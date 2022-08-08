Read full article on original website
Google-Funded Nuclear Fusion Reactor Hits Temperature Way Beyond Sun's Core
Plasma physicists said they have achieved a nuclear fusion reactor temperature of more than 135 million degrees Fahrenheit at the Google-funded Norman reactor in California. This is many times hotter than the core of the sun, which is a relatively balmy 27 million degrees Fahrenheit, according to NASA. The temperature...
Chinese scientists invent laser so powerful it can scar the air
Researchers in China have invented a high-powered laser capable of essentially scorching the air to create patterns.The Wuhan-based team demonstrated the laser by drawing Chinese characters in the air, which can be viewed from any angle and can be physically touched.It works by stripping the electrons off air molecules using ultra-short laser pulses and turning them into light. The researchers hope the technology can be implemented in various fields, ranging from brain imaging, to quantum computing.“With the brand new device, we can draw in the air without using paper and ink,” Cao Xiangdong, lead scientist at the Hongtuo Laboratory of...
Creepy artificial intelligence spotted creating its own science that even human experts don’t understand
A CREEPY artificial intelligence has left scientists puzzled after it discovered physics that even professionals still don't understand. Physics is one of the more rigid disciplines in science with complex equations and exact measurements for secrets to be revealed. Professor of engineering at Columbia University Hod Lipson said it is...
Salt Might Be the Key to Extraterrestrial Life
New research suggests that salt might be critical to life on Earth and beyond. The composition of the atmosphere, particularly the abundance of greenhouse gases, has an impact on the Earth’s climate. Purdue University researchers led by Stephanie Olson, assistant professor of earth, atmospheric, and planetary sciences, have discovered that the presence of salt in seawater can also have a significant impact on the habitability of Earth and other planets.
Artificial Intelligence Predicts The Structure of Almost Every Protein Ever Found
A new era of biological research has been unlocked, with an artificial intelligence (AI) predicting the 3D shape of nearly every protein known to science – just one year after its first data release. Thanks to AlphaFold, an AI tool developed by the Google-owned AI company DeepMind, more than...
China Is Planning to Turn the Moon Into a Giant Space ‘Shield’
ABSTRACT breaks down mind-bending scientific research, future tech, new discoveries, and major breakthroughs. Chinese astronomers aim to peer for the first time into the cosmic “dark ages,” an unexplored era about 200 million years after the Big Bang, by using the Moon as a shield to block out noisy radio signals caused by human activity on Earth, reports the South China Morning Post.
Neural networks and 'ghost' electrons accurately reconstruct behavior of quantum systems
Physicists are (temporarily) augmenting reality to crack the code of quantum systems. Predicting the properties of a molecule or material requires calculating the collective behavior of its electrons. Such predictions could one day help researchers develop new pharmaceuticals or design materials with sought-after properties such as superconductivity. The problem is that electrons can become "quantum mechanically" entangled with one another, meaning they can no longer be treated individually. The entangled web of connections becomes absurdly tricky for even the most powerful computers to unravel directly for any system with more than a handful of particles.
Unraveling the Mysteries of “Gigantic Jet” Lightning Bursts That Reach 50 Miles Into Space
New information about an elusive atmospheric phenomenon known as gigantic jets has been uncovered by a detailed 3D study of a massive electrical discharge that rose 50 miles into space above an Oklahoma thunderstorm. As the most powerful gigantic jet studied so far, the Oklahoma discharge carried 100 times as much electrical charge as a typical thunderstorm lightning bolt.
Nasa’s James Webb Space Telescope makes ‘amazing’ discovery from ‘the dark ages of space’
THE James Webb Space Telescope has made an amazing discovery from the dark ages of space, according to experts. The findings from the first set of data collected from Nasa's Webb Telescope, aka JWST, have shocked the scientific community. A research team has discovered a galaxy called CEERS-93316, however, it...
Planetary Defense: Study Finds That NASA’s DART Spacecraft Could Obliterate Asteroids
University of Bern researchers simulate planetary defense. The world’s first comprehensive planetary defense test against potential asteroid impacts on Earth is being conducted by NASA as part of the Double Asteroid Redirection Test (DART) project. Researchers from the University of Bern and the National Centre of Competence in Research (NCCR) PlanetS have now shown that the impact of the DART spacecraft on its target might render the asteroid almost unrecognizable rather than leaving behind a relatively tiny crater.
Physicists Create Mind-Bending New Phase of Matter That Acts Like It Has Two Time Dimensions
Physicists demonstrated a way of storing quantum information that is less prone to errors by subjecting a quantum computer’s qubits to quasi-rhythmic laser pulses based on the Fibonacci sequence. Physicists have created a remarkable, never-before-seen phase of matter by shining a laser pulse sequence inspired by the Fibonacci sequence...
Nuclear power’s biggest problem could have a small solution
In 2015 the fusion reactor at the Princeton Plasma Physics Laboratory got a spherical upgrade for an energy-efficiency boost. Some physicists think this sort of design might be the future of the field. US Department of EnergyMost fusion experiments take place in giant doughnut-shaped reactors. Physicists want to test a smaller peanut-like one instead.
This Week @NASA: New Image From Webb Telescope, Previewing Artemis I Moon Mission
A new image from our James Webb Space Telescope …. And an anniversary for one of our explorers on Mars … a few of the stories to tell you about – This Week at NASA!. We previewed our uncrewed Artemis I mission to the Moon during a pair of briefings. On August 3, agency officials at our NASA Headquarters and at other NASA centers provided a “big picture overview” of the mission.
Decades in the Making – New Catalyst Could Make Hydrogen Fuel Cells Affordable
The commercialization of eco-friendly fuel has been stalled for decades by the high cost of platinum, but a study indicates that the low-cost catalyst may be a feasible substitute. For many years, researchers have been looking for a catalyst that would significantly lower the price of producing hydrogen fuel cells.
Exposed! International Space Station tests organisms, materials in space
Space may look empty, but it contains extreme temperatures, high levels of background radiation, micrometeoroids, and the unfiltered glare of the sun. In addition, materials and equipment on the outside of the International Space Station are exposed to atomic oxygen (AO) and other charged particles as it orbits the Earth at the very edge of our atmosphere. Only the hardiest materials, equipment, and organisms can withstand this harsh environment, and scientists conducting research on the orbiting laboratory have identified some of them for a variety of potential uses.
Enormous 12-story Magellan telescope that will be the most powerful ever created receives $205 million funding boost to turbocharge its construction and unlock cosmic secrets of dark matter and life outside Earth
A gigantic new telescope, which will be more powerful than any that currently exist, just got a big boost of funding - $205 million - that will turbocharge its construction so that it can help to unlock cosmic secrets. The 12-story Giant Magellan Telescope (GMT) is under construction and will...
Activity At Remote Chinese Airstrip Seen Before Spaceplane Launch
Satellite imagery of an air base near Lop Nor in China that has been associated with the development of a secretive spaceplane, with an inset showing artwork depicting a notional design. PHOTO © 2022 PLANET LABS INC. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. REPRINTED BY PERMISSION / Chinese internetSatellite imagery shows activity at a remote air base where China's first spaceplane flight touched down after a test mission in 2020.
Thermodynamics of correlated electrons in a magnetic field
The Hofstadter"“Hubbard model captures the physics of strongly correlated electrons in an applied magnetic field, which is relevant to many recent experiments on MoirÃ© materials. Few large-scale, numerically exact simulations exists for this model. In this work, we simulate the Hubbard"“Hofstadter model using the determinant quantum Monte Carlo (DQMC) algorithm. We report the field and Hubbard interaction strength dependence of charge compressibility, fermion sign, local moment, magnetic structure factor, and specific heat. The gross structure of magnetic Bloch bands and band gaps determined by the non-interacting Hofstadter spectrum is preserved in the presence of U. Incompressible regions of the phase diagram have improved fermion sign. At half filling and intermediate and larger couplings, a strong orbital magnetic field delocalizes electrons and reduces the effect of Hubbard U on thermodynamic properties of the system.
Mammoth-Butchering Site Proves Humans Were in North America Much Earlier: Scientists
The New Mexico site from 37,000 years ago contains bones that had been carved as well as evidence the beasts' fat was rendered over fires.
Critical Research Under Way on Space Station Benefiting Humans on and off Earth
A busy week of critical research benefitting humans living on and off the Earth kicked off for the seven Expedition 67 residents of the International Space Station (ISS). The orbital residents also continued supporting the ISS’s vast array of flight, research, and life support systems. Astronauts Bob Hines of...
