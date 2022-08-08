ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

The Independent

Trial of ex-Manchester United footballer Ryan Giggs to go ahead on Monday

The trial of ex-Manchester United footballer Ryan Giggs, who is accused of attacking and controlling his ex-girlfriend, will go ahead on today.Arrangements for the case were finalised on Thursday in the wake of Manchester Crown Court closing this week due to testing for asbestos.Judge Hilary Manley ruled the 10-day trial will start next week at the city’s other crown court, Manchester Minshull Street, before it transfers to Manchester Crown Court on Tuesday for the remainder of the proceedings.Last week HM Courts and Tribunals Service said Manchester Crown Court would be temporarily closed due to a “building issue”.A number of cases...
BBC

One Day Cup: Duke knock gives Yorkshire edge over Glamorgan

Yorkshire 257-9 (50 ov): Duke 87, Tattersall 55, Fraine 40; McIlroy 2-37, Weighell 2-52 Glamorgan 234 (48.5 ov): Carlson 64; Shutt 4-46, Revis 2-33, Waite 2-50 Yorkshire's depleted young side turned in a mature all-round performance to inflict a first defeat by 23 runs on defending one-day champions Glamorgan. Harry...
BBC

Garth Crooks' Team of the Week: Sanchez, Dier, De Bruyne, Haaland

At the end of every Premier League weekend BBC football pundit Garth Crooks will be on hand to give you his Team of the Week. But who has he picked this time? Take a look and then pick your own team below. And, as ever, Garth will have his say on the game's big talking points in The Crooks of the Matter.
BBC

Eurovision: Nottingham not bidding to host 2023 contest

Event organisers in Nottingham have decided the city will not submit a bid to host Eurovision next year. The show, which has a worldwide television audience of more than 180 million people, will be staged in the UK in 2023 due to the war in Ukraine. Nottingham City Council had...
BBC

Ed Slater: Kevin Sinfield hails MND fund-raising lock as "another champion"

Kevin Sinfield hailed Ed Slater as "another champion from the sport of rugby" following day one of his Motor Neurone Disease fund-raiser. Lock forward Slater, 33, retired from playing last month after being diagnosed with MND. He cycled from Gloucester to Leicester on Monday at the start of a three-day...
BBC

Senegal coach Aliou Cisse challenges Napoli over Nations Cup threat

Senegal coach Aliou Cisse says international football - and the Africa Cup of Nations in particular - should never play second fiddle to club commitments and has 'challenged' Napoli not to buy African players. The 46-year-old's comments come after Napoli owner and president Aurelio de Laurentiis said the Italian club...
The Independent

Football idol Ryan Giggs had ‘uglier and more sinister side’, court told

Former Manchester United footballer Ryan Giggs was “idolised” for his skills on the pitch but behind closed doors had “a much uglier and more sinister side to his character”, a court has heard.Jurors at Manchester Minshull Street Crown Court were told the 48-year-old’s private life involved a “litany of abuse, both physical and psychological, of a woman he professed to love”.Giggs is accused of using controlling and coercive behaviour against ex-girlfriend Kate Greville between August 2017 and November 2020.He is also charged with assaulting the 36-year-old, causing her actual bodily harm, and of the common assault of her younger sister,...
BBC

Tony McGann: Tributes as Liverpool regeneration campaigner dies

A campaigner who fought to save a community in Liverpool and was later honoured by the city has died, aged 85. Tony McGann opposed the council's plan to demolish homes in the 150-year-old Eldonians community in Vauxhall and drove its regeneration in the 1980s. Former civic leaders have been paying...
SB Nation

Malang Sarr passes medical ahead of Monaco loan move — reports

Malang Sarr’s loan move to AS Monaco was reportedly agreed this time last week already, but it’s actually happening now, with multiple sources confirming the deal and also Sarr’s medical with the Ligue 1 outfit. The deal is expected to be announced tomorrow, once all the dots and crosses and pokings are done.
