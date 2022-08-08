Read full article on original website
Related
Man United 'working on deal' to sign Adrien Rabiot from Juventus
Manchester United are working on a deal to sign Adrien Rabiot from Juventus, according to stunning reports. Rabiot, 27, has emerged as the club's leading candidate following their attempts to sign Barcelona's Frenkie de Jong, per The Athletic. The France international is into the final 12 months of his contract...
Report: Manchester United Agree Fee For Juventus Midfielder
Manchester United have reportedly a fee in principle with Juventus for the transfer of midfielder Adrien Rabiot, according to a report
Manchester United 'to make €68m bid for Lazio midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic'
Manchester United are reportedly preparing to make a €68m (£57.4m) offer for Lazio midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic. On Monday, The Telegraph reported that United had renewed their interest in Milinkovic-Savic, who has been linked with a move to Old Trafford for a number of years. United are now preparing...
BBC
Transfer news: United agree deal for Rabiot
Manchester United have reached an agreement with Juventus over the purchase of France midfielder Adrien Rabiot, 27, for an initial £15m. (Guardian), external. Manchester United have also made contact regarding Real Betis' 28-year-old Argentina midfielder Guido Rodriguez. (AS - in Spanish), external. Lazio's Serbia midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, 27, is...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Yardbarker
Manchester United given positive update on double Serie A transfer raid
Manchester United have reportedly agreed a deal for the transfer of Juventus midfielder Adrien Rabiot, though the player himself still needs to strike personal terms over a move to Old Trafford. On top of that, Man Utd are said to be confident of signing Marko Arnautovic from Bologna, in what...
Report: Newcastle Interested In Manchester City Target Lucas Paqueta
Manchester City are monitoring Lucas Paqueta as a possible Bernardo replacement should he leave the club, but they may face competition from Newcastle this summer. The Magpies signed Bruno Guimaraes off Lyon last season, and may be about to try and sign his old midfielder partner to bolster their midfield.
Man Utd offered Alvaro Morata transfer to help with desperate striker search as Cristiano Ronaldo looks to quit
MANCHESTER UNITED have been offered the chance to sign former Chelsea striker Alvaro Morata, according to reports. The Red Devils are in desperate need of attacking reinforcements. Main man Cristiano Ronaldo asked to leave the club following United's failure to qualify for Champions League football last season. Ronaldo's return to...
Manchester United end interest in Marko Arnautovic after bid rejected
Manchester United have pulled the plug on a potential deal to sign the Bologna striker Marko Arnautovic
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
£51m star being chased by Wolves willing to wait to join Liverpool
Portuguese starlet Matheus Nunes is believed to be waiting for a move to Liverpool despite interest from Wolves. The midfielder has been sporadically linked with a move to Anfield throughout the summer transfer window, and according to Correiro da Manha (via Empire of the Kop), he's very keen to join.
Man City in talks with Anderlecht for Spanish U21 defender Sergio Gomez after Marc Cucurella’s transfer snub
MANCHESTER CITY are closing on Anderlecht's Sergio Gomez after missing out on main target Marc Cucurella. The Premier League champions are reportedly preparing a second offer for the Spain Under-21 left-back. Etihad chief Pep Guardiola blinked first and lost in the race for Brighton's Cucurella as Chelsea agreed to splash...
Burnley have £2.5m Isaak Davies transfer bid rejected by Cardiff with Southampton also interested in 20-year-old striker
BURNLEY have had a £2.5million bid for Cardiff forward Isaak Davies rejected. New Clarets boss Vincent Kompany is keen to bolster his squad after Maxwell Cornet joined West Ham for £17.5m last week. But Championship rivals Cardiff are holding out for a bigger fee for the 20-year-old, who...
Report: Liverpool Admirer Adrien Rabiot to Sign for Manchester United
Manchester United’s summer pursuit of Barcelona’s midfielder Frenkie de Jong looks set to fail as they turn to Juventus midfielder Adrien Rabiot, who may have hoped to be flying to Liverpool John Lennon Airport instead of Manchester.
Manchester United have pulled out of a deal to sign Marko Arnautovic
Manchester United will not sign Marko Arnautovic this summer, according to reports, with 'complaints from fans' and his overall price tag seen as factors behind the decision. Following their opening day defeat against Brighton, it emerged that United had submitted a £6.8 million bid for former West Ham and Stoke forward Arnautovic, who currently plays for Serie A outfit Bologna.
UEFA・
Fulham finally complete £15m transfer signing of West Ham defender Issa Diop after negotiating for more than a month
ISSA DIOP has completed his £15m move from West Ham to Fulham. The Hammers centre back asked boss David Moyes not to be involved in their Premier League opening day 2-0 loss to Manchester City last weekend. And the Frenchman has now confirmed his switch to the Cottagers. That...
Yardbarker
Exclusive: Fabrizio Romano’s Daily Briefing – when Chelsea exit could be announced, Arsenal’s winger interest, and more
Happy Monday and welcome to my Daily Briefing – a round-up of the latest exclusive transfer news. Read on for today’s headlines on Cristiano Ronaldo, Timo Werner, and more…. Arsenal. ? Exclusive: Edu and Mikel Arteta have a long-standing interest in this French winger. Click here to find...
Comments / 0