uky.edu

Parking control information update

LEXINGTON, Ky. (Aug. 10, 2022) — Summer parking control on the University of Kentucky campus ends Friday, Aug. 12, which means that summer parking permits will not be valid after that date. Beginning Saturday, Aug. 13, and extending through Sunday, Aug. 21, the Kroger Field Periphery (K) lots, R19...
LEXINGTON, KY
uky.edu

UKPD celebrates 50 years of service

LEXINGTON, Ky. (Aug. 10, 2022) — Monday marked the 50th anniversary for the University of Kentucky Police Department (UKPD). What once was a night watchmen service providing basic security is now a full-service police department. In 1972, the Kentucky legislature enacted KRS 164.950, giving all state public universities the...
LEXINGTON, KY
uky.edu

Flooding aftermath: cleanup best practices to keep everyone healthy and safe

The University of Kentucky Public Relations and Strategic Communications Office provides a weekly health column available for use and reprint by news media. This week's column is by Erin Haynes, Dr.P.H., chair of the Department of Epidemiology and Environmental Health in the University of Kentucky College of Public Health. LEXINGTON,...
LEXINGTON, KY
uky.edu

KYPSO focused on post-school transition for Kentucky’s students with disabilities

LEXINGTON, Ky. (Aug. 9, 2022) — In 2020, Kentucky students with disabilities who had exited high school in the previous year were asked which resource in high school had continued to help them the most in their current post-high school lives. Of the 2,256 responses, the top response (39.2%) was “a teacher, counselor or principal,” followed by “vocational training” (20.3%).
LEXINGTON, KY
spectrumnews1.com

Kentucky’s leading geologist seeks funding for flood research

LEXINGTON, Ky. — Researchers at the University of Kentucky are seeking funding to study possible pollutants in the mud and soil left behind by deadly flooding in eastern Kentucky. What You Need To Know. UK researchers hope to study eastern Kentucky floodwaters for possible pollutants. Kentucky State Geologist Bill...
LEXINGTON, KY
uky.edu

UK College of Design breaks ground on new home

LEXINGTON, Ky. (Aug. 8, 2022) — Today, the University of Kentucky held a ceremonial groundbreaking for the College of Design’s (CoD) new home — the Gray Design Building. Previously the Reynolds Building — a former tobacco warehouse that has been empty for several years — the new facility will house CoD’s five programs, in addition to landscape architecture and biomedical engineering studio, creating the first space where the college’s students, faculty, staff and programs will be housed in one location.
LEXINGTON, KY
uky.edu

NSF-funded honey bee research explores lifelong social impacts

LEXINGTON, Ky. (Aug. 10, 2022) — Clare Rittschof, Ph.D., is the recipient of the National Science Foundation’s (NSF) prestigious Faculty Early Career Development (CAREER) Award for her project titled “Signal to Noise: How Complex Social Information Regulates Brain Genomics and Behavior.”. The honor is one of the...
LEXINGTON, KY
uky.edu

KCH celebrates 25 years of serving Kentucky’s children

LEXINGTON, Ky. (Aug. 8, 2022) — On Aug. 23, Kentucky Children’s Hospital (KCH) will celebrate its 25th anniversary of serving the children of the Commonwealth. The hospital has grown since 1997, in both physical capacity and in the types of specialty care for every child, from infant to young adults.
LEXINGTON, KY
WTVQ

Celebrating National Farmers Market week locally

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — Aug. 7-13 celebrates National Farmers Market Week, setting the tone for a great time to visit your local farmers’ markets for fresh fruit and vegetables. There are plenty of markets across our coverage area, including two right here in Lexington: the Bluegrass Farmers Market...
LEXINGTON, KY
WTVQ

Lexington Mayor holds neighborhood summit

LEXINGTON, Ky (WTVQ)- The Fayette County community got the chance Saturday to get an update on what’s going on in city government through the mayor’s neighborhood summit at the Lexington Senior Center. The summit included three break out session topics: racial justice and equality, youth violence and intervention,...
LEXINGTON, KY
foxlexington.com

Fayette County School Board approves meal price increase

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — Monday night, the Fayette County School Board approved a 65-cent increase in student breakfast prices and a 25-cent increase in student lunch prices for the upcoming school year. The vote at the August 8 specially called meeting was 3-2, with members Stephanie Aschmann Spires and Tom Jones opposing the move.
FAYETTE COUNTY, KY
WKYT 27

Many concerned over violence in downtown Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - After a shooting late Saturday night, there are more concerns about violence in downtown Lexington. “I don’t want to be walking down the street, and I mean it’s happened to me before, where I have someone come up to me and say, ‘What are you doing here? Did you not just hear the shots?’” said James Parr who lives downtown.
LEXINGTON, KY
wymt.com

Gov. Beshear: Feds to cover 100% of some costs in flood-ravaged areas for 30 days

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - On Sunday morning, Gov. Andy Beshear passed along a big update from the White House. In the tweet, the Governor said that under the federal declaration of emergency order, the federal government will cover 100% of the costs for certain emergency services for Eastern Kentucky counties and cities for up to 30 days. Beshear did not specify which areas or which costs that includes.
FRANKFORT, KY
tornadopix.com

Lexington is already growing – Indianapolis Monthly

It’s official. Houseplants are new dogs. Philodendrons and beasts alike bring a satisfying hobby and pet companionship, so to speak. If you are among the many Love plants and gardens, head south. Lexington, Kentucky, has ample green spaces to explore. Put your bags – and begonias – in the...
LEXINGTON, KY

