MCPS addresses staffing issues two weeks before teachers report to classrooms
MCPS Hosts Job Info Session to Fill More than 400 Teaching Vacancies Before August 29Heather Jauquet
Five charming small towns in Maryland that are considered a must-visitJoe MertensMaryland State
Montgomery County needs more teachers
ROCKVILLE, Md. (DC News Now) — Montgomery County School District is 98% staffed heading into the new school year that starts August 29. Superintendent Dr. Monifa McKnight said she won’t be satisfied until the district is fully staffed. McKnight said that the district has just over 600 openings available, including 157 full-time teaching positions. 89 […]
MCPS Provides Tutoring Services for Students
Montgomery County Public Schools (MCPS) offers free tutoring services for all students through partnerships with the Tutor Me Education and FEV Tutor platforms. MCPS began offering the tutoring services in January to help students with learning disruptions that resulted from the pandemic. All students have access to the virtual tutoring services through their MCPS Google Account, using Clever. Some students may be directly referred by their school for the tutoring services.
Anne Arundel County Schools Post Lots of Back To School Activities
Approximately 84,000 students are expected to enter Anne Arundel County classrooms when the school year kicks off on Monday, August 29, 2022. Back-To-School events and related events provide parents with a chance to learn more about the instruction their children are receiving and the teachers who are providing that instruction. The school system says this will help parents and students prepare for the upcoming school year, which will be here before you know it. Most back-to-school events are scheduled to start at 6 p.m. But, there are exceptions. Please check out www.aacps.org/BTSevents. Schools will hold in-person events unless otherwise noted on the chart.
MCPS addresses staffing issues two weeks before teachers report to classrooms
Woman standing in front of empty classroomLinkedIn Sales Solutions/Unsplash. Two weeks before teachers are expected to report back to schools for pre-service week, Montgomery County Public Schools (MCPS) Superintendent Dr. Monifa B. McKnight shared efforts and plans to recruit and fill open positions in MCPS.
'White power' flyers handed out in downtown Columbia, County Executive Ball says
Howard County Executive Calvin Ball said several "white power" flyers were distributed around Lake Kittamaqundi in downtown Columbia this past weekend.
Amid teacher shortage, Montgomery Co. Public Schools says school system is 98% staffed
Three weeks before the start of the school year, school leaders in Montgomery County, Maryland, say they’re still looking to fill hundreds of vacant positions, from full-time teachers to support workers and bus drivers. But even with the vacancies, MCPS Schools CEO Monifa McKnight said the school system is...
Frederick Health updates security measures
FREDERICK, Md. (DC News Now) — Frederick Health has a new tool to help ensure the safety of all patients and staff. It’s partnering with the company, Evolve Technology to install new screening devices. “Our staff, our visitors, and our patients all have an expectation that we’ll have a safe place for them to work […]
Loudoun Co. School Board considers new discipline consequences for students
Loudoun County, Virginia’s school board will soon vote on a new student discipline policy that would give the school system more latitude to keep students accused of serious offenses out of the general population, rather than being moved to a different school. On Tuesday, the school board will consider...
Schools in Prince William Co. will be short staffed at start of school year
Families will see the effects of short staffing as students in Prince William County Public Schools head back to classes on Aug. 22. In a letter to parents, Superintendent LaTanya McDade on Friday said the growing school system is facing shortages in both instructional staff and bus drivers. The school...
School lunch will no longer be free for all public school students. Here's how that impacts districts in our area
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. — As public school students head back to class, they're facing another big change this year: lunch isn't free for everyone anymore. When the pandemic hit, Congress authorized the U.S. Department of Agriculture to waive eligibility requirements for free lunches, allowing any student to eat for free.
1 in 4 college students likely to drop out due to inflation
FREDERICK, Md. (DC News Now) — Rising college costs are forcing more people to drop out. According to a recent survey released by Intelligene.com, about 1 in 4 students will withdraw due to a hike in tuition. Some students at Frederick Community College say it’s something they’re considering. “I thought about it that if I […]
Frederick County Council Hears More Opposition To Sugarloaf Plan
They were concerned about proposed downzoning several properties. Frederick, Md. (KM) – There was some opposition expressed Tuesday night to the proposed Sugarloaf Treasured Landscape Management Plan during a Frederick County Council meeting. Jim McIntosh lives on Park Mills Road in Adamstown, and he said there’s no danger of any mass development in the Sugarloaf area. “Developments haven’t happened in this area since 1977,” he said. “And that’s another thing that Tim Goodfellow said in the process to scare a number of residents in this area saying that ‘oh, mass development could happen.’ It can’t happen in this area. It hasn’t happened since ’77,” McIntosh said.
Teens Moved From Martinsburg Treatment Facility After DHHR Investigation
Teenagers at a Martinsburg-based residential treatment facility were removed after a Department of Health and Human Resources investigation Friday. DHHR declined an interview but said the Bureau of Social Services has stopped placing children at the Board of Child Care as a result of the investigation. A statement provided to...
White power flyers posted in Howard County; Executive says hate will not be tolerated
COLUMBIA, Md. - After white power flyers were recently found in Howard County, Executive Calvin Ball released a statement addressing hate bias. "In recent days, we have become aware of a hate bias Incident that took place at Lake Kittamaqundi over the weekend. The Howard County Police Department is investigating the incident and has identified similar flyers in various states revealing that this is not an isolated occurrence," Ball stated. "Incidents of hate and discrimination toward anyone in our communities will not be tolerated. In Howard County, we value every individual, and believe that our diversity is our greatest strength. The actions of few who wish to divide us will never be stronger than our commitment to a safe, inclusive community for all."
Howard County Executive Responds To White Power Flyers Distributed At Lake Kittamaqundi
Officials are addressing yet another bias incident as hate crimes sweep through Maryland, often sharing the same disturbing message: "white power". After "white power" flyers were found distributed around Lake Kittamaqundi, Howard County Executive Calvin Ball released a statement, claiming these crimes are "not an isolated occurrence". "Incidents of hate...
Tax-Free Week is coming back in Maryland, just in time for back-to-school savings
Person looking through racks of clothingArtem Beliaikin/Unsplash. Back to school is just around the corner, and schools have distributed their supply lists. For teachers in Montgomery County, the pre-service week begins on August 21, and students return to the classroom on August 29.
Support the Holiday Lights in Downtown Frederick.
Checks may be mailed to the Community Foundation at 312 East Church Street, Frederick, Maryland, 21701 with “Holiday Lights Fund” noted in the memo line. Supporters have the opportunity to sponsor a tree for the 2021/2022 season for $500. The benefits of this highly visible opportunity are listed below:
First “Manna Choice Market at the Grove” to Take Place This Week
Universities at Shady Grove (USG) announced a partnership with Manna Food Center to offer “Manna Choice Market at the Grove.” Launched in 2022, this program will bring a market-style distribution of food right on campus starting in August 2022. On the second Wednesday of every month, students and their families will be able to access the market to select fresh produce and other perishable and nonperishable healthy foods. It will be located at 9631 Gudelsky Drive, Rockville, Maryland 20850.
DNR Says Be On The Lookout For Foxes
ANNAPOLIS, Md. – Have you seen a fox lately? Maybe during the day? No need to worry, it is quite common to see foxes, particularly younger ones, roaming around. As the long hot days of summer roll on, it becomes more difficult to find food, which forces the kits to increase their range and be more active in the face of competition.
Virtual Hearing on the Boyds Transit Center to be Held on Tuesday, August 16
On Tuesday, August 16 starting at 7 p.m., the Montgomery County Department of Transportation (MCDOT) will hold a virtual public hearing regarding the 70% design plans for the Transit Center in Boyds, MD. The public will have an opportunity to provide written and oral testimony on the project design. The...
