Premier League

BBC

Transfer news: United agree deal for Rabiot

Manchester United have reached an agreement with Juventus over the purchase of France midfielder Adrien Rabiot, 27, for an initial £15m. (Guardian), external. Manchester United have also made contact regarding Real Betis' 28-year-old Argentina midfielder Guido Rodriguez. (AS - in Spanish), external. Lazio's Serbia midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, 27, is...
SPORTbible

Manchester United have pulled out of a deal to sign Marko Arnautovic

Manchester United will not sign Marko Arnautovic this summer, according to reports, with 'complaints from fans' and his overall price tag seen as factors behind the decision. Following their opening day defeat against Brighton, it emerged that United had submitted a £6.8 million bid for former West Ham and Stoke forward Arnautovic, who currently plays for Serie A outfit Bologna.
UEFA

