Paolo Banchero and Dejounte Murray beef on social media after pro-am game

Hoop Central: Paolo’s IG story. ‘Lol unfollowed me on the gram n everything it must be personal huh? That’s fine jus make sure y guard up next time n stop sending doubles family.

Tom Ziller @teamziller

Big summer for Dejounte Murray’s NBA lore-building. Bopping randos on the head in pro-am, beefing with the newest young Seattle pro, trashing the Spurs deep in IG comments. ziller.substack.com/p/is-dejounte-… – 9:07 AM

Kurt Helin @basketballtalk

Dejounte Murray, Paolo Banchero may have beef after pro-am showdown moves to Instagram nba.nbcsports.com/2022/08/08/dej… – 7:59 AM

NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA

Paolo Banchero posted this on his IG story in response to Dejounte Murray’s play

(via @Paolo Banchero) pic.twitter.com/ZdxZg7pIZy – 9:34 PM

Bryan Kalbrosky @BryanKalbrosky

I spoke to NBA legend Jamal Crawford about his Pro-Am league in Seattle, what Paolo Banchero means to Seattle, comparisons to Bones Hyland, and his best advice for playing a long professional career.

Read the full interview: bit.ly/3Q4ugHY | @Jamal Crawford @thecrawsover – 8:55 AM

“You Tried To Flex That #1 Pick Shit On Me When I Been Rooting For You When You Was A Kid Asking To Rebound For Me @paolo5 Don’t Get On This Internet Saying Nothing… You Changed From The Humble Kid You Always Was And I Stand On Real Shit Boy And YOU KNOW!!!!!!!! You Made It And Changed And I Lost All Respect!!” “ Stay Humble. This Life You In Now Is REAL And Ain’t No Joke!!! I STILL WANNA SEE YOU WIN Cause That’s WHO I AM!!!” -via Instagram / August 8, 2022

Paolo’s IG story: “Same humble kid always vouched for you bro don’t switch tha narrative for the internet” “Shout-out IT tho for the great event” -via reddit / August 8, 2022

ClutchPoints: “It’s a man’s league. He a little boy, he’s too soft.” Dejounte Murray calls Paolo a “little boy” and “soft” ￼ (via @HomeTeamHoops ) -via Twitter @ClutchPointsApp / August 8, 2022