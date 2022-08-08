ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Sunak and Truss in new clash over cost-of-living crisis

By The Newsroom
newschain
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17j0zh_0h8mlDYP00

Allies of Liz Truss have insisted she is committed to helping families struggling with soaring bills as the Tory leadership contenders clashed again over the cost-of-living crisis.

Rishi Sunak launched a fresh attack on Ms Truss’s plan for tax cuts in an emergency budget describing it as a “big bung” for large businesses and the better off which would do little to help those most in need over the coming winter.

However, Northern Ireland Secretary Brandon Lewis – who is backing the Foreign Secretary – said they would look to do “whatever we can” to help people under pressure from rising inflation.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1luEXe_0h8mlDYP00
Rishi Sunak has said ‘bolder action’ is needed to help people through the winter (Jeff J Mitchell/PA) (PA Wire)

Ms Truss’s team was forced on the defensive after she suggested at the weekend that there would be no “handouts” if she won the race for No 10 and that her priority was reducing the tax burden.

Her supporters insisted that her comments had been misinterpreted and that she was not ruling out further direct support for families struggling with mounting energy bills.

But Mr Sunak said her plans to scrap the national insurance hike, which he brought in as chancellor to fund the NHS and social care, would leave someone on the national living wage less than £60 a year better off while pensioners would not get a penny.

Writing in The Sun, he said that her proposed cut in corporation tax would do nothing to help small businesses and would simply put money back in the coffers of the biggest companies with the largest profits.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ejROv_0h8mlDYP00
(PA Graphics) (PA Graphics)

With the Bank of England forecasting inflation is set to hit 13% – with average household energy bills predicted to reached almost £4,000 – Mr Sunak said his rival’s measures “won’t touch the sides”.

“Families are facing a long, hard winter with rising bills. Yet Liz’s plan to deal with that is to give a big bung to large businesses and the well-off, leaving those who most need help out in the cold,” he said.

“These tax cuts simply won’t touch the sides. We need clear-eyed realism, not starry-eyed boosterism. That means bolder action to protect people from the worst of the winter.”

Former Conservative party co-chairman Oliver Dowden, who is backing Mr Sunak, said that while Ms Truss was putting her emphasis on tax cuts, the former chancellor accepted the need for “bold, big interventions”.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18hZt4_0h8mlDYP00
Allies of Liz Truss say she wants to put more money in people’s pockets (Jacob King/PA) (PA Wire)

“We need to be realistic and honest with people about the scale of the challenge that we’re facing,” he told Sky News.

“Both with the scale of inflation that’s coming down the line, something we haven’t seen for almost 40 years and with the fact that energy bills are going to go up, possibly towards £4,000.

“There is no doubt that we do need an intervention of a considerable scale to deal with this.”

However, Mr Lewis defended Ms Truss’s approach, insisting she wants to put more money in people’s pockets.

“We will look to do whatever we can to help people – that’s what an emergency budget is about,” he told the BBC Radio 4 Today programme.

“She’s willing to do more to help people but her focus is around doing it in a way that puts more money in people’s pockets, creating a high-growth economy with higher wages, more people in work.

“So rather than having handouts, what we do is have a low-tax economy that’s driving growth and therefore with people having more money in their pockets, they’re better placed to deal with some of the challenges that we see.”

Mr Lewis said it was still possible deliver tax cuts while dealing with inflation.

“We want to do both, want to make sure we’re getting on top of inflation and you can – to get on top of inflation whilst still putting more money in people’s pockets,” he told Times Radio.

“I think it’s a false premise to argue that you can’t deal with inflation whilst making sure that people are better off at the same time.”

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Truss tax cut proposal would do little for low earners, says teaching assistant

A teaching assistant has said that “a wage that went up at the same rate as the cost of living” would help more than Liz Truss’s proposal to reduce the tax burden. The Foreign Secretary has been criticised for her plans, with Deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab saying her emergency tax-cutting budget risks becoming an “electoral suicide note” for the Conservatives.
INCOME TAX
newschain

Ministers working on fresh cost-of-living support package to put to new PM

The Government is working up a fresh package of cost-of-living support for the next prime minister to consider when they take office, the Chief Secretary to the Treasury has said. Simon Clarke argued it is “absolutely right” for the new leader to consider “these options in the round” when they...
POLITICS
The Independent

Liz Truss says she would vote to shut down investigation into whether Boris Johnson misled parliament

