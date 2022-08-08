ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CNBC

Ukraine's Zelenskyy rules out talks if Russia holds referendums

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Sunday that if Russia proceeded with referendums in occupied areas of his country on joining Russia, there could be no talks with Ukraine or its international allies. Russian forces and their separatist allies now hold large swathes of territory in eastern Ukraine's Donbas region...
POLITICS
Washington Examiner

Steven Seagal pushes Russian propaganda, says Ukraine hit POWs in Donbas

Hollywood actor and writer Steven Seagal, who has been a notable Kremlin supporter before and during its war in Ukraine, repeated Moscow's version of events in a strike that killed dozens of Ukrainian prisoners of war. Seagal, who was granted Russian citizenship in 2016, was in the Donbas region of...
CELEBRITIES
Daily Beast

Putin’s Managed to Enrage His Last Supporters in Ukraine

ODESA, Ukraine—Russia has been bombarding the seaside city of Odesa since the earliest days of its war in Ukraine—but the critical grain port has become a symbol of ongoing local resistance, where even former pro-Russian stalwarts are now embracing Ukrainian patriotism. “The longer the war goes on, fewer...
POLITICS
Newsweek

Russia Will Go All Way to Warsaw if U.S. Arms Ukraine More, State TV Says

Russian state TV host Olga Skabeyeva has suggested that U.S. military support for Ukraine could see the war spill over into a conflict between Russia and NATO. During a broadcast of 60 Minutes on Tuesday, Skabeyeva gave her take on the shifting aims of Vladimir Putin since the start of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine on February 24.
POLITICS
CNBC

'It's just hell': Ukraine says Russia has the upper hand in Donbas; U.S. approves Sweden and Finland to NATO

This was CNBC's live blog tracking developments on the war in Ukraine on August 3, 2022. See here for the latest updates. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has described the situation in the Donbas in eastern Ukraine as hellish, adding that Russia still has the upper hand in the region. Kyiv ordered the mandatory evacuation of Donetsk, a part of the Donbas, last weekend amid severe fighting there.
POLITICS
nextbigfuture.com

Ukraine Could Retake Kherson City Up to the Dnipro River

Ukraine will soon cutoff Russian troops in Kherson on the Northern side of the Dnipro River from resupply. They are destroying bridges and have already rendered certain bridges mostly unusable. This will enable Ukraine’s larger number of troops to outnumber and overwhelm Russian troops without resupply. This retaking of...
POLITICS
BBC

Ukraine war: Blasts rock Russian airbase in annexed Crimea

One person has been killed after blasts rocked a military base in Crimea, the head of the Russia-appointed regional administration there said. Sergei Aksyonov wrote on social media that the blasts had taken place at the Saky military base near Novofedorivka on the peninsula's western coast. Footage circulating on social...
MILITARY
BBC

Ukraine conflict: Ban Russian visitors, Zelensky urges West

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has called on Western countries to ban all Russian visitors - and the Kremlin has responded with scorn. Russians should "live in their own world until they change their philosophy", Mr Zelensky told The Washington Post. Such a ban, he argued, would be more effective than...
POLITICS
Reuters

Russia's Medvedev: We will set terms for peace in Ukraine

July 19 (Reuters) - Russia's former president Dmitry Medvedev said on Tuesday that Russia will prevail in Ukraine and will set the terms for a future peace deal with Kyiv. "Russia will achieve all its goals. There will be peace - on our terms," Medvedev, now deputy chairman of Russia's Security Council, said in a post on Telegram.
POLITICS
Fox News

Ukraine looks to end 'active' phase of war ahead of winter months

Ukraine is looking to end the "active phase" in the war against Russia ahead of the winter months amid fears Moscow could target its thermal infrastructure as temperatures drop, one top official said Wednesday. "The Russian army continues to attack our infrastructure facilities. This is one of their goals, they...
POLITICS

