For the fifth year, local entrepreneur Alicia Powers and her team at Four One Three Salon will offer free back-to-school haircuts for local school-age girls. When Powers opened her salon, part of her mission was always to help give back to her local community in any way she could. Each year, with the exclusion of last year due to the pandemic, Powers and her team have volunteered their time and expertise to provide fresh back-to-school cuts to girls and young ladies in the community to help give them an extra boost of confidence as they head back to school.

PITTSFIELD, MA ・ 23 HOURS AGO