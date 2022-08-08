Read full article on original website
Related
brproud.com
EBR school bus involved in “minor” crash on Breckenridge Ave.
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Police Department and first responders were called to an accident involving an East Baton Rouge school bus on Wednesday morning. The wreck took place in the 4900 block of Breckenridge Ave. around 7 a.m. There were reportedly 15 kids on the...
brproud.com
Traffic Alert: Crash on O’Neal Lane at George O’Neal
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – According to capital area officials, authorities are responding to a Tuesday (August 9) evening crash on O’Neal Lane at George O’Neal Road. As of 5 p.m., the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office is responding to the scene. At this time there...
1 Injured In A Motorcycle Crash on LA 1019 (Denham Springs, LA)
Louisiana State Police are investigating a motorcycle crash that occurred late on Friday. The crash happened on LA 1019 of LA-16. According to the LSP, the motorcyclist sustained severe injuries from [..]
2 people injured in Gonzales shooting
BATON ROUGE, La. - Gonzales police department responded to reports of shots fired on Monday, August 8, leaving one person wounded and the other with serious injuries. The shooting occurred around 7:25 p.m. south of Abe street, reports say. When officers arrived they found one victim suffering from a gunshot...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
brproud.com
Traffic Alert: Crash with injuries on Nicholson Drive near Aster Street
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Officials say at least one person was injured in a Tuesday, August 9 crash on Nicholson Drive near Aster Street at Violet Street. The incident occurred around 9:30 p.m. and Baton Rouge Police (BRPD) are at the scene. There is no word on the...
brproud.com
Road closure near Mt. Bethel Lane in Donaldsonville; 18-wheeler stuck in ditch
ASCENSION PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) – Ascension Parish authorities say an 18-wheeler crashed and got stuck in a ditch in Donaldsonville Tuesday (August 9) evening. As of 4 p.m., this resulted in the temporary closure of Mt. Bethel Lane to Harris Lane. The Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office (APSO) says area...
brproud.com
Remains of missing Hammond man found in Husser, La., three subjects arrested
HAMMOND, La (WGNO) — Three people have been identified as the subjects responsible for the July disappearance of a Hammond man. The arrests come after the discovery of human remains, says the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office. According to the Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, on July 17, 2022, 22-year-old...
brproud.com
Traffic Alert: Crash on Greenwell Springs Road at Woodcrest Drive
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – According to capital area authorities, police are responding to a crash on Greenwell Springs Road at Woodcrest Drive Monday (August 8) evening. As of 8:10 p.m., the crash is in the roadway and Baton Rouge Police (BRPD) have been called to the scene. At...
IN THIS ARTICLE
brproud.com
Livingston PD has message for drivers after deputy and officer almost hit “several times” at accident scene
LIVINGSTON, La. (BRPROUD) – What was one accident scene could have easily turned into another for members of the Town of Livingston Police Department. A deputy and officer both responded to an accident on Thursday morning. The accident took place on Hwy 63 and while navigating the scene, both...
brproud.com
Vehicle in fatal July hit-and-run sought by BRPD
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Investigators are searching for a vehicle used in a fatal July hit-and-run killing a bicyclist. The Baton Rouge Police Department said the hit-and-run took place at 7:30 a.m. on July 25 in the 800 block of I-12 East. Police described the vehicle as a...
L'Observateur
Driver Killed in Jefferson Parish Crash
Marrero – On Sunday, August 7, shortly before 10:30 p.m., Troopers from Louisiana State Police Troop B began investigating a one-vehicle fatal crash on US Hwy 90 Business near Urbandale Street in Jefferson Parish. The crash ultimately claimed the life of 52-year-old Don Lewis of Avondale. The initial investigation...
L'Observateur
TPSO: 3 arrested for first degree murder of missing Hammond man
On July 17, 2022, the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office began investigating the disappearance of 22 year old Tywonne “Day-Day” Neal of Hammond, Louisiana. Chief Jimmy Travis reports throughout the course of the investigation, detectives were able to identify three people responsible for the disappearance of Neal. After conducting several interviews in the investigation, detectives were able to obtain a location where the remains of Neal could be found.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
brproud.com
Almost $3M awarded to State Police, EBRSO
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Louisiana State Police and the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office were awarded $2,986,000 by the Department of Justice. State Police will use $2,300,000 to host its first Law Enforcement Symposium, according to U.S. Attorney Ronald Gathe, Jr. The symposium will focus on de-escalation, use of force tactics, less lethal weapons uses, and advanced scenario training along with the purchase of virtual reality scenario-based training platforms.
brproud.com
Traffic Alert: Crash with injuries on Sherwood Forest near N. Harrell’s Ferry
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Officials say at least one person was injured in a Monday, August 8 crash on Sherwood Forest Boulevard near Muriel Avenue. The incident occurred around 3:30 p.m. and Baton Rouge Police (BRPD) are at the scene. There is no word on the extent of...
L'Observateur
Unrestrained Hammond Man Killed in Tangipahoa Parish Crash
Kentwood – On August 6 shortly after 11:10 p.m., Troopers from Louisiana State Police Troop L began investigating a one-vehicle fatal crash on LA Hwy 1054 near North River Road in Tangipahoa Parish. The crash claimed the life of 33-year-old Jeremiah Sims of Hammond. The initial investigation revealed the...
brproud.com
Traffic Alert: Possible congestion due to stalled vehicle along Blount Road
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Capital area officials say a stalled and abandoned vehicle is blocking a lane along Blount Road near Scotland-Zachary Highway and Elm Grove Garden Drive Tuesday (August 9) afternoon. The incident occurred was initially reported around 1:30 p.m. and Baton Rouge Police are responding to...
brproud.com
Deputy finds 19 beers, most open, in uninsured vehicle after pulling driver over for speeding in BR
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A deputy with the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office was running radar on Burbank Dr. around 1:45 a.m on Sunday, August 7. It was around that time that the deputy saw a 2006 Nissan Murano driving over the speed limit. The Murano was...
an17.com
Missing Hammond man found dead; three will be charged with first degree murder
On July 17, 2022, the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office began investigating the disappearance of 22-year-old Tywonne "Day-Day" Neal of Hammond, Louisiana. Chief Jimmy Travis reports throughout the course of the investigation, detectives were able to identify three people responsible for the disappearance of Neal. After conducting several interviews in the investigation, detectives were able to obtain a location where the remains of Neal could be found.
WDSU
Police report that the Mandeville Elementary School was burglarized on Saturday
MANDEVILLE, La. — Mandeville Police Department reported that Mandeville Elementary School was burglarized on Saturday. The first day of school was just two days after the burglary. According to police, no children or staff were present during the incident. It is currently unclear what was stolen or broken at...
brproud.com
Louisiana man accused of peddling heroin and fentanyl
RACELAND, La. (BRPROUD) – A recent investigation into the possible dealing of drugs ended with the arrest of Jared Benoit, 31, of Thibodaux. Benoit was arrested over the weekend and “charged with possession with intent to distribute fentanyl and heroin, as well as possession of suboxone,” according to the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office.
Comments / 0