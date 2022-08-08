ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita, KS

These 13 Wichita-area restaurants and food businesses failed inspections July 24-30

By Amy Renee Leiker
The Wichita Eagle
The Wichita Eagle
 2 days ago

Thirteen Wichita-area businesses were deemed out of compliance during Kansas Department of Agriculture food and lodging safety inspections conducted July 24-30, reports show.

Among problems inspectors found: cockroaches, old meat trimmings, employees who didn’t wash their hands, greasy floors and a dusty ceiling.

Information about the Sedgwick County businesses and their violations, compiled Aug. 5, appears below with a summary of the problems inspectors noted on their reports. More details, including specific violation descriptions, are posted in The Eagle’s searchable database of non-compliant restaurant and hotel inspections at www.kansas.com/databases .

Business owners who want to clarify or comment on inspection results that appear in the list can contact Eagle reporter Amy Renee Leiker at 316-268-6644 or aleiker@wichitaeagle.com . Comments will be added to online stories. Businesses are listed alphabetically below.

More than 60 businesses surveyed during the same time period passed their inspections with few or no violations. You can see those at www.foodsafety.kda.ks.gov/FoodSafety/Web/Inspection/PublicInspectionSearch.aspx .

Failing an inspection doesn’t necessarily mean a business has to close; that’s rare. Most violations are minor and are immediately corrected in front of an inspector after they’re found.

Businesses fall out of compliance with state rules when they have too many violations or certain types of problems that can increase the risk of a customer contracting a food-borne illness, or when a problem can’t be fixed right away.

When a business fails, it’s usually inspected again within 10 days.

To complain about conditions anywhere that serves or sells food to the public, email kda.fsl@ks.gov or call 785-564-6767 .

Click here to load this Caspio Cloud Database Cloud Database by Caspio

Recent out-of-compliance inspections:

Best Western Plus Wichita West , 3800 W. Kellogg Dr. in Wichita — Eight violations during a July 26 routine inspection. Cited for employee not washing hand before handling food items, employees washed hands at wrong sink, apples weren’t individually wrapped, yogurt and milk weren’t kept cold enough, no food thermometer, employees weren’t sanitizing dishes, no hot water at sink, no paper towels at kitchen hand-washing sink. Next inspection: Aug. 5.

Club Billiards , 923 W. Douglas in Wichita — Four violations during a July 26 follow-up inspection. Cited for storing and possibly serving food that was prepared in an employee’s home, no meat thermometer that reads low temperatures, no test kit for measuring strength of sanitizer used for dishes, no dedicated hand-washing sink in bar area. Next inspection: Sept. 26.

Caesar’s Table , 151 N. Main in Wichita — Twelve violations during a July 25 operational inspection. Cited for employee using wrong sink to wash hands, employee didn’t wash hands before making sandwich, meatballs weren’t hot enough, salad bar items including black olives and ham weren’t kept cold enough, beets and black olives weren’t labeled with container opening dates, old meat trimmings, no sanitizer in dish washing sink, hand-washing sinks were blocked, employee used hand-washing sink for silverware, no soap or paper towels at hand-washing sinks, build up of grease on floor. Next inspection: Aug. 6.

Dollar Tree , 620 N. Rock Rd., Ste. 100 in Derby — One violation during a July 28 routine inspection. Cited over foods including cheeses and meats that weren’t cold enough in a walk-in cooler that had ice on its fan. Foods had to be thrown away. Next inspection: Aug. 7.

Little Firehouse Cafe , 120 N. Baltimore in Derby — Two violations during a July 28 follow-up inspection. Cited for cockroaches, dirty and greasy floor behind grill, dusty ceiling in kitchen and over areas where food is prepared. Next inspection: Sept. 28.

Pribbenow Variety Store , 111 S. Wichita in Bentley — One violation during a July 28 routine inspection. Cited for not having any working food thermometers. Next inspection: Aug. 8.

Supplement Giant of Derby , 1821 E. Madison, Ste. 1100 in Derby — Two violations during a July 28 routine inspection. Cited for not having soap in the women’s bathroom and no paper towels in the men’s bathroom. Next inspection: Aug. 7.

