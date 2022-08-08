ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marlborough, MA

The former Frye estate in Marlborough was sold for $3.8M. Here's what's next

By Jesse Collings, MetroWest Daily News
The Metrowest Daily News
The Metrowest Daily News
 2 days ago

MARLBOROUGH — The former Frye estate has a new owner, as the property was recently acquired by a private school.

The property, which includes a series of buildings at 197-207 Pleasant St., was purchased for $3.8 million on July 15, according to records filed with the South Middlesex Registry of Deeds.

The property was purchased by Ar-Raheem Academy, a private Islamic school based in Waltham. The academy plans to renovate some of the existing buildings and outfit them for education space.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WvTVx_0h8mmgzZ00

The property is the former estate of the Frye family, near the Frye Boot shoe factory that was once at 99 Pleasant St. The largest building on the property covers 30,000 square feet, was built in 1960 and was last used as a rest home for the Sisters of St. Chretienne.

The signature building, however, is a 5,828-square-foot mansion, originally constructed in 1920 for the Frye family. There's also a 1,838-square-foot carriage house.

"The main building that was most recently occupied by the Sisters of St. Chretienne is going to be used as a school space," said Kim Rickman, owner of OWN IT, by Rickman Realty, who sold the property. "There is also the mansion and the carriage house, which can be used as well. The school is planning on doing some renovations to convert the space to a school building."

The property was originally listed in October for $4.3 million. The price was lowered to $3.8 million in December.

According to its website, Ar-Raheem Academy is a private school that offers a curriculum of both general education and Islamic teachings. It currently has about 50 students, and needed more space to expand.

"In 2022, expected enrollment will be over 100 students and 20 teachers. In 5 years, we expect to enroll the largest number of students and teachers on the east coast. Unfortunately, the current facility cannot accommodate these growing numbers," the school's website states.

Ar-Raheem Academy did not respond to a Daily News request for comment.

A local landmark

Founded in 1863, The Frye Shoe Company opened its first store on Elm Street in Marlborough. A few decades later, the company was manufacturing boots at its factory on Pleasant Street. Frye boots were worn throughout the world, including in the military. Teddy Roosevelt's famous "roughriders" in the Spanish-American War marched in Frye boots.

"The Frye family was one of the wealthiest families in Marlborough, and were one of the original shoemaking families," said Bob Kane, curator for the Marlborough Historical Society. "The factories attracted immigrants to the community, and they are really responsible for turning Marlborough into a city."

Marlborough went from a town to a city in 1890.

The Frye estate was built for the Frye family, with the mansion being occupied by the patriarch, Walter Frye, son of Frye Boot founder John Frye. The estate would grow and expand throughout the 1900s, as more family members moved to other homes in the area.

"The mansion was home to the patriarch of the family, whoever that was at the time," Kane said. "But there were a lot of children, and cousins and nieces and nephews, and they all lived on the estate."

The Frye Boot Company remained a successful business before being purchased in 1977. The factory in Marlborough was eventually shut down and manufacturing was moved to Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania.

However, the business still exists as a boutique shoe company and is headquartered in New York City.

The estate was later home to the Sisters of St. Chretienne, who maintained the property until moving out of the estate and putting the property up for sale last fall.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
spectrumnews1.com

'There will be a sadness:' Long-time Denholm building tenant Randy Feldman says sale of iconic building is bittersweet

WORCESTER, Mass. - Randy Feldman opened his law practice in the Denholm Building in 1989. At the time, he was a young lawyer looking for a chance. "Wanted cheap rent to try and build up a practice, and wanted to be around other lawyers that would lend a little more credibility that I didn't really have yet," said Feldman with a laugh.
WORCESTER, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
Local
Massachusetts Business
City
Marlborough, MA
Local
Massachusetts Real Estate
Marlborough, MA
Real Estate
City
Waltham, MA
Marlborough, MA
Business
GoLocalProv

New Restaurants Coming to Providence and Warwick

New restaurants are popping up in Providence — and Warwick. The team at Dig In Dining, which was founded by Ed Brady and Jeff Quinlan and counts numerous Thirsty Beaver locations and Huck’s Filling Station among its offerings — is launching their latest endeavor. Greenwich Cove Kitchen...
WARWICK, RI
CBS Boston

Sal's Pizza becomes official pizza at Gillette Stadium

BOSTON -- For the past 32 years, Salvatore Lupoli of Sal's Pizza and CEO & President of Lupoli Companies has been sharing the key ingredient to his success, besides the actual ingredients: "My success all comes down to my employees. It will always come to my employees." "We have an unbelievable group of individuals, almost 1,000 employees in this organization," said Lupoli. Long before there were 1,000 employees working at Sal's Pizza, there was an ambitious college kid with a vision. "When I was 19 years old I came up with the concept at Northeastern and just kind of worked on...
BOSTON, MA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bob Kane
Person
Teddy Roosevelt
spectrumnews1.com

More than 40 local restaurants participate in Worcester Restaurant Week

WORCESTER, Mass. - Worcester Restaurant Week is back and in its second week of the Summer Edition. More than 40 restaurants in and around Worcester are participating this year. They're all offering special three-course meals for $28.22. O’Connor’s Restaurant is offering six different appetizers, six desserts, and eight entrees as...
WORCESTER, MA
communityadvocate.com

Marlborough’s SJL Ride continues fundraising for scholarships

MARLBOROUGH – Over 250 motorcyclists endured humidity Aug. 6 to participate in the ninth Shawna Jean Larassa (SJL) Memorial Ride. Beginning and ending at the Marlborough Moose Family Center 1129, the ride is a fundraiser for the SJL Memorial Scholarship Fund. George Larassa established the fund in memory of...
MARLBOROUGH, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New York City#Business Industry#Linus Business#Ar Raheem Academy#Islamic
wgbh.org

New diversity officers struggle to make an impact in Massachusetts cities and towns

After the murder of George Floyd in 2020, cities across Massachusetts scrambled to hire diversity, equity and inclusion officers, who are typically tasked with advising officials on how to create a fair community for residents of all races and backgrounds. But across the commonwealth, the people in these new positions are struggling to make significant changes and finding a lack of support from other city or town leaders.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
leominsterchamp.com

Fast-moving storm knocks out power to thousands, including city departments, in Leominster

LEOMINSTER — A fast-moving thunderstorm knocked out electricity to nearly 20% of the city’s households and businesses Tuesday afternoon, including several city buildings. Robert Kievra, a spokesperson for National Grid, said around 3,700 of the utility’s 19,757 customers in Leominster were affected by an outage that started at 1:34 p.m. The outages were centered in the western part of the city, including West Street, downtown, Pleasant Street, Exchange Street, Colburn Street and Merriam Avenue.
LEOMINSTER, MA
Worcester Telegram & Gazette

New $316 million Doherty High in Worcester 'huge step forward' in energy efficiency

WORCESTER — When the new $316 million Doherty Memorial High School is expected to be finished in two years, the building's overall energy efficiency will be a “huge step forward,” said John Odell, the city’s chief sustainability officer.  Doherty’s design tops energy-efficient standards in the state’s current building code by 35.7%, Odell said.  ...
WORCESTER, MA
The Metrowest Daily News

The Metrowest Daily News

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
370K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Framingham, MA from MetroWest Daily News.

 http://metrowestdailynews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy