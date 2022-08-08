ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Engineering

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Chinese scientists invent laser so powerful it can scar the air

Researchers in China have invented a high-powered laser capable of essentially scorching the air to create patterns.The Wuhan-based team demonstrated the laser by drawing Chinese characters in the air, which can be viewed from any angle and can be physically touched.It works by stripping the electrons off air molecules using ultra-short laser pulses and turning them into light. The researchers hope the technology can be implemented in various fields, ranging from brain imaging, to quantum computing.“With the brand new device, we can draw in the air without using paper and ink,” Cao Xiangdong, lead scientist at the Hongtuo Laboratory of...
CHINA
scitechdaily.com

Salt Might Be the Key to Extraterrestrial Life

New research suggests that salt might be critical to life on Earth and beyond. The composition of the atmosphere, particularly the abundance of greenhouse gases, has an impact on the Earth’s climate. Purdue University researchers led by Stephanie Olson, assistant professor of earth, atmospheric, and planetary sciences, have discovered that the presence of salt in seawater can also have a significant impact on the habitability of Earth and other planets.
ASTRONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Science And Technology#Dna#Chemical Engineering#Carbon Nanotube#Superconductors#Stanford#Uva
Vice

China Is Planning to Turn the Moon Into a Giant Space ‘Shield’

ABSTRACT breaks down mind-bending scientific research, future tech, new discoveries, and major breakthroughs. Chinese astronomers aim to peer for the first time into the cosmic “dark ages,” an unexplored era about 200 million years after the Big Bang, by using the Moon as a shield to block out noisy radio signals caused by human activity on Earth, reports the South China Morning Post.
ASTRONOMY
Phys.org

Neural networks and 'ghost' electrons accurately reconstruct behavior of quantum systems

Physicists are (temporarily) augmenting reality to crack the code of quantum systems. Predicting the properties of a molecule or material requires calculating the collective behavior of its electrons. Such predictions could one day help researchers develop new pharmaceuticals or design materials with sought-after properties such as superconductivity. The problem is that electrons can become "quantum mechanically" entangled with one another, meaning they can no longer be treated individually. The entangled web of connections becomes absurdly tricky for even the most powerful computers to unravel directly for any system with more than a handful of particles.
PHYSICS
scitechdaily.com

Unraveling the Mysteries of “Gigantic Jet” Lightning Bursts That Reach 50 Miles Into Space

New information about an elusive atmospheric phenomenon known as gigantic jets has been uncovered by a detailed 3D study of a massive electrical discharge that rose 50 miles into space above an Oklahoma thunderstorm. As the most powerful gigantic jet studied so far, the Oklahoma discharge carried 100 times as much electrical charge as a typical thunderstorm lightning bolt.
ASTRONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Engineering
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Science
scitechdaily.com

Planetary Defense: Study Finds That NASA’s DART Spacecraft Could Obliterate Asteroids

University of Bern researchers simulate planetary defense. The world’s first comprehensive planetary defense test against potential asteroid impacts on Earth is being conducted by NASA as part of the Double Asteroid Redirection Test (DART) project. Researchers from the University of Bern and the National Centre of Competence in Research (NCCR) PlanetS have now shown that the impact of the DART spacecraft on its target might render the asteroid almost unrecognizable rather than leaving behind a relatively tiny crater.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Popular Science

Nuclear power’s biggest problem could have a small solution

In 2015 the fusion reactor at the Princeton Plasma Physics Laboratory got a spherical upgrade for an energy-efficiency boost. Some physicists think this sort of design might be the future of the field. US Department of EnergyMost fusion experiments take place in giant doughnut-shaped reactors. Physicists want to test a smaller peanut-like one instead.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
scitechdaily.com

This Week @NASA: New Image From Webb Telescope, Previewing Artemis I Moon Mission

A new image from our James Webb Space Telescope …. And an anniversary for one of our explorers on Mars … a few of the stories to tell you about – This Week at NASA!. We previewed our uncrewed Artemis I mission to the Moon during a pair of briefings. On August 3, agency officials at our NASA Headquarters and at other NASA centers provided a “big picture overview” of the mission.
ASTRONOMY
Phys.org

Exposed! International Space Station tests organisms, materials in space

Space may look empty, but it contains extreme temperatures, high levels of background radiation, micrometeoroids, and the unfiltered glare of the sun. In addition, materials and equipment on the outside of the International Space Station are exposed to atomic oxygen (AO) and other charged particles as it orbits the Earth at the very edge of our atmosphere. Only the hardiest materials, equipment, and organisms can withstand this harsh environment, and scientists conducting research on the orbiting laboratory have identified some of them for a variety of potential uses.
ASTRONOMY
Daily Mail

Enormous 12-story Magellan telescope that will be the most powerful ever created receives $205 million funding boost to turbocharge its construction and unlock cosmic secrets of dark matter and life outside Earth

A gigantic new telescope, which will be more powerful than any that currently exist, just got a big boost of funding - $205 million - that will turbocharge its construction so that it can help to unlock cosmic secrets. The 12-story Giant Magellan Telescope (GMT) is under construction and will...
TUCSON, AZ
The Drive

Activity At Remote Chinese Airstrip Seen Before Spaceplane Launch

Satellite imagery of an air base near Lop Nor in China that has been associated with the development of a secretive spaceplane, with an inset showing artwork depicting a notional design. PHOTO © 2022 PLANET LABS INC. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. REPRINTED BY PERMISSION / Chinese internetSatellite imagery shows activity at a remote air base where China's first spaceplane flight touched down after a test mission in 2020.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Nature.com

Thermodynamics of correlated electrons in a magnetic field

The Hofstadter"“Hubbard model captures the physics of strongly correlated electrons in an applied magnetic field, which is relevant to many recent experiments on MoirÃ© materials. Few large-scale, numerically exact simulations exists for this model. In this work, we simulate the Hubbard"“Hofstadter model using the determinant quantum Monte Carlo (DQMC) algorithm. We report the field and Hubbard interaction strength dependence of charge compressibility, fermion sign, local moment, magnetic structure factor, and specific heat. The gross structure of magnetic Bloch bands and band gaps determined by the non-interacting Hofstadter spectrum is preserved in the presence of U. Incompressible regions of the phase diagram have improved fermion sign. At half filling and intermediate and larger couplings, a strong orbital magnetic field delocalizes electrons and reduces the effect of Hubbard U on thermodynamic properties of the system.
SCIENCE
scitechdaily.com

Critical Research Under Way on Space Station Benefiting Humans on and off Earth

A busy week of critical research benefitting humans living on and off the Earth kicked off for the seven Expedition 67 residents of the International Space Station (ISS). The orbital residents also continued supporting the ISS’s vast array of flight, research, and life support systems. Astronauts Bob Hines of...
ASTRONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy