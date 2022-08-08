ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

U.S. Bank opened fake accounts for unsuspecting customers

One of the largest banks in the U.S. illegally opened accounts for customers without their permission, according to the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB). Minneapolis-based U.S. Bank, with over $559 billion in assets, accessed unsuspecting customers' credit reports, opened checking and savings accounts, credit cards and lines of credit without customers' authorization in order to increase sales, the CFPB found in a five-year-long investigation.
How to get your money back from a Zelle scam or accidental money transfer

When Susan Pauleen’s daughter sent her $1,725 rent payment through Zelle, she had no reason to suspect a problem. She’d received a routine confirmation from her bank but no hint that her transaction was about to become yet another chapter in an ongoing saga of Zelle scams and accidental money transfers. But it was.
Woman Catches Roommate Stealing Her Food by Making Her Sick

*With the source's consent, the following is a work of nonfiction based on the experiences of a close friend. Many people believe that living with roommates is the best way to save money on housing. However, there are also some significant drawbacks to this arrangement.
CEO Stephen Yalof on Tanger's Roadmap for Growth and Quarterly Gains

Click here to read the full article. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. is charged up about growth — and finding new ways to get at it. This month, Tanger revealed a strategic partnership, one that’s unique within the company’s portfolio of 38 properties including one in Nashville, Tenn., under development. Tanger has taken over the marketing, leasing and management of Palm Beach Outlets in West Palm Beach, Fla., and can potentially accumulate ownership of the property depending on its performance. The 455,000-square-foot property, owned by Clarion Partners, has been rebranded as Tanger Outlets Palm Beach.More from WWDA Look Inside Destree's First...
How Do You Avoid Paying Pesky ATM Fees?

The average ATM fee is about $3, but some machines impose heftier surcharges of $5 or more. Illustration by Ken Lyons/The Penny Hoarder. Do you hate ATM fees? Well, you’re not alone. Paying money to access your own money is frustrating to say the least. The average ATM fee...
iCreditWorks Adds Short-Term Installments to POS Services

Mobile lending startup iCreditWorks is launching an installment product to add to its suite of point-of-sale (POS) financing solutions that enable users to pay off purchases in four payments. The Pay-In-4 installment loan offered by iCreditWorks is paid by the customer in four equal installments. The first payment comprises 25%...
Cajun Radio plays the best Cajun music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lake Charles, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://cajunradio.com

