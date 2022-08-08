ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Japanese investors were big buyers of foreign equities in July

Reuters
Reuters
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Qm1GT_0h8mhMM600

Aug 8 (Reuters) - Japanese investors purchased heavily in foreign equities in July, as global stocks rebounded last month on the back of positive earnings and hopes of less aggressive monetary tightening measures from the U.S. Federal Reserves.

According to data from Japan's Ministry of Finance, Japanese investors accumulated a net 1.85 trillion yen worth of overseas equities in July, the biggest since at least 2005.

U.S. equities (.SPX) gained 9.1% in the last month, boosted by postive forecasts from Apple Inc and Amazon.com Inc , which showed confidence in companies ability to weather an economic downturn.

The overseas equity buying was led by investment trusts, which purchased 755.4 billion yen, while trust banks bought 748.6 billion yen.

According to Refinitiv data, 66% of the MSCI World index constituents have beaten analysts' forecasts for their net income.

Meanwhile, due to a decline in U.S. yields, Japanese investors made net sales of 2.54 trillion yen worth of foreign bonds in July, making it a sixth straight month of net sales.

In June, domestic investors sold 3.88 trillion-yen worth of U.S. bonds and 926.8 billion-yen worth of European bonds, data from the Bank of Japan showed.

Reporting by Gaurav Dogra and Patturaja Murugaboopathy in Bengaluru; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
InvestorPlace

7 Long-Term Stocks to Buy Before the Bull Market Returns

Add greater depth to your portfolio by considering this list of long-term stocks to buy before the bull market returns. QuantumScape (QS): Solid-state batteries are the future of EV battery tech and QS is in the ascendency. Shopify (SHOP): Resilient business model and robust financial flexibility to continue improving its...
STOCKS
TheStreet

Will the Stock Market Rebound Continue? Goldman Says ...

The stock market has rebounded, with the S&P 500 jumping 13% since June 16. The stock market has been on a roll lately, with the S&P 500 soaring 13% since June 16 amid optimism that the Federal Reserve won’t raise interest rates much more. But now Fed officials are...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Stocks#Equities#Amazon Com Inc#U S Bonds#Global Stocks#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Investment#Japanese#The U S Federal Reserves#Ministry Of Finance#Spx#Apple Inc#Refinitiv Data#Msci World#European#The Bank Of Japan
americanmilitarynews.com

China sending troops and tanks to Russia

The Chinese military is sending a delegation of troops and military vehicles to participate in a series of military competitions in Russia next month. On Tuesday, the Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) announced its delegation of troops participating in the 2022 International Army Games (IAG) in Russia had departed by train from the Chinese Inner Mongolian city of Manzhouli, on its way to the city of Zabaikalsk in Russia’s southeast. The Chinese delegation left for China along with vehicles for the “Masters of Armored Vehicles” and “Tank Biathlon” competitions.
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
U.S. Stocks
Fortune

Apple chipmaker boss Mark Liu warns a Chinese invasion of Taiwan would be a disaster with only losers: ‘Why do we jump again into another trap?’

There will be no winners, only losers, if China invades Taiwan, warns the chairman of the world’s largest chipmaker, TSMC. Tensions between the U.S. and China are at their highest in decades amid a possible unofficial meeting on Tuesday between House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Taiwan’s pro-independence president, Tsai Ing-wen.
ECONOMY
americanmilitarynews.com

China demands Biden admin cancel $108 million arms sale to Taiwan

The Chinese Communist Party’s Ministry of National Defence demanded President Joe Biden’s administration immediately cancel an estimated $108 million arms sale to Taiwan, a Chinese state broadcaster reported on Monday, according to Reuters on Monday. The demand comes three days after the Pentagon announced that the U.S. State...
FOREIGN POLICY
Reuters

Reuters

538K+
Followers
348K+
Post
252M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy