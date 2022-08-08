Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
McDonald's Worker Shot Over Cold Fries, Dies In HospitalJeffery MacNew York City, NY
New stimulus bill would send New York families thousandsJake WellsAlbany, NY
Albany Skyway is an elevated parkCarol DurantAlbany, NY
Goodwill set to open new store location in Massachusetts on July 16thKristen WaltersPittsfield, MA
Popular New York restaurant set to close July 23rdKristen WaltersAlbany, NY
New Pittsfield Eatery From Owners of Thistle and Mirth is Flourishing
In case you hadn't noticed, the owners of Thistle and Mirth opened a new eatery this past May in downtown Pittsfield. It seems as though customers can't get enough of the newest spot. The newly opened spot is located at 137 North Street inside Crawford Square as Lulu's Tiny Grocery....
Pizza shop raising money to help Coxsackie diner after fire
Paul's Pizza & Pasta in Coxsackie is raising money to help Chrissy and Tim's Diner after a fire on July 24. Starting August 10 at 4 p.m., the pizza shop will be donating $2 for every pizza sold to the owners of the diner.
New vegan arcade restaurant to open in Schenectady
Chelsea Heilmann, the owner of Take Two Cafe, is set to open another vegan restaurant in Schenectady. Unbeetable, a vegan arcade bar and restaurant, is set to open at 148 Clinton Street.
Bud’s on Jay opens second location in Green Island
Bud's on Jay, a coffee shop in Schenectady, has opened its second location in the Capital Region. The new shop, named Bud's on the Hudson, is located at Starbuck Island Apartments.
KFC opening new location in Troy
Kentucky Fried Chicken is opening a new location in Troy. The restaurant, located at 668 Hoosick Road, is set to open on Tuesday, August 16 at 10:30 a.m.
Filli’s Deli and Bakery opening 3rd location in Columbia County
Filli's Deli and Bakery is set to open its third location in Columbia County. According to a post on the Filli's Facebook page, the new location will be at Tilden Plaza in New Lebanon.
Best restaurants in Pittsfield, according to Tripadvisor
From Italian to Asian to Spanish food, you have quite a few options to choose from in Pittsfield. According to Tripadvisor, there are around 100 places to eat in the city.
Yummy Frozen Dinner Sold in Massachusetts is on the Recall List (photo)
One place that I don't get to eat at too often, due to the fact that we don't have one in Berkshire County, is P.F. Chang's. I think I actually only ate there once years ago. Granted, I prefer that Berkshire County continues to have locally owned restaurants but I have to admit P.F. Chang's is delicious.
WATCH: Beautiful Black Bear Cools Off on a Hot Summer Day in Western MA
Summer in Berkshire County continues to heat up and wild animal sightings are nothing new. With the benefit of technology, folks throughout the Berkshires and Massachusetts capture and share videos and photos of animals out in nature doing their thing. Sometimes those animals aren't that far out in nature as some of them show up on decks, patios, driveways, and backyards. Bears in particular get bold when they are looking for food.
Off the Beaten Path: Gus’s Hot Dogs
WATERVLIET, N.Y. (NEWS10) — If you live in the Capital Region, you know a thing or two about mini hot dogs. Made famous locally, Gus’s Hot Dogs has been perfecting their recipe since 1954. The hot dog joint prides itself on using the same recipes and the same locally made ingredients since day one. In […]
Four One Three Salon Offers Free Back-to-School Hair Cuts for Pittsfield Girls
For the fifth year, local entrepreneur Alicia Powers and her team at Four One Three Salon will offer free back-to-school haircuts for local school-age girls. When Powers opened her salon, part of her mission was always to help give back to her local community in any way she could. Each year, with the exclusion of last year due to the pandemic, Powers and her team have volunteered their time and expertise to provide fresh back-to-school cuts to girls and young ladies in the community to help give them an extra boost of confidence as they head back to school.
Pittsfield’s Tallest Building is Twice the Size of Its 2nd Tallest
This may not seem like the sexiest fun fact in the world. But it is unique given the size of Pittsfield's tallest building. The city isn't exactly known for its skyscrapers as it certainly does not have any. However, its tallest building is most certainly over twice the size of its second tallest in height.
wamc.org
Nightlife is part of Saratoga's draw, but has downside
Crowds gather in the heart of Saratoga Springs’ nightlife. Lines out the door at most venues on Caroline Street—the city’s summer tourist boom is in full effect. Saratoga Springs’ bars and nightclubs are part of the draw for the summer destination. But, the nightlife can raise some issues.
Have You Noticed More Black Flies This Year In Western Massachusetts?
Warmer Massachusetts winters, spring rainfall, or is it just the trash? Whatever the reason, I was JUST able to rid my garage of black flies, until Monday morning that is. I went away this weekend and apparently, there was a hole in my trash bag that was IN my toter, like with the top completely shut, and still, somehow a black fly got in.
Berkshire County Great Cool Down Idea, Stick Your head Under One Of These!
What better and or more refreshing way to cool down than sticking your head, or your whole body in one of these waterfalls! The Berkshires have over 20 stunning waterfalls, here are a couple of great ways to cool down and have some fun when the weather gets too hot and sunny you can cool off in one.
City urging visitors not to swim at Connecticut River Greenway Park in Northampton
The City of Northampton is urging visitors not to swim at the Connecticut River Greenway Park due to the deep water and strong currents in the area.
What Dangerous Creature Caused The Closing Of Some Mass. Beaches?
A word of warning to my fellow Berkshire County residents: If you're planning on venturing to Cape Cod in the near future, you'll want to be extra careful where you take a dip to cool off from the summer heat. According to numerous posts on Twitter lately, several communities at...
iBerkshires.com
RSVP Visitor Center Opens in Pittsfield
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — The Retired Senior Volunteer Program (RSVP) of Berkshire County launched its new visitor center adjacent to the Berkshire Athenaeum, located at 16 Bartlett Ave. This collaborative initiative between RSVP and the city's Office of Cultural Development will be open from 10:30 a.m. until 3:30 p.m. Monday...
ifoundaquiltedheart.com
Adams, MA USA
Found while hiking the AT south through Massachusetts outside the small town of north Adams. I’ll will carry it through to springer Mountain, GA.
Brew at the Zoo returns to Forest Park
After a three year hiatus, Brew at the Zoo returned to the Forest Park Zoo on Saturday. The animals at the Zoo kept an eye on the humans during the returning popular fundraiser.
