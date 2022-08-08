ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denham Springs, LA

EBR school bus involved in “minor” crash on Breckenridge Ave.

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Police Department and first responders were called to an accident involving an East Baton Rouge school bus on Wednesday morning. The wreck took place in the 4900 block of Breckenridge Ave. around 7 a.m. There were reportedly 15 kids on the...
BATON ROUGE, LA
Traffic Alert: Crash on O’Neal Lane at George O’Neal

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – According to capital area officials, authorities are responding to a Tuesday (August 9) evening crash on O’Neal Lane at George O’Neal Road. As of 5 p.m., the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office is responding to the scene. At this time there...
BATON ROUGE, LA
2 people injured in Gonzales shooting

BATON ROUGE, La. - Gonzales police department responded to reports of shots fired on Monday, August 8, leaving one person wounded and the other with serious injuries. The shooting occurred around 7:25 p.m. south of Abe street, reports say. When officers arrived they found one victim suffering from a gunshot...
GONZALES, LA
Remains of missing Hammond man found in Husser, La., three subjects arrested

HAMMOND, La (WGNO) — Three people have been identified as the subjects responsible for the July disappearance of a Hammond man. The arrests come after the discovery of human remains, says the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office. According to the Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, on July 17, 2022, 22-year-old...
HAMMOND, LA
Traffic Alert: Crash on Greenwell Springs Road at Woodcrest Drive

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – According to capital area authorities, police are responding to a crash on Greenwell Springs Road at Woodcrest Drive Monday (August 8) evening. As of 8:10 p.m., the crash is in the roadway and Baton Rouge Police (BRPD) have been called to the scene. At...
BATON ROUGE, LA
Vehicle in fatal July hit-and-run sought by BRPD

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Investigators are searching for a vehicle used in a fatal July hit-and-run killing a bicyclist. The Baton Rouge Police Department said the hit-and-run took place at 7:30 a.m. on July 25 in the 800 block of I-12 East. Police described the vehicle as a...
BATON ROUGE, LA
Driver Killed in Jefferson Parish Crash

Marrero – On Sunday, August 7, shortly before 10:30 p.m., Troopers from Louisiana State Police Troop B began investigating a one-vehicle fatal crash on US Hwy 90 Business near Urbandale Street in Jefferson Parish. The crash ultimately claimed the life of 52-year-old Don Lewis of Avondale. The initial investigation...
JEFFERSON PARISH, LA
Accidents
Public Safety
Traffic Accidents
Almost $3M awarded to State Police, EBRSO

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Louisiana State Police and the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office were awarded $2,986,000 by the Department of Justice. State Police will use $2,300,000 to host its first Law Enforcement Symposium, according to U.S. Attorney Ronald Gathe, Jr. The symposium will focus on de-escalation, use of force tactics, less lethal weapons uses, and advanced scenario training along with the purchase of virtual reality scenario-based training platforms.
EAST BATON ROUGE PARISH, LA
Unrestrained Hammond Man Killed in Tangipahoa Parish Crash

Kentwood – On August 6 shortly after 11:10 p.m., Troopers from Louisiana State Police Troop L began investigating a one-vehicle fatal crash on LA Hwy 1054 near North River Road in Tangipahoa Parish. The crash claimed the life of 33-year-old Jeremiah Sims of Hammond. The initial investigation revealed the...
TANGIPAHOA PARISH, LA
Louisiana man accused of peddling heroin and fentanyl

RACELAND, La. (BRPROUD) – A recent investigation into the possible dealing of drugs ended with the arrest of Jared Benoit, 31, of Thibodaux. Benoit was arrested over the weekend and “charged with possession with intent to distribute fentanyl and heroin, as well as possession of suboxone,” according to the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office.
THIBODAUX, LA

