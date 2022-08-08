Read full article on original website
Grazia
Ekin-Su’s Voice Notes About Last Year’s Love Island Contestants Have Been Leaked
If there’s one thing we love about Ekin-Su, it’s the fact she speaks her mind. But now this year’s Love Island champion has been placed at the centre of a drama-filled whirlwind after voice notes she sent to friends about last year’s contestants were leaked to The Sun.
Another Love Islander has unfollowed Jacques after bullying claims
Love Island star Jacques O'Neill has found himself in an increasing amount of hot water for his actions after leaving the villa. While he left because he wasn't being 'the best version of himself', the rugby player, 23, has now been accused of bullying in the outside world. Watch him and Luca mock Remi's rapping below:
Woman Mortified By Tailor-Made Dress That Looks Nothing Like What She Ordered
We've all ordered something online, only to be shocked when it arrives looks absolutely nothing like the photos on the website. One woman on TikTok was mortified when she ordered an occasion dress online, tailor made to her measurements, only for it to look very different when she tried it on.
Woman Stunned After Spotting Herself In Random Photo Of Husband Years Before They Met
A woman was left in shock after she spotted herself in a photo of her husband, years before they had even met. Ailiz Melina Zambrano Pinargote, 26, from Ecuador, had been looking through childhood photos when she spotted the picture, taken 15 years ago. In the background of the snap,...
Dean Winters living in pain after multiple amputations
A dozen years ago, actor Dean Winters had surgery resulting in several amputations and he now says "I haven't taken a step since 2009 without being in pain."
A fairytale wedding! Austrian Prince Paul-Anton Esterházy von Galántha, 36, who studied at St Andrews and Oxford marries model girlfriend Franziska Reutter, 33, in a stunning ceremony in a castle in Carinthia
Austrian Prince Paul-Anton Esterházy von Galántha and his model girlfriend Franziska Reutter have tied the knot at a stunning service in Carinthia. The 36-year-old aristocrat, whose family was once one of the richest in Austria-Hungary, wed 33-year-old Franziska, nicknamed Sissi, in a picturesque ceremony surrounded by loved ones last weekend.
Popculture
Actor Waakye Dies: No Beds Available at Hospital When He Arrived, Reports Say
Ghanian actor Prince Yawson, known to his fans as Waakye, died on Aug. 1. He reportedly suffered a mild stroke and was rushed to a hospital, but there were no beds. Waayke, who survived a heart attack in 2017 and was hospitalized for a stroke in 2020, was 52. Fellow...
Ex-BBC Chief Says It Was Wrong To Lose Jeremy Clarkson
When the Top Gear we loved ended in 2015 after the ‘fracas‘ between Jeremy Clarkson and producer Oisin Tymon, fans of the show booed the state-owned channel as they took the beloved car show off the air. Fans of Clarkson and his co-presenters Richard Hammond and James May...
Love Island's Jacques Said He's 'So Angry' At His Mum For Sharing His ADHD Diagnosis
Love Island’s Jacques O'Neill has revealed he was left ‘so angry’ after learning his family revealed his ADHD diagnosis as he faced backlash for his behaviour. Watch his comments below:. The rugby player, 23, appeared on Thursday’s (4 August) Good Morning Britain where he discussed his decision...
Woman left 'ugly crying' after haircut goes wrong
We've all left the hairdresser's and not been totally happy with the results - but one woman had a total nightmare when she left the salon, admitting to 'ugly crying' over her new hair 'do. You can watch the clip below:. TikToker @rosaamazapan explained that visiting the hair salon was...
Keep Breathing fans 'deeply unsatisfied and angry' at series ending
LOOK AWAY NOW IF YOU DON'T WANT KEEP BREATHING SPOILERS. We were glued to Keep Breathing, Netflix's recent drama series about a woman who becomes trapped on a deserted island. But after bingeing their way through six episodes, some viewers were left disappointed by the ending. Keep Breathing tells the...
90210 star Denise Dowse in a coma as actor's sister shares emotional post
Beverly Hills, 90210 star Denise Dowse is in a coma in hospital. Denise's sister, Tracey, said the actress, 64, is battling a 'virulent form of meningitis' and took to social media to explain to followers what's been happening. "As many of you have seen, my posts have been positive and...
Married At First Sight's Olivia Frazer speaks out following Jackson split
Olivia Frazer has spoken out for the first since announcing her split from Jackson Lonie. Watch below:. The 28-year-old Married at First Sight Australia star took to Instagram on Monday (8 August) to share a message of gratitude to her followers for sending their love and support. Dressed in what...
Netflix Viewers Are Seriously Divided After Watching Keep Breathing
A new TV series has shot to the top of the Netflix charts, but those who have already tuned in to watch are seriously divided over it. Six-part survival drama Keep Breathing seems to have the same effect on people as marmite – viewers either love it and rave about it, or hate it with a burning passion, and there's no middle ground.
BBC
Animal Park - Summer 2022: Episode 2
Ben and Kate continue to follow the journey of Europe’s first southern koala joey. An initial vet visit means the keepers have to separate the baby from mum for the first time.
Fans in meltdown as Alex Bowen shares new pic of baby boy's face
Former Love Island star Alex Bowen left his social media followers in a tizzy as he shared an adorable new photo with his two-month-old son. The 31-year-old and his wife Olivia, who met on season two of Love Island, welcomed their first child, a boy named Abel Jacob, on June 10.
People Think This Alleged Thief Looks Exactly Like Bradley Cooper
Police officers in the state of Georgia are asking locals to help them find a suspected shoplifter, and luckily this bloke is pretty recognisable - he's the image of Bradley Cooper. While it's unlikely that the Oscar nominated actor is the alleged Home Depot thief that Henry County Police Department...
Mum divides parents over wanting to change her son's 'inconvenient' birthday
A mum has divided parents online over wanting to give her son, who was born in December, a ‘fake’ birthday in the summer. The concerned mother took to online forum Mumsnet to explain how bad she felt for her kid that he has ‘to wait an entire year between presents’ unlike his siblings.
Woman says she 'can't wait to go back to heaven' after being brought back to life
A woman who died and was brought back to life has revealed that she 'can't wait to go back to Heaven'. Betty Eadie, 78, said that she died for a brief time when she was having a hysterectomy operation, and she loved the afterlife so much that she can't wait to go back.
Tyla
