Former Baltimore Police sergeant Keith Gladstone admits he helped plant a BB gun on a man hit by a cop car, sending him to jail for almost a year. He admits he stole drugs from dealers to pay informants—and later himself. He admits taking an assault rifle as a bribe. He admits having a snitch sell seized drugs for him. But the disgraced cop cut a deal with the feds that helped put other officers behind bars, pleaded guilty to a single charge, and was sentenced Wednesday to 21 months in prison—below the 37 months he could have gotten. According to The Baltimore Sun, Demetric Simon, the man who was wrongly jailed on the bogus gun charge, told the court: “I appreciate Gladstone testified against other officers also responsible, but only after he was caught red-handed. But that’s what a narcissist does. He never apologized. He never showed remorse. Not to me. Not to the people of Baltimore.”

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 27 DAYS AGO