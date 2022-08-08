DECATUR — Immediate plans to construct a new Dennis School are now on hold, giving way to the prospect of a new American Dreamer STEM Academy . “We're out of options for the west end,” said board Vice President Andrew Taylor said during a meeting Monday of the Decatur Public Schools' Finance Committee. “There's no magical parcel we can use. But I'm not willing to give up on a new Dennis School. It won't work for this opportunity.”