Liz Truss has said that she would vote to shut down an investigation into whether Boris Johnson lied to parliament – but downplayed the likelihood of the probe being stopped.The outgoing prime minister is facing a probe by the Privileges Committee over what he said in the Commons about his lockdown partying and lawbreaking.Asked during a hustings in Darlington whether she would vote to end the inquiry by MPs on the standards committee, frontrunner to replace Mr Johnson said: “Yes – but there isn’t a vote and it’s going ahead.”Ms Truss's comments will be seen as an attempt to...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rishi Sunak
Person
Liz Truss
Person
Brandon Lewis
Person
Oliver Dowden
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cost Of Living#Conservative Party#Uk#Tory#Nhs#The Bank Of England
The Independent

Boris Johnson says successor will continue to tackle cost of living crisis

Boris Johnson has suggested his successor will continue to tackle the UK’s cost of living crisis.The outgoing prime minister boasted about the policies his government has put forward and said the next Tory leader will build upon them.“There will be a new prime minister very shortly, I can tell you for certain it will be either a man or a woman,” Mr Johnson joked.“Whoever he or she may be, I’m absolutely certain they will want to make some more announcements in September, October about what we’re going to do to further help people.”Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Sunak and Truss loathe each other. It’s the reality hit of the summer
U.K.
BBC

Boris Johnson rules out immediate cost-of-living measures

Boris Johnson has no plans to introduce big tax and spending measures before he leaves office to ease the cost-of-living crisis, Downing Street has said. Business group leader Tony Danker has urged ministers to "grip the emerging crisis", arguing it "made no sense to wait" for the next PM to arrive.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
U.K.
Country
Northern Ireland
newschain

Martin Lewis warns lives are at risk amid energy bill crisis

Consumer champion Martin Lewis has warned that soaring energy bills are turning into a “national crisis” on the scale of the Covid-19 pandemic and will put lives at risk. The founder of MoneySavingExpert called on the two Conservative leadership candidates to set out how they will tackle the energy crisis as households face a “cataclysmic” rise in energy bills.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

Cost-of-living talks before Tory leadership concludes branded ‘bizarre’ by Truss

Liz Truss has branded proposals to agree support for rising energy bills with the Government and Rishi Sunak before the Tory leadership contest is over as “bizarre”.The front runner in the race to succeed Boris Johnson as prime minister made the comments as she and her opponent faced growing calls to spell out how they will deal with a spike in energy prices.Mr Sunak said he would welcome a meeting to agree emergency support ahead of the winter, but Ms Truss branded the proposal a “kangaroo committee” and ruled out widespread cash handouts to deal with the cost-of-living crisis as...
ECONOMY
newschain

Grease star Dame Olivia Newton-John dies aged 73

Dame Olivia Newton-John has died at the age of 73, her widower has confirmed. The British-born singer died “peacefully” at her ranch in Southern California on Monday morning, surrounded by family and friends. Dame Olivia is best known for her starring role in the 1978 film Grease, in...
CANCER
Daily Mail

'Vote Rishi, get Labour': Liz Truss allies issue warning as new poll shows voters think only Foreign Secretary - and not her rival Sunak - would be a better PM than Labour's Sir Keir Starmer

Allies of Liz Truss have seized on a new poll that shows voters believe the Foreign Secretary - and not her rival Rishi Sunak - would be a better prime minister than Sir Keir Starmer. The Truss campaign tonight warned Tory members that to 'vote Rishi' is to 'get Labour'...
ELECTIONS
The Independent

Liz Truss caught on hot mic apologising for attacking media during Tory leadership hustings

When Liz Truss was asked at a Conservative hustings event in the so-called “Red Wall” of northern England who she thought was to blame for Boris Johnson’s downfall, the crowd answered for her.“The media,” several audience members in 2019 Tory swing seat Darlington shouted, echoing an accusation popular with supporters of the outgoing prime minister that news coverage of his law-breaking behaviour during the pandemic unfairly led to his resignation.Smiling at the crowd’s response, Ms Truss turned to the host of the event, Talk TV’s Tom Newton Dunn, and said: “Who am I to disagree with this excellent audience?”The...
WORLD
newschain

‘Primary suspect’ held over killings of Muslim men in New Mexico

Police say they have detained the “primary suspect” in the killings of four Muslim men in the US state of New Mexico’s largest city. Albuquerque’s police chief on Tuesday announced the update on Twitter. Chief Harold Medina says officers found the vehicle that investigators believe was...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM

Comments / 0

Community Policy