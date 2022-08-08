ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Behind Viral Videos

Netflix Just Announced A New Subscription Option—And It's Actually Affordable!

After years and years in which it dominated the streaming landscape, Netflix seems to be realizing that it can’t command extraordinarily high prices forever — especially given the fact that there’s so much more at-home streaming competition now. Does that mean the media giant is going to take a backseat to services like Amazon Prime, Hulu, and HBO? Not necessarily. But it does mean that change is going to have to happen if the brand wants to keep dominating the field — and that change is starting with a price announcement. Netflix just announced a new subscription option — and it’s actually affordable. Here’s everything you need to know.
CNET

If You're Not Using Netflix's Secret Menu, You're Streaming All Wrong

Netflix's content library is so massive that sometimes scrolling can easily take more time than watching something. If you don't already have something in mind to watch, you're at the mercy of the algorithm -- even if you been trying out the two-thumbs-up like option. The streaming platform will highlight TV shows and movies you may like based on your profile and what you've watched before. It's a start, but it won't help you find something new to watch quickly, or any other niche genres you might be interested in.
TVGuide.com

Best Free Streaming Services of 2022

Wondering what free streaming services are out there? Here are the best ones we think you should know about. Best all-around: Peacock Best for hit movies: IMDb TVBest for live TV: Pluto TV. 20,000+ hours of TV and movies available with free account. Live NBC News channels and sports. Three...
The Independent

Google down for thousands of users, Downdetector data suggests

Thousands of users in the US are reporting outages on Google’s search engine, according to Downdetector.Nearly 40,000 such incidents have been reported by people with the world’s largest search engine, the online platform providing information on the status of various websites and services, noted.Over 80 per cent of the user-reported outages have to do with the platform’s search engine, according to the tracker.Google, owned by Alphabet Inc, did not immediately respond to a request for comment by The Independent.Data from Downdetector suggests Google has been having problems since 9:00pm EDT, and peaked to over 40,000 reports from users an hour...
INTERNET
Polygon

Netflix has great mobile games — here’s how to play them

You can play a surprising number of great mobile games using a Netflix subscription; Into The Breach, Poinpy, and Before Your Eyes among them. It’s just not something that a majority of Netflix users are doing, according to new data from analytics company Apptopia and published in CNBC. Netflix has 221 million subscribers, which means despite being played by only 1% of the user base, games do still get an average of 1.7 million daily users, CNBC said, and have been downloaded 23.3 million times. Here’s a quick guide to get all the value from your Netflix subscription, including those video games.
VIDEO GAMES
Digital Trends

How to hide a channel on YouTube TV

YouTube TV has lots of channels. About 100 of them, more or less, in the base plan, all for a single fee every month. It's as competitive a lineup as you'll find in live, streaming television (also known as linear TV in 2022), and that's just one of the reasons YouTube TV is the most popular service in the U.S.
CNET

Most Netflix Subscribers Reportedly Haven't Tried Its Video Games

Netflix plans to expand the catalog of mobile games it launched in November, but few Netflix subscribers are reportedly playing along. Netflix has more than 20 mobile games for iOS and Android users and plans to up its offering to 50 games by the end of the year, according to a CNBC. So far, less than 1% of Netflix's 221 million subscribers are reportedly playing those games on the streaming service on a daily basis. Netflix games have been downloaded 23.3 million times and average 1.7 million players each day, reported CNBC, citing data from app analytics company Apptopia.
9to5Mac

Less than 1% of Netflix subscribers are playing its games

Netflix is trying to diversify its income as the company launched last year a video game catalog for iOS and Android users. While the streaming service already offers 24 games and plans to add 26 more by the end of the year, a study showed less than 1% of its subscribers are playing the games.
Engadget

People spent much less time watching gaming streams this spring, report says

The number of hours streamed and watched across , and have dropped significantly over the last year, according to the latest Streamlabs and Stream Hatchet on the landscape of livestreaming. Between April and June, streamers on the three platforms were live for 273 million hours. That's down 19.4 percent from Q2 2021 and 12 percent from the previous quarter.
BGR.com

WhatsApp will finally let you silently leave a group chat

With over 2 billion users, WhatsApp is the most popular mobile messaging app in the world. One of the reasons WhatsApp has stayed so popular is its commitment to privacy. This week, the company is introducing a few new privacy features, including the long-awaited ability to leave a group chat without alerting everyone.
TheStreet

Netflix Games Hasn't Found Its Big Hit -- Yet

Netflix (NFLX) - Get Netflix Inc. Report has had a rocky year so far, as anyone watching the streaming giant's stock can tell you. During its Q1 earnings call, Netflix reported its first major decline in subscribers. And the future didn't look so bright either, as the company also forecast that it would lose 2 million more in Q2.
ComicBook

YouTube Announces Interactive Gaming Livestream Event

YouTube has announced YouTube: Game On, the first-ever interactive gaming livestream event on the video platform. The two-hour interactive livestream is set to take place on August 27th at 4PM ET/1PM PT and will feature over 60 YouTuber creators like Markiplier, Dream, MatPat, LaurenzSide, Sidemen, Sean Evans, and more. In terms of video games that will be featured during the event, it is known that YouTube: Game On will include Street Fighter 6, Among Us, Fortnite, Minecraft, and more.
