Pittsfield, MA

Pittsfield, MA
Pittsfield, MA
Pittsfield, MA
WNAW 94.7

WATCH: Beautiful Black Bear Cools Off on a Hot Summer Day in Western MA

Summer in Berkshire County continues to heat up and wild animal sightings are nothing new. With the benefit of technology, folks throughout the Berkshires and Massachusetts capture and share videos and photos of animals out in nature doing their thing. Sometimes those animals aren't that far out in nature as some of them show up on decks, patios, driveways, and backyards. Bears in particular get bold when they are looking for food.
BERKSHIRE COUNTY, MA
NEWS10 ABC

Off the Beaten Path: Gus’s Hot Dogs

WATERVLIET, N.Y. (NEWS10) — If you live in the Capital Region, you know a thing or two about mini hot dogs. Made famous locally, Gus’s Hot Dogs has been perfecting their recipe since 1954. The hot dog joint prides itself on using the same recipes and the same locally made ingredients since day one. In […]
WATERVLIET, NY
Live 95.9

Four One Three Salon Offers Free Back-to-School Hair Cuts for Pittsfield Girls

For the fifth year, local entrepreneur Alicia Powers and her team at Four One Three Salon will offer free back-to-school haircuts for local school-age girls. When Powers opened her salon, part of her mission was always to help give back to her local community in any way she could. Each year, with the exclusion of last year due to the pandemic, Powers and her team have volunteered their time and expertise to provide fresh back-to-school cuts to girls and young ladies in the community to help give them an extra boost of confidence as they head back to school.
PITTSFIELD, MA
wamc.org

Nightlife is part of Saratoga's draw, but has downside

Crowds gather in the heart of Saratoga Springs’ nightlife. Lines out the door at most venues on Caroline Street—the city’s summer tourist boom is in full effect. Saratoga Springs’ bars and nightclubs are part of the draw for the summer destination. But, the nightlife can raise some issues.
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
WUPE

Have You Noticed More Black Flies This Year In Western Massachusetts?

Warmer Massachusetts winters, spring rainfall, or is it just the trash? Whatever the reason, I was JUST able to rid my garage of black flies, until Monday morning that is. I went away this weekend and apparently, there was a hole in my trash bag that was IN my toter, like with the top completely shut, and still, somehow a black fly got in.
PITTSFIELD, MA
iBerkshires.com

RSVP Visitor Center Opens in Pittsfield

PITTSFIELD, Mass. — The Retired Senior Volunteer Program (RSVP) of Berkshire County launched its new visitor center adjacent to the Berkshire Athenaeum, located at 16 Bartlett Ave. This collaborative initiative between RSVP and the city's Office of Cultural Development will be open from 10:30 a.m. until 3:30 p.m. Monday...
PITTSFIELD, MA
Adams, MA USA

Adams, MA USA

Found while hiking the AT south through Massachusetts outside the small town of north Adams. I’ll will carry it through to springer Mountain, GA.
ADAMS, MA

