Dr Pimple Popper lost a lucrative income stream after YouTube said her videos were 'too graphic' for advertisers
Sandra Lee's YouTube channel has 7.5 million subscribers, but its unpleasant images means she misses out on advertising dollars.
Netflix Just Announced A New Subscription Option—And It's Actually Affordable!
After years and years in which it dominated the streaming landscape, Netflix seems to be realizing that it can’t command extraordinarily high prices forever — especially given the fact that there’s so much more at-home streaming competition now. Does that mean the media giant is going to take a backseat to services like Amazon Prime, Hulu, and HBO? Not necessarily. But it does mean that change is going to have to happen if the brand wants to keep dominating the field — and that change is starting with a price announcement. Netflix just announced a new subscription option — and it’s actually affordable. Here’s everything you need to know.
If You're Not Using Netflix's Secret Menu, You're Streaming All Wrong
Netflix's content library is so massive that sometimes scrolling can easily take more time than watching something. If you don't already have something in mind to watch, you're at the mercy of the algorithm -- even if you been trying out the two-thumbs-up like option. The streaming platform will highlight TV shows and movies you may like based on your profile and what you've watched before. It's a start, but it won't help you find something new to watch quickly, or any other niche genres you might be interested in.
Netflix is not in deep trouble. It's becoming a media company
Netflix has had a terrible 2022. In April, it said it lost subscribers for the first time since 2011. Its stock has tumbled more than 60% so far this year.
Best Free Streaming Services of 2022
Wondering what free streaming services are out there? Here are the best ones we think you should know about. Best all-around: Peacock Best for hit movies: IMDb TVBest for live TV: Pluto TV. 20,000+ hours of TV and movies available with free account. Live NBC News channels and sports. Three...
Mystery as abandoned Boeing 737 suddenly appears in the middle of a field in Bali - and no-one is sure how it got there
An abandoned Boeing 737 has appeared out of no-where parked in a field in Bali, with many travellers scratching their heads about where it came from. The large plane sits in a limestone quarry near the Raya Nusa Dua Selatan Highway, not far from the Pandawa beach - a tourist hub.
Sling TV continues to drop subscribers, loses 55K subscribers in second quarter
The figure was also less of a loss than Q2 2021, when Sling TV lost 65,000 subs. Now, Sling has a total of 2.197 million subscribers, a decrease of 242,000 from the 2.439 million in the second quarter last year. During the first quarter of 2022, Sling TV had a total of 2.252 million, for comparison.
Here's the latest on Amazon's ad business, which is $31 billion and growing
Everything to know about Amazon's moves to expand its advertising business and the growing competition it faces.
Google down for thousands of users, Downdetector data suggests
Thousands of users in the US are reporting outages on Google’s search engine, according to Downdetector.Nearly 40,000 such incidents have been reported by people with the world’s largest search engine, the online platform providing information on the status of various websites and services, noted.Over 80 per cent of the user-reported outages have to do with the platform’s search engine, according to the tracker.Google, owned by Alphabet Inc, did not immediately respond to a request for comment by The Independent.Data from Downdetector suggests Google has been having problems since 9:00pm EDT, and peaked to over 40,000 reports from users an hour...
Netflix has great mobile games — here’s how to play them
You can play a surprising number of great mobile games using a Netflix subscription; Into The Breach, Poinpy, and Before Your Eyes among them. It’s just not something that a majority of Netflix users are doing, according to new data from analytics company Apptopia and published in CNBC. Netflix has 221 million subscribers, which means despite being played by only 1% of the user base, games do still get an average of 1.7 million daily users, CNBC said, and have been downloaded 23.3 million times. Here’s a quick guide to get all the value from your Netflix subscription, including those video games.
Where to Watch and Stream The Internet's Own Boy: The Story of Aaron Swartz Free Online
Cast: Aaron Swartz Tim Berners-Lee Cory Doctorow Peter Eckersley Lawrence Lessig. Programming prodigy and information activist Aaron Swartz achieved groundbreaking work in social justice and political organizing. His passion for open access ensnared him in a legal nightmare that ended with the taking of his own life at the age of 26.
How to hide a channel on YouTube TV
YouTube TV has lots of channels. About 100 of them, more or less, in the base plan, all for a single fee every month. It's as competitive a lineup as you'll find in live, streaming television (also known as linear TV in 2022), and that's just one of the reasons YouTube TV is the most popular service in the U.S.
WhatsApp new privacy features: Mark Zuckerberg reveal say pipo go fit leave groups silently plus odas
Meta don announce new privacy features for WhatsApp users. Di new features go enable users to fit leave group chats silently, control who fit see dia online status and block screenshots on View Once messages. Meta chief executive Mark Zuckerberg tok say dis go epp keep WhatsApp messaging "to dey...
Most Netflix Subscribers Reportedly Haven't Tried Its Video Games
Netflix plans to expand the catalog of mobile games it launched in November, but few Netflix subscribers are reportedly playing along. Netflix has more than 20 mobile games for iOS and Android users and plans to up its offering to 50 games by the end of the year, according to a CNBC. So far, less than 1% of Netflix's 221 million subscribers are reportedly playing those games on the streaming service on a daily basis. Netflix games have been downloaded 23.3 million times and average 1.7 million players each day, reported CNBC, citing data from app analytics company Apptopia.
Future of TV Briefing: Video publishers look to strike a balance between YouTube Shorts and traditional YouTube
This week’s Future of TV Briefing looks at the relationship between YouTube Shorts and traditional YouTube videos as video publishers adopt the former in hopes of contributing to — and not cannibalizing — the latter. Triller’s unfulfilled pledge to Black creators, Netflix’s race to build an ad...
Less than 1% of Netflix subscribers are playing its games
Netflix is trying to diversify its income as the company launched last year a video game catalog for iOS and Android users. While the streaming service already offers 24 games and plans to add 26 more by the end of the year, a study showed less than 1% of its subscribers are playing the games.
People spent much less time watching gaming streams this spring, report says
The number of hours streamed and watched across , and have dropped significantly over the last year, according to the latest Streamlabs and Stream Hatchet on the landscape of livestreaming. Between April and June, streamers on the three platforms were live for 273 million hours. That's down 19.4 percent from Q2 2021 and 12 percent from the previous quarter.
WhatsApp will finally let you silently leave a group chat
With over 2 billion users, WhatsApp is the most popular mobile messaging app in the world. One of the reasons WhatsApp has stayed so popular is its commitment to privacy. This week, the company is introducing a few new privacy features, including the long-awaited ability to leave a group chat without alerting everyone.
Netflix Games Hasn't Found Its Big Hit -- Yet
Netflix (NFLX) - Get Netflix Inc. Report has had a rocky year so far, as anyone watching the streaming giant's stock can tell you. During its Q1 earnings call, Netflix reported its first major decline in subscribers. And the future didn't look so bright either, as the company also forecast that it would lose 2 million more in Q2.
YouTube Announces Interactive Gaming Livestream Event
YouTube has announced YouTube: Game On, the first-ever interactive gaming livestream event on the video platform. The two-hour interactive livestream is set to take place on August 27th at 4PM ET/1PM PT and will feature over 60 YouTuber creators like Markiplier, Dream, MatPat, LaurenzSide, Sidemen, Sean Evans, and more. In terms of video games that will be featured during the event, it is known that YouTube: Game On will include Street Fighter 6, Among Us, Fortnite, Minecraft, and more.
