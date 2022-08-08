Read full article on original website
Decatur will decide its new ambulance providers within a week, city says
DECATUR — The race to find new ambulance services for the city of Decatur is in its final stage, with a decision expected within a week. The search for new companies to provide emergency medical coverage has been narrowed down to four: RuralMed EMS, Lakeside EMS, Echo Response EMS and Abbott/AMR EMS.
Dennis School advocates ask board for new building plan
DECATUR – Several members of the community appeared before the Decatur Public Schools board on Tuesday to advocate for continued consideration of a new building for Dennis School. Parent Rene Hinkle said she feels that the board has given up on Dennis after discussion at the Finance Committee meeting...
Macon-Piatt Special Ed and Harris Learning Academy moving
DECATUR – Decatur Public Schools families will notice a couple of changes when school starts on Aug. 15. The Macon-Piatt Special Education District offices will move to the Harris Learning Academy at 620 E. Garfield, where the Social-Emotional Learning Program (SEAP), formerly named the Special Education Alternative Program, is already housed.
New Dennis School off the table for now; American Dreamer may get new building instead
DECATUR — Immediate plans to construct a new Dennis School are now on hold, giving way to the prospect of a new American Dreamer STEM Academy . “We're out of options for the west end,” said board Vice President Andrew Taylor said during a meeting Monday of the Decatur Public Schools' Finance Committee. “There's no magical parcel we can use. But I'm not willing to give up on a new Dennis School. It won't work for this opportunity.”
Mr. Kluckers, Krekel's Dairy Maid mascot, back home
DECATUR — Mr. Kluckers has made it safely home. Krekel's Dairy Maid on U.S. 36 recovered the human-sized metal rooster Tuesday afternoon after he was stolen earlier in the day. The restaurant posted information on its Facebook page about the theft and images of two men as they escaped...
New building for American Dreamer STEM Academy being considered
DECATUR – The Decatur Public Schools' Finance Committee on Monday took a new Dennis School funded by federal COVID cash off the table, and replaced it with the prospect of a new building for American Dreamer STEM Academy. “We're out of options for the west end,” said board Vice...
Kansas concert canceled at Devon Lakeshore Amphitheater
DECATUR — The Kansas concert with special guests Blue Oyster Cult scheduled for Friday, Aug.12, at the Devon Lakeshore Amphitheater in Decatur, has been canceled. According to the venue's directors, several members of the band Kansas and its touring organization have tested positive for, and are experiencing symptoms from, COVID-19.
Watch now: Waiting for a Decatur bus has gotten more cheery
DECATUR — Bus stops aren’t often known for their curb appeal. However, the ornate transportation spot located along Maryland Street near Walmart and Dairy Queen in Decatur is eye-catching, even for those just driving by. Sitting on a pink Adirondack chair, Jason Boyd waited for a Decatur Public...
Decatur man accused of driving dead man's car
DECATUR — A Decatur man who helped himself to a dead man’s car, and had it parked in his front yard when the police showed up, is now facing a preliminary charge of burglary, a sworn affidavit said. The 42-year-old suspect is quoted as telling Decatur Police that...
Decatur man who punched baby gets 12 years in prison
DECATUR — Christopher M. Pulliam, who admitted repeatedly punching an 8-month-old baby in the head, fracturing its skull and causing permanent disabling injuries, was sentenced Tuesday to 12 years in prison. Pulliam, 35, pleaded guilty to the aggravated battery of a child, a Class X felony. In a plea...
Nelson Park boat ramp gas pumps to close until Labor Day
DECATUR — Sale of gas at the Lake Decatur Office next to the Nelson Park boat ramps will temporarily stop starting Monday, Aug. 15, due to a labor shortage. Gas sales will resume for Labor Day weekend on Saturday, Sept. 3, and will end for the season on Monday, Sept. 5.
Three people wounded in Decatur gunfire; police say they get no help
DECATUR — Police said they are not getting much help trying to investigate gunfire on a Decatur street that sent three wounded people to hospital. Decatur police Detective Sgt. Steve Carroll said patrol officers responded at 4:45 a.m. Sunday to the intersection of North Illinois and East Main streets after a report of shots fired.
Decatur woman chokes mother and then drags her with car, police say
DECATUR — A Decatur woman is accused of choking her mother before “gunning” the engine of her car and dragging the 57-year-old victim across a parking lot. Shantell L. Brady, 38, is also accused of finishing the assault by throwing a landscape brick through the front window of her mother’s home in the 1500 block of North Poole Avenue.
MacArthur boys basketball a team finding its chemistry with transfer guards MJ Murphy and Stevie Tatum
DECATUR — Once competitors on the court, two former Herald & Review Players of the Year, Terise Bryson (1996-97) and Marlin Murphy (1997-98) are collaborating in the gym. Bryson, a Stephen Decatur graduate and the MacArthur boys basketball coach, began coaching as an assistant at MacArthur in 2014 and became head coach in 2021. In his second season, the team set a program record for wins in a season and advanced to the Class 3A sectional finals last season.
After just missing the playoffs, MacArthur football will have fresh faces on offense
DECATUR — As the first day of practice was coming to the an end for the MacArthur football team on Monday, head coach Derek Spates brought the team together. The group was winded after running field sprints at top speed to put a cap on the first proper practice of the 2022 season.
