Report: Manchester United Begin Contacts With Real Betis Over Possibility Of Signing Guido Rodriguez
Manchester United are starting to dominate headlines with the number of transfer rumours arising amid links with a number of players on Monday as the club look to add to their squad following opening day defeat to Brighton.
Trial of ex-Manchester United footballer Ryan Giggs to go ahead on Monday
The trial of ex-Manchester United footballer Ryan Giggs, who is accused of attacking and controlling his ex-girlfriend, will go ahead on today.Arrangements for the case were finalised on Thursday in the wake of Manchester Crown Court closing this week due to testing for asbestos.Judge Hilary Manley ruled the 10-day trial will start next week at the city’s other crown court, Manchester Minshull Street, before it transfers to Manchester Crown Court on Tuesday for the remainder of the proceedings.Last week HM Courts and Tribunals Service said Manchester Crown Court would be temporarily closed due to a “building issue”.A number of cases...
Roy Keane Has His Say On What Jack Grealish Needs To Improve On
Jack Grealish has began the season seemingly as Manchester City's first choice left winger after the sale of Raheem Sterling with the former Aston Villa man starting the Community Shield game as the Premier League opener against West Ham United.Divider(Variant 1)
Report: Rayan Ait-Nouri Could Be A Possible Target For Manchester City
Manchester City are not set to stop at Sergio Gomez when it comes to left-back signings this summer. There is conversations within the club about Gomez being part of the first-team next season, but that may change if the club sign a senior left-back.
BBC
Robbie Cowling: Colchester owner condemns 'mindless behaviour' by some fans at Ipswich
Colchester United owner Robbie Cowling has hit out at some of the team's supporters for violent behaviour during Tuesday's Carabao Cup game at Ipswich. The U's won a game at Portman Road for the first time since 1951 to reach round two of the competition. Although in different counties, the...
BBC
One Day Cup: Duke knock gives Yorkshire edge over Glamorgan
Yorkshire 257-9 (50 ov): Duke 87, Tattersall 55, Fraine 40; McIlroy 2-37, Weighell 2-52 Glamorgan 234 (48.5 ov): Carlson 64; Shutt 4-46, Revis 2-33, Waite 2-50 Yorkshire's depleted young side turned in a mature all-round performance to inflict a first defeat by 23 runs on defending one-day champions Glamorgan. Harry...
'He'll Be Fantastic For Us' - James Milner On Liverpool Summer Signing Darwin Nunez
Liverpool midfielder James Milner has predicted a bright future at the club for new signing, Darwin Nunez, in a recent interview.
BBC
Football tweets of the weekend: A dry sense of humour & Haaland in good company
The Premier League is back - and the Twitter admins are back on form. We're only a few days into the new season but already Fulham have aimed a not-so-subtle dig at Jurgen Klopp, Erik ten Hag has not had a very nice welcome to the Premier League, and the Erling Haaland hype train is in full motion.
Trains are halted in Norfolk for 90 minutes due to giant injured tortoise on the tracks 'which was too heavy to lift'
Trains were halted in Norfolk today due to giant injured tortoise on the tracks which was 'too heavy to lift'. The tortoise caused trains to come to a halt in southeastern England, with Greater Anglia rail company tweeting that trains between the city of Norwich and Stansted Airport were stopped for more than an hour due to the creature.
BBC・
Report: PSV Making Manchester United Wait For Cody Gakpo Negotiation
According to The Telegraph, Manchester United are ready to negotiate with PSV for winger Cody Gakpo. The Dutch side's strategy, however, depends on Champions League qualification.
BBC
One-Day Cup: Stevie Eskinazi's 182 sets up Middlesex win over Surrey, plus round-up
Stevie Eskinazi made the highest score by a Middlesex player in a limited-overs game as they beat Surrey by 102 runs in the One-Day Cup. Eskinazi followed his 146 not out at Durham on Sunday with 182 off 136 balls in his side's 351-7. James Bracey's 104 not out for...
BBC
Garth Crooks' Team of the Week: Sanchez, Dier, De Bruyne, Haaland
At the end of every Premier League weekend BBC football pundit Garth Crooks will be on hand to give you his Team of the Week. But who has he picked this time? Take a look and then pick your own team below. And, as ever, Garth will have his say on the game's big talking points in The Crooks of the Matter.
BBC
Eurovision: Nottingham not bidding to host 2023 contest
Event organisers in Nottingham have decided the city will not submit a bid to host Eurovision next year. The show, which has a worldwide television audience of more than 180 million people, will be staged in the UK in 2023 due to the war in Ukraine. Nottingham City Council had...
BBC
Ed Slater: Kevin Sinfield hails MND fund-raising lock as "another champion"
Kevin Sinfield hailed Ed Slater as "another champion from the sport of rugby" following day one of his Motor Neurone Disease fund-raiser. Lock forward Slater, 33, retired from playing last month after being diagnosed with MND. He cycled from Gloucester to Leicester on Monday at the start of a three-day...
BBC
Mick Jones: Neil Warnock leads tributes following death of former assistant, aged 75
Neil Warnock has paid tribute to his former assistant manager Mick Jones following his death at the age of 75. The pair worked together at several clubs including QPR, Leeds United, Sheffield United and Crystal Palace. Jones also managed in his own right at Mansfield, Halifax, Peterborough and Plymouth, as...
Manchester United Have Now Stepped Up Their Interest In PSV Winger Cody Gakpo
Manchester United are pushing to sign attacking reinforcements this summer and have been linked with a player that Erik Ten Hag will be familiar with from his time in the Eredivise, PSV winger Cody Gakpo.
BBC
Senegal coach Aliou Cisse challenges Napoli over Nations Cup threat
Senegal coach Aliou Cisse says international football - and the Africa Cup of Nations in particular - should never play second fiddle to club commitments and has 'challenged' Napoli not to buy African players. The 46-year-old's comments come after Napoli owner and president Aurelio de Laurentiis said the Italian club...
UEFA・
Football idol Ryan Giggs had ‘uglier and more sinister side’, court told
Former Manchester United footballer Ryan Giggs was “idolised” for his skills on the pitch but behind closed doors had “a much uglier and more sinister side to his character”, a court has heard.Jurors at Manchester Minshull Street Crown Court were told the 48-year-old’s private life involved a “litany of abuse, both physical and psychological, of a woman he professed to love”.Giggs is accused of using controlling and coercive behaviour against ex-girlfriend Kate Greville between August 2017 and November 2020.He is also charged with assaulting the 36-year-old, causing her actual bodily harm, and of the common assault of her younger sister,...
BBC
Tony McGann: Tributes as Liverpool regeneration campaigner dies
A campaigner who fought to save a community in Liverpool and was later honoured by the city has died, aged 85. Tony McGann opposed the council's plan to demolish homes in the 150-year-old Eldonians community in Vauxhall and drove its regeneration in the 1980s. Former civic leaders have been paying...
U.K.・
SB Nation
Malang Sarr passes medical ahead of Monaco loan move — reports
Malang Sarr’s loan move to AS Monaco was reportedly agreed this time last week already, but it’s actually happening now, with multiple sources confirming the deal and also Sarr’s medical with the Ligue 1 outfit. The deal is expected to be announced tomorrow, once all the dots and crosses and pokings are done.
