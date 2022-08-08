ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Frederick, MD

DC News Now

Montgomery County needs more teachers

ROCKVILLE, Md. (DC News Now) — Montgomery County School District is 98% staffed heading into the new school year that starts August 29. Superintendent Dr. Monifa McKnight said she won’t be satisfied until the district is fully staffed. McKnight said that the district has just over 600 openings available, including 157 full-time teaching positions. 89 […]
mymcmedia.org

MCPS Provides Tutoring Services for Students

Montgomery County Public Schools (MCPS) offers free tutoring services for all students through partnerships with the Tutor Me Education and FEV Tutor platforms. MCPS began offering the tutoring services in January to help students with learning disruptions that resulted from the pandemic. All students have access to the virtual tutoring services through their MCPS Google Account, using Clever. Some students may be directly referred by their school for the tutoring services.
wnav.com

Anne Arundel County Schools Post Lots of Back To School Activities

Approximately 84,000 students are expected to enter Anne Arundel County classrooms when the school year kicks off on Monday, August 29, 2022. Back-To-School events and related events provide parents with a chance to learn more about the instruction their children are receiving and the teachers who are providing that instruction. The school system says this will help parents and students prepare for the upcoming school year, which will be here before you know it. Most back-to-school events are scheduled to start at 6 p.m. But, there are exceptions. Please check out www.aacps.org/BTSevents. Schools will hold in-person events unless otherwise noted on the chart.
DC News Now

Frederick Health updates security measures

FREDERICK, Md. (DC News Now) — Frederick Health has a new tool to help ensure the safety of all patients and staff. It’s partnering with the company, Evolve Technology to install new screening devices. “Our staff, our visitors, and our patients all have an expectation that we’ll have a safe place for them to work […]
DC News Now

1 in 4 college students likely to drop out due to inflation

FREDERICK, Md. (DC News Now) — Rising college costs are forcing more people to drop out. According to a recent survey released by Intelligene.com, about 1 in 4 students will withdraw due to a hike in tuition. Some students at Frederick Community College say it’s something they’re considering. “I thought about it that if I […]
wfmd.com

Frederick County Council Hears More Opposition To Sugarloaf Plan

They were concerned about proposed downzoning several properties. Frederick, Md. (KM) – There was some opposition expressed Tuesday night to the proposed Sugarloaf Treasured Landscape Management Plan during a Frederick County Council meeting. Jim McIntosh lives on Park Mills Road in Adamstown, and he said there’s no danger of any mass development in the Sugarloaf area. “Developments haven’t happened in this area since 1977,” he said. “And that’s another thing that Tim Goodfellow said in the process to scare a number of residents in this area saying that ‘oh, mass development could happen.’ It can’t happen in this area. It hasn’t happened since ’77,” McIntosh said.
wvpublic.org

Teens Moved From Martinsburg Treatment Facility After DHHR Investigation

Teenagers at a Martinsburg-based residential treatment facility were removed after a Department of Health and Human Resources investigation Friday. DHHR declined an interview but said the Bureau of Social Services has stopped placing children at the Board of Child Care as a result of the investigation. A statement provided to...
fox5dc.com

White power flyers posted in Howard County; Executive says hate will not be tolerated

COLUMBIA, Md. - After white power flyers were recently found in Howard County, Executive Calvin Ball released a statement addressing hate bias. "In recent days, we have become aware of a hate bias Incident that took place at Lake Kittamaqundi over the weekend. The Howard County Police Department is investigating the incident and has identified similar flyers in various states revealing that this is not an isolated occurrence," Ball stated. "Incidents of hate and discrimination toward anyone in our communities will not be tolerated. In Howard County, we value every individual, and believe that our diversity is our greatest strength. The actions of few who wish to divide us will never be stronger than our commitment to a safe, inclusive community for all."
downtownfrederick.org

Support the Holiday Lights in Downtown Frederick.

Checks may be mailed to the Community Foundation at 312 East Church Street, Frederick, Maryland, 21701 with “Holiday Lights Fund” noted in the memo line. Supporters have the opportunity to sponsor a tree for the 2021/2022 season for $500. The benefits of this highly visible opportunity are listed below:
mocoshow.com

First “Manna Choice Market at the Grove” to Take Place This Week

Universities at Shady Grove (USG) announced a partnership with Manna Food Center to offer “Manna Choice Market at the Grove.” Launched in 2022, this program will bring a market-style distribution of food right on campus starting in August 2022. On the second Wednesday of every month, students and their families will be able to access the market to select fresh produce and other perishable and nonperishable healthy foods. It will be located at 9631 Gudelsky Drive, Rockville, Maryland 20850.
Bay Net

DNR Says Be On The Lookout For Foxes

ANNAPOLIS, Md. – Have you seen a fox lately? Maybe during the day? No need to worry, it is quite common to see foxes, particularly younger ones, roaming around. As the long hot days of summer roll on, it becomes more difficult to find food, which forces the kits to increase their range and be more active in the face of competition.
mocoshow.com

Virtual Hearing on the Boyds Transit Center to be Held on Tuesday, August 16

On Tuesday, August 16 starting at 7 p.m., the Montgomery County Department of Transportation (MCDOT) will hold a virtual public hearing regarding the 70% design plans for the Transit Center in Boyds, MD. The public will have an opportunity to provide written and oral testimony on the project design. The...
BOYDS, MD

