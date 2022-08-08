Read full article on original website
Related
If You See Money on Your Windshield, Call Police Immediately
If you find money on your windshield, your car may be a target for thieves. Click here to see how to respond to this situation! The post If You See Money on Your Windshield, Call Police Immediately appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Banks ‘to be forced to reimburse customers’ who’ve fallen for scams as Americans lose billions
BANKS may be forced to reimburse scammed customers if new regulations are passed. According to the Wall Street Journal (WSJ), the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau is assembling new regulations in the coming weeks that may require banks to pay back customers as scams have dramatically increased. Many victims have reported...
Americans Are Moving to These 5 States to Save Money
For Americans who want to reduce their spending, moving to a state with a lower cost of living can be an excellent option.
Sixteen direct payments worth up to $1,700 remaining to go out to Americans in 2022 – see the exact deadlines
TENS of millions of Americans are still in line to receive direct stimulus payments before the end of the year. While the federal government has balked at approving another nationwide relief check, more than a dozen states are sending cash in 2022. Some state lawmakers approved relief packages in the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New drug recall: 67 medicines might be contaminated – here’s the full list
Vi-Jon issued a recall a few weeks ago for various laxative products, warning that the drugs might have been contaminated with bacteria. The company then expanded the recall a few days ago to include 63 different types of laxatives that were available from various pharmacies. Now, the company issued another...
U.S. Bank opened fake accounts for unsuspecting customers
One of the largest banks in the U.S. illegally opened accounts for customers without their permission, according to the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB). Minneapolis-based U.S. Bank, with over $559 billion in assets, accessed unsuspecting customers' credit reports, opened checking and savings accounts, credit cards and lines of credit without customers' authorization in order to increase sales, the CFPB found in a five-year-long investigation.
Millions of Americans Could Soon Face an Additional $393 Monthly Payment
A key covid relief measure that affects the finances of millions of Americans is about to expire, creating financial uncertainty at at time when the economy is slowing and interest rates are on the rise. The pause in student loan debt repayments is set to end after August, leaving millions...
A Couple Moved To The Oldest Modern Home In Louisiana & TikTok Is Obsessed With The Interior
A couple packed up and moved from their "dream" apartment in Austin, TX to the oldest standing modern home in Shreveport, LA. They posted their journey to TikTok on July 25 and users were so excited to see the interior. In the video that received 329.6K views, the creator, Elles...
IN THIS ARTICLE
This Big Change Is Coming to Credit Reports -- Check Yours Soon
It's actually a positive one.
Does Your Bank Offer This Time- and Money-Saving Perk?
This perk can save a lot of time and hassle.
biztoc.com
People Trying to Dodge Legal Usury: Credit Card Balances, Delinquencies, Third-Party Collections, and Bankruptcies in Q2
Credit card balances jumped by $46 billion to $887 billion in the second quarter. Raging inflation is responsible for much of the increase in Q2, according to the New York Fed’s Household Debt and Credit Report. Buy-Now-Pay-Later Lenders Face Tougher Reality. The total amount paid with credit cards for...
Beware Latest Government Grant Scams — Warning Signs and How To Protect Yourself
Free money always comes at a cost. Many are now learning this the hard way, as scammers are increasingly trying to trick potential victims with offers of fraudulent government grants. Consider: 5 EBT...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
elliott.org
How to get your money back from a Zelle scam or accidental money transfer
When Susan Pauleen’s daughter sent her $1,725 rent payment through Zelle, she had no reason to suspect a problem. She’d received a routine confirmation from her bank but no hint that her transaction was about to become yet another chapter in an ongoing saga of Zelle scams and accidental money transfers. But it was.
Disney edges past Netflix in streaming subscribers as it raises ad-free prices
Walt Disney edged past Netflix with a total of 221 million streaming subscribers at the end of the most recent quarter and announced it will launch a Disney+ option with advertising this December. In the just-ended quarter, Disney+ added 14.4 million Disney+ customers, beating the consensus of 10 million expected...
Woman Catches Roommate Stealing Her Food by Making Her Sick
*With the source's consent, the following is a work of nonfiction based on the experiences of a close friend. Many people believe that living with roommates is the best way to save money on housing. However, there are also some significant drawbacks to this arrangement.
Social Security: How Do I Sign Up for Direct Deposit?
Since 1999, it has been federal law that all Federal payments except for tax refunds must be issued electronically. This means that Social Security and Supplemental Security Income (SSI) beneficiaries...
CEO Stephen Yalof on Tanger’s Roadmap for Growth and Quarterly Gains
Click here to read the full article. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. is charged up about growth — and finding new ways to get at it. This month, Tanger revealed a strategic partnership, one that’s unique within the company’s portfolio of 38 properties including one in Nashville, Tenn., under development. Tanger has taken over the marketing, leasing and management of Palm Beach Outlets in West Palm Beach, Fla., and can potentially accumulate ownership of the property depending on its performance. The 455,000-square-foot property, owned by Clarion Partners, has been rebranded as Tanger Outlets Palm Beach.More from WWDA Look Inside Destree's First...
How Do You Avoid Paying Pesky ATM Fees?
The average ATM fee is about $3, but some machines impose heftier surcharges of $5 or more. Illustration by Ken Lyons/The Penny Hoarder. Do you hate ATM fees? Well, you’re not alone. Paying money to access your own money is frustrating to say the least. The average ATM fee...
Thinking of Using a Buy Now, Pay Later Service? Try This Type of Credit Card Instead
Buy now, pay later might be readily available, but 0% APR credit cards have more to offer.
pymnts.com
iCreditWorks Adds Short-Term Installments to POS Services
Mobile lending startup iCreditWorks is launching an installment product to add to its suite of point-of-sale (POS) financing solutions that enable users to pay off purchases in four payments. The Pay-In-4 installment loan offered by iCreditWorks is paid by the customer in four equal installments. The first payment comprises 25%...
CAJUN RADIO 1290AM
Lake Charles, LA
2K+
Followers
3K+
Post
298K+
Views
ABOUT
Cajun Radio plays the best Cajun music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lake Charles, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://cajunradio.com
Comments / 1