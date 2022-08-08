Read full article on original website
Alaska News Nightly: Monday, August 8, 2022
Monday on Alaska News Nightly:. Cruise passengers say Holland America is sending them home on state...
Ukrainian refugees help restore historic ferry
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Two months ago, Mykyta Zakharchenko and his partner Yelyzaveta Kovryha fled to Alaska after the war hit Ukraine. The two arrived in Anchorage in June as part of the Uniting for Ukraine program. Through the program — with the help of sponsorship — the two were granted to stay in the United States for two years. After staying in Anchorage for two days, the couple moved to Ketchikan to start their new lives together.
The media’s kill shot on Anchorage’s health director
The Anchorage Daily News and Alaska Public Media went after the Anchorage Health Department director with their long knives this week. After Joe Gerace was released from the hospital following a serious stroke, the reporters moved in on him with information they dug up that showed he had embellished his resume.
Whetman Wins Inaugural IRONMAN Alaska, Coleman Top Alaskan
Canada's Liz Cullen celebrates her winning women's finish at Sunday's IRONMAN Alaska on the University of Alaska Southeast campus in Juneau. (Klas Stolpe/KINY) Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - The 49th state’s rugged reputation was put to the test and passed by roughly 1,000 athletes on Sunday as the inaugural IRONMAN Alaska triathlon started on the shores of Auke Lake, traveled an adventurous Glacier Highway, toured scenic backroads and trails and deposited the perseverant into the welcoming embraces of the local population.
6 takeaways from our investigation of Anchorage health director Joe Gerace
Joe Gerace, who resigned suddenly as Anchorage health director on Monday citing his own health, used a fabricated resume to get the job, an investigation by American Public Media and Alaska Public Media has found. Gerace lied about his degrees, exaggerated his military experience, and misled the city about his medical training. In an interview prior to his resignation, Gerace veered between defending his resume as factual and admitting that it was misleading. Mayor Dave Bronson has yet to respond to the revelations or explain what his administration did to vet Gerace. “Joe’s service to Anchorage and the Anchorage Health Department is greatly appreciated,” Bronson said in a press release announcing Gerace’s resignation. “I will miss his dedication, hard work, and commitment to help our city’s underserved.”
Anchorage Health Director resigns, accused of falsifying credentials
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - An investigation by city hall began today into the hiring of Anchorage Health Director Joe Gerace, who resigned suddenly Monday. Gerace was hired less than a year ago and he was put in charge of responding to the ongoing COVID-19 situation and growing homeless crisis in Anchorage.
Anchorage Museum “Re-Indigenizes” Downtown Mural
A whitewashed surface covers the former history timeline on the side of the RIM Architects building, adjacent to Anchorage City Hall, in preparation for a new mural. A mural overlooking the parking lot of Anchorage city hall is being reworked with a new design representing the Indigenous history of the place in more than a single corner.
Alaska conservatives launch group to encourage ‘yes’ vote on constitutional convention
A group of conservative Alaskans, headed by a leading member of the Alaska Republican Party, has formed a new campaign organization intended to encourage Alaskans to call a constitutional convention and allow sweeping changes in the way Alaska runs its government, sets its budget and regulates the lives of its residents.
Alaska Federation of Natives convention will be held in person for the first time since 2019
The Alaska Federation of Natives convention will be in person for the first time in three years this fall. The annual three-day gathering of the state’s largest Alaska Native organization was held virtually in 2020 and 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The last in-person convention was in 2019 in Fairbanks.
Talk of Alaska: Alaskans prepare for the primary election
Whether you’re excited or dismayed with the change, Alaskans will have their first experience with the state’s new ranked choice voting method on August 16 for the special U.S. House race to fill the term ending in January. Voters will also decide on a wide range of other primary candidates. Confused? Election officials and voter advocates answer your questions.
Back on the Streets of Anchorage After Pandemic Pause
Jehovah’s Witnesses Resume Public Ministry Two Years After Going Virtual. If you happen to be in Anchorage this week, you may notice that a pre-pandemic fixture is back on the sidewalks: smiling faces standing next to colorful carts featuring a positive message and free Bible-based literature.
And the award goes to..
Adapted from The Midnight Sun Memo, a newsletter project from your humble Midnight Sun editor.
Providence Alaska Appoints New CEO
The chief executive of Providence Alaska—the nonprofit healthcare network with hospitals in Anchorage, Seward, Valdez, and Kodiak—is retiring, to be succeeded by the head of Anchorage’s largest private employer. Ella Goss, CEO of Providence Alaska Medical Center, has been chosen to serve as Providence Alaska CEO, effective...
Alaska: 7 Best Places You Should Explore In Alaska, United States
Are you interested in visiting Alaska United States? Then read this article! You will learn more about this state than you ever thought possible. This western U.S. state is located on the northwest corner of North America and is bordered by Canada’s British Columbia and Yukon territory. You will also find information on the state’s history and natural wonders. Whether you’re looking to make a trip for business or leisure, you’ll enjoy this region of the world.
Project Veritas, in Anchorage, says it has smoking gun on Murkowski and ranked choice voting ballot mess
Project Veritas, an investigative journalism nonprofit, landed in Anchorage this week and is doing a story about Sen. Lisa Murkowski and her ties to the creation of the ranked choice voting election system created by Ballot Measure 2. The reporter for Project Veritas tried to show Murkowski a computer screen...
Is the fireweed already signaling an early end to Summer?
Mirror Lake on-ramp to Glenn Highway closed due to small slide. According to a Facebook post from the Alaska Department of Transportation and Public Facilities, the on-ramp has been closed and drivers will need to use the Peters Creek on-ramp to enter the northbound lanes of the Glenn Highway.
Little Susitna River Flooding
Alaska Federation of Natives convention to be held in person for first time in 3 years. Due to COVID-19 concerns, the convention was held virtually in October 2020 and again in 2021, when a COVID surge pushed it to mid-December.
National Black Business Month kicks off at Roscoe's in Anchorage
The Delaney Park Strip hosted the first ever Ida'ina potlatch in Anchorage. Ship on way to the Port of Alaska is leaking lubricant. Families turn up for 8th annual Clothesline Project hosted by Cops for Community.
Alaska Native Free Courses
With the new school year right around the corner, Matanuska-Susitna Borough School District officials are saying they are using lessons learned from last year, a tough one for the district. 2 dead in Fairbanks shooting early Sunday. Ship on way to the Port of Alaska is leaking lubricant.
Man in Alaska corrections department custody dies
A man in state corrections custody while facing charges has died at an Anchorage prison, the Alaska Department of Corrections said Monday. Austin Earl Wilson, 34, was pronounced dead Friday at the Anchorage Correctional Complex, a statement from the department said. Wilson is the seventh person to die in department custody this year, the agency said.