Northrock Lanes , 3232 N. Rock Road in Wichita — Four violations during a July 27 follow-up inspection. Cited over food including chili and queso that wasn’t kept hot enough, containers of milk and whipped cream weren’t labeled with opening dates, cockroaches crawling on wall and dish table, wood furniture polish stored next to mustard bottles. Next inspection: Sept. 22.

Oak and Pie , 2244 N. Greenwich, Ste. 900 in Wichita — Seven violations during a July 27 inspection prompted by a complaint. Cited for not labeling milk with the date the container was opened, several refrigerated foods including cheese and sauces weren’t kept cold enough, cookie dough and roasted garlic stored at room temperature, salad ingredients and meats weren’t kept cold enough, missing paperwork and logs, no thermometer, dirty slicer and food containers, employee used a dedicated hand-washing sink to get water for food preparation. Next inspection: Aug. 6.

Sweet ‘N Saucy , 535 W. Douglas, Ste. 110 in Wichita — Four violations during a July 27 routine inspection. Cited for not having hot water anywhere in the building because the on-demand water heater wasn’t turned on, blocked hand-washing sink, no soap or paper towels at hand-washing sink. Next inspection: Aug. 7.

Reverie Roasters , 114 N. Madison in Wichita — Four violations during a July 25 routine inspection. Cited over glass light fixtures that weren’t covered with anything to protect them from breaking, problems with cleaning a machine and cold brew preparation, empty cans and lids weren’t stored in a way that protects them from contamination. Next inspection: Aug. 24.

Watt’s Cooking and Catering food truck , 1304 N. Doris in Wichita — Five violations during a July 29 routine inspection. Cited for storing wiping cloths in soap and water instead of sanitizer, cook didn’t change gloves before touching food, water wasn’t hot enough at sink, no hand-washing sink under tent next to trailer, oil stored by hand sanitizer. Next inspection: Aug. 9

YMCA (Richard A. Devore south branch) , 3405 S. Meridian in Wichita — Four violations during a July 27 routine inspection. Cited for not labeling bag of hot dogs with package opening date, no test strips for measuring sanitizer strength, water at sink wasn’t hot enough, build up of residue on cheese sauce nozzle. The next inspection date wasn’t listed.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KSN News

Wichita Park and Recreation changing pool hours

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — As high temperatures and sweltering heat continue across Kansas, Wichita Park and Recreation announced it is changing the hours of operation at the swimming pools. Beginning Aug. 12, all six pools in Wichita will open at 1 p.m., and most will close at 6 p.m. The outlier is the Harvest Swimming […]
WICHITA, KS
wichitabyeb.com

Grand opening for Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux set for next week

A date has finally been set. Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux will officially open on Monday, August 15. Doors will open at 11 a.m. in the former Granite City building at 2661 N. Maize Road. Finally, after five years of being vacant, the space will have a new restaurant. They have long been planning a mid-August to early September grand opening. It’s rare a restaurant can stick to a tentative date, but it appears Walk-On’s will.
WICHITA, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Sedgwick County, KS
Food & Drinks
City
Wichita, KS
Wichita, KS
Lifestyle
Sedgwick County, KS
Business
Sedgwick County, KS
Lifestyle
Wichita, KS
Business
County
Sedgwick County, KS
Wichita, KS
Food & Drinks
Kansas State
Kansas Food & Drinks
Local
Kansas Business
KWCH.com

Back to School: Saving on supplies

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - With the start of the school year just days away, many parents have been busy with back to school shopping. Or maybe you’ve been waiting to the last minute. We’ve been sharing tips on how you can save money as you shop, especially as prices go up.
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Home heavily damaged in SE Wichita fire

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - There were no injuries, but a southeast Wichita home suffered extensive damage in a Tuesday night house fire. Wichita fire crews saw heavy smoke throughout when they responded to the fire, reported a little before 8 p.m. in the 9600 block of East Mount Vernon, near Harry and Webb Road. Specifically, the home was in the 1900 block of South Stacey.
WICHITA, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Restaurant Info#Food Truck#Food Preparation#Wash Hands#Meat Thermometer#Water Heater#Food Drink
The Wichita Beacon

‘Much more death now than there was’: How fentanyl changed opioid addiction treatment in Wichita

