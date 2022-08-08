ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Comments / 0

Related
Tyla

Another Love Islander has unfollowed Jacques after bullying claims

Love Island star Jacques O'Neill has found himself in an increasing amount of hot water for his actions after leaving the villa. While he left because he wasn't being 'the best version of himself', the rugby player, 23, has now been accused of bullying in the outside world. Watch him and Luca mock Remi's rapping below:
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Liar#Turkish
Daily Mail

A fairytale wedding! Austrian Prince Paul-Anton Esterházy von Galántha, 36, who studied at St Andrews and Oxford marries model girlfriend Franziska Reutter, 33, in a stunning ceremony in a castle in Carinthia

Austrian Prince Paul-Anton Esterházy von Galántha and his model girlfriend Franziska Reutter have tied the knot at a stunning service in Carinthia. The 36-year-old aristocrat, whose family was once one of the richest in Austria-Hungary, wed 33-year-old Franziska, nicknamed Sissi, in a picturesque ceremony surrounded by loved ones last weekend.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Tyla

Woman left 'ugly crying' after haircut goes wrong

We've all left the hairdresser's and not been totally happy with the results - but one woman had a total nightmare when she left the salon, admitting to 'ugly crying' over her new hair 'do. You can watch the clip below:. TikToker @rosaamazapan explained that visiting the hair salon was...
HAIR CARE
Tyla

Keep Breathing fans 'deeply unsatisfied and angry' at series ending

LOOK AWAY NOW IF YOU DON'T WANT KEEP BREATHING SPOILERS. We were glued to Keep Breathing, Netflix's recent drama series about a woman who becomes trapped on a deserted island. But after bingeing their way through six episodes, some viewers were left disappointed by the ending. Keep Breathing tells the...
TV SERIES
Tyla

Netflix Viewers Are Seriously Divided After Watching Keep Breathing

A new TV series has shot to the top of the Netflix charts, but those who have already tuned in to watch are seriously divided over it. Six-part survival drama Keep Breathing seems to have the same effect on people as marmite – viewers either love it and rave about it, or hate it with a burning passion, and there's no middle ground.
TV SERIES
BBC

Animal Park - Summer 2022: Episode 2

Ben and Kate continue to follow the journey of Europe’s first southern koala joey. An initial vet visit means the keepers have to separate the baby from mum for the first time.
ANIMALS
Tyla

Tyla

19K+
Followers
10K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow Tyla for the latest women's entertainment, viral videos, celebrity news & showbiz gossip.

 https://www.tyla.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy