

"The main building that was most recently occupied by the Sisters of St. Chretienne is going to be used as a school space," said Kim Rickman, owner of OWN IT, by Rickman Realty, who sold the property. "There is also the mansion and the carriage house, which can be used as well. The school is planning on doing some renovations to convert the space to a school building."

The property was originally listed in October for $4.3 million. The price was lowered to $3.8 million in December.

According to its website, Ar-Raheem Academy is a private school that offers a curriculum of both general education and Islamic teachings. It currently has about 50 students, and needed more space to expand.

"In 2022, expected enrollment will be over 100 students and 20 teachers. In 5 years, we expect to enroll the largest number of students and teachers on the east coast. Unfortunately, the current facility cannot accommodate these growing numbers," the school's website states.

Ar-Raheem Academy did not respond to a Daily News request for comment.

A local landmark

Founded in 1863, The Frye Shoe Company opened its first store on Elm Street in Marlborough. A few decades later, the company was manufacturing boots at its factory on Pleasant Street. Frye boots were worn throughout the world, including in the military. Teddy Roosevelt's famous "roughriders" in the Spanish-American War marched in Frye boots.

"The Frye family was one of the wealthiest families in Marlborough, and were one of the original shoemaking families," said Bob Kane, curator for the Marlborough Historical Society. "The factories attracted immigrants to the community, and they are really responsible for turning Marlborough into a city."

Marlborough went from a town to a city in 1890.

The Frye estate was built for the Frye family, with the mansion being occupied by the patriarch, Walter Frye, son of Frye Boot founder John Frye. The estate would grow and expand throughout the 1900s, as more family members moved to other homes in the area.

"The mansion was home to the patriarch of the family, whoever that was at the time," Kane said. "But there were a lot of children, and cousins and nieces and nephews, and they all lived on the estate."

The Frye Boot Company remained a successful business before being purchased in 1977. The factory in Marlborough was eventually shut down and manufacturing was moved to Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania.

However, the business still exists as a boutique shoe company and is headquartered in New York City.

The estate was later home to the Sisters of St. Chretienne, who maintained the property until moving out of the estate and putting the property up for sale last fall.