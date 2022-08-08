Read full article on original website
Related
uky.edu
Parking control information update
LEXINGTON, Ky. (Aug. 10, 2022) — Summer parking control on the University of Kentucky campus ends Friday, Aug. 12, which means that summer parking permits will not be valid after that date. Beginning Saturday, Aug. 13, and extending through Sunday, Aug. 21, the Kroger Field Periphery (K) lots, R19...
uky.edu
UKPD celebrates 50 years of service
LEXINGTON, Ky. (Aug. 10, 2022) — Monday marked the 50th anniversary for the University of Kentucky Police Department (UKPD). What once was a night watchmen service providing basic security is now a full-service police department. In 1972, the Kentucky legislature enacted KRS 164.950, giving all state public universities the...
uky.edu
Flooding aftermath: cleanup best practices to keep everyone healthy and safe
The University of Kentucky Public Relations and Strategic Communications Office provides a weekly health column available for use and reprint by news media. This week's column is by Erin Haynes, Dr.P.H., chair of the Department of Epidemiology and Environmental Health in the University of Kentucky College of Public Health. LEXINGTON,...
uky.edu
KYPSO focused on post-school transition for Kentucky’s students with disabilities
LEXINGTON, Ky. (Aug. 9, 2022) — In 2020, Kentucky students with disabilities who had exited high school in the previous year were asked which resource in high school had continued to help them the most in their current post-high school lives. Of the 2,256 responses, the top response (39.2%) was “a teacher, counselor or principal,” followed by “vocational training” (20.3%).
IN THIS ARTICLE
spectrumnews1.com
Kentucky’s leading geologist seeks funding for flood research
LEXINGTON, Ky. — Researchers at the University of Kentucky are seeking funding to study possible pollutants in the mud and soil left behind by deadly flooding in eastern Kentucky. What You Need To Know. UK researchers hope to study eastern Kentucky floodwaters for possible pollutants. Kentucky State Geologist Bill...
uky.edu
UK College of Design breaks ground on new home
LEXINGTON, Ky. (Aug. 8, 2022) — Today, the University of Kentucky held a ceremonial groundbreaking for the College of Design’s (CoD) new home — the Gray Design Building. Previously the Reynolds Building — a former tobacco warehouse that has been empty for several years — the new facility will house CoD’s five programs, in addition to landscape architecture and biomedical engineering studio, creating the first space where the college’s students, faculty, staff and programs will be housed in one location.
uky.edu
NSF-funded honey bee research explores lifelong social impacts
LEXINGTON, Ky. (Aug. 10, 2022) — Clare Rittschof, Ph.D., is the recipient of the National Science Foundation’s (NSF) prestigious Faculty Early Career Development (CAREER) Award for her project titled “Signal to Noise: How Complex Social Information Regulates Brain Genomics and Behavior.”. The honor is one of the...
uky.edu
KCH celebrates 25 years of serving Kentucky’s children
LEXINGTON, Ky. (Aug. 8, 2022) — On Aug. 23, Kentucky Children’s Hospital (KCH) will celebrate its 25th anniversary of serving the children of the Commonwealth. The hospital has grown since 1997, in both physical capacity and in the types of specialty care for every child, from infant to young adults.
Barber helps cut costs ahead of back to school
New supplies and books can be atop that list. What about a new haircut? It's that cherry on top that all confident youngsters need to begin the school year.
WTVQ
Celebrating National Farmers Market week locally
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — Aug. 7-13 celebrates National Farmers Market Week, setting the tone for a great time to visit your local farmers’ markets for fresh fruit and vegetables. There are plenty of markets across our coverage area, including two right here in Lexington: the Bluegrass Farmers Market...
uky.edu
UK Rosenberg Law Professor Joshua Douglas selected to join prestigious law institute
LEXINGTON, Ky. (Aug. 9, 2022) — University of Kentucky J. David Rosenberg College of Law Professor Joshua Douglas has been selected to join The American Law Institute (ALI), the leading independent organization in the United States producing scholarly work to clarify, modernize and otherwise improve the law. ALI members...
WTVQ
Lexington Mayor holds neighborhood summit
LEXINGTON, Ky (WTVQ)- The Fayette County community got the chance Saturday to get an update on what’s going on in city government through the mayor’s neighborhood summit at the Lexington Senior Center. The summit included three break out session topics: racial justice and equality, youth violence and intervention,...
foxlexington.com
Fayette County School Board approves meal price increase
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — Monday night, the Fayette County School Board approved a 65-cent increase in student breakfast prices and a 25-cent increase in student lunch prices for the upcoming school year. The vote at the August 8 specially called meeting was 3-2, with members Stephanie Aschmann Spires and Tom Jones opposing the move.
WKYT 27
Many concerned over violence in downtown Lexington
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - After a shooting late Saturday night, there are more concerns about violence in downtown Lexington. “I don’t want to be walking down the street, and I mean it’s happened to me before, where I have someone come up to me and say, ‘What are you doing here? Did you not just hear the shots?’” said James Parr who lives downtown.
WTVQ
Happening Now: Raffle for Stanton, KY woman paralyzed in diving accident
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – A charity raffle is being held Saturday by Diamond Pressure Washing Services in Lexington for a Stanton Kentucky woman who was paralyzed during a swimming accident on Memorial Day weekend. 21-year-old Kayla Lacy has been in recovery from her diving accident since May. To help...
Popular Lexington Restaurant Closing After 14 Years
A local restaurant opening up a second location in its place. Sav's Restaurant and Gourmet Ice Cream, located at 630 E. Main Street, is closing after 14 years in business. Sav's serves authentic West African cuisine and gourmet ice cream made fresh right in the store.
wymt.com
Gov. Beshear: Feds to cover 100% of some costs in flood-ravaged areas for 30 days
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - On Sunday morning, Gov. Andy Beshear passed along a big update from the White House. In the tweet, the Governor said that under the federal declaration of emergency order, the federal government will cover 100% of the costs for certain emergency services for Eastern Kentucky counties and cities for up to 30 days. Beshear did not specify which areas or which costs that includes.
tornadopix.com
Lexington is already growing – Indianapolis Monthly
It’s official. Houseplants are new dogs. Philodendrons and beasts alike bring a satisfying hobby and pet companionship, so to speak. If you are among the many Love plants and gardens, head south. Lexington, Kentucky, has ample green spaces to explore. Put your bags – and begonias – in the...
NBC News
Biden responds to his low approval ratings while visiting Kentucky flood damage
President Biden stopped to answer questions from the press before departing Lexington, Ky. after meeting with Gov. Andy Beshear (D-Ky.) and families affected by flash flooding. Aug. 8, 2022.
Vehicle inferno causes I-75 lane closure in Rockcastle County
According to the Mt. Vernon Fire Department, a commercial vehicle trailer loaded with spools of PVC tubing ignited Saturday night.
Comments / 0