Fentanyl has changed the landscape of addiction treatment in Wichita, increasing demand for services and creating weekslong wait periods that sometimes prove fatal. Addiction specialists in Wichita say this is because fentanyl, a highly potent and addictive opioid, has pushed addiction treatment centers to their limits. Demand can result in weekslong gaps between when a person first seeks treatment and when they’re able to receive it. During these gaps, the risk of overdose is high, experts say.
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

Sedgwick County at high risk, brings back COVID dashboard

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Sedgwick County is in the high-risk category for COVID-19 transmission, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. It is the third week the county has been in the category. The CDC recommends that people in high-risk counties wear face masks when they are indoors in public, stay up to […]
SEDGWICK COUNTY, KS
Hutch Post

150 Years: Looking back through The Decades

Hutchinson and Reno County will celebrate 150 years during Third Thursday in August. In honor of this celebration, we will release one decade each afternoon over the next 15 days from The Decades, which were originally featured from September to November of 2021. As we celebrate the 150th birthday of...
RENO COUNTY, KS
wichitabyeb.com

What’s coming to the former Hong Kong Restaurant space?

It’s safe to say that one of the restaurants people miss most in Wichita is Hong Kong Restaurant at 2048 S. Seneca. For over 40 years, they were a south side staple that dished out some of the city’s best Chinese food. Signs are now up in the...
WICHITA, KS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
abc17news.com

Report: Dozens got sick after visiting Kansas splash park

GODDARD, Kan. (AP) — A new federal study said dozens of people got sick after visiting a splash park near Wichita, Kansas, last summer. The study by the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said that 21 people contracted Shigella bacteria and six others became sick with the norovirus after visiting the splash park at Tanganyika Wildlife Park in Goddard. The Wichita Eagle reported that another 36 people reported gastrointestinal illnesses after visiting the splash park but didn’t have lab tests confirming what caused their illnesses. At least four people were hospitalized. Previously, state and local health officials hadn’t detailed how many people got sick. The splash park was allowed to reopen last July after upgrading its filtration system and passing a health inspection.
GODDARD, KS
KSN News

Wichita’s North Junction to have several closures

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Kansas Department of Transportation (KDOT) will be closing parts of northbound I-135 this week as part of an overpass improvement project to improve traffic flow at Wichita’s North Junction. On Monday, KDOT will close the northbound I-135 exit to southbound I-235 until 3 p.m. Workers will use a crane to […]
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

Cheap gas event held Monday in Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Americans for Prosperity, a political advocacy group, is partnering with the JumpStart at Murdock and Broadway to sell gas for $2.38 a gallon for 90 minutes. The event happened at 2 p.m. Monday. Cars were lined all the way down to Central. It is part of AFP’s national “The True Cost […]
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

Missing Wichita girl was homicide victim in New Mexico

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A homicide victim found 37 years ago in New Mexico has been identified as a missing Wichita teenager. On Tuesday, authorities with the Doña Ana County Sheriff’s Office said the victim is 16-year-old Dorothy Harrison. It took DNA to finally make the connection. Now that they know her name and have […]
WICHITA, KS
KAKE TV

Mayor Whipple hopes Indiana business will look to Wichita for potential growth

"We're perfect for a company like this who is wondering if they can attract and retain that next talent given Indiana's new political climate." Wichita's Mayor Brandon Whipple says he is hoping he and one of Indiana's largest employers can talk business, after business Eli Lilly said it was left "feeling uneasy" by lawmakers' decision to restrict most abortion rights in the state.
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

Kansas school districts get creative to address bus driver shortage

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The school year is just days away. Some area school districts do not have enough bus drivers. That’s why one local superintendent is trading out his office chair for the driver’s seat. From pay increases to better routes, many school districts are working hard to attract drivers. The superintendent of the […]
BUHLER, KS
The Wichita Eagle

The Wichita Eagle

Wichita, KS
2K+
Followers
216
Post
568K+
Views
ABOUT

The Wichita Eagle, in print and online as Kansas.com, is the leading and essential source for news, information, commentary, and advertising in south-central Kansas. Wichita, the largest city in the state of Kansas, is a growing metropolitan area boasting a vibrant cultural center with museums, performing arts and music venues, and numerous events and festivals. It is also home to Wichita State University and a hub for the aviation and healthcare industries.

 https://www.kansas.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy