ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shreveport, LA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KPEL 96.5

Perkins’ Disqualification Ruling Upheld by Judge Panel

The 3 judge panel set to hear Mayor Adrian Perkins' appeal to his disqualification has ruled in favor of the disqualification lawsuit. The panel, consisting of Chief Judge Milton Moore III of Monroe, Judge Shonda Stone from Shreveport and Judge Jeff Thompson of Benton have upheld the disqualification ruling of Caddo District Judge Brady O' Callaghan.
SHREVEPORT, LA
westcentralsbest.com

2nd Circuit upholds Mayor Perkins disqualification from re-election

SHREVEPORT, La. -- Shreveport Mayor Adrian Perkins remains disqualified from seeking re-election. That's after the 2nd Circuit Court of Appeal on Monday sided with a trial court judge in finding Perkins did not meet qualifications for the office because of incorrect information on his candidacy form. A three-judge panel heard...
SHREVEPORT, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Shreveport, LA
State
Louisiana State
City
West Monroe, LA
Local
Louisiana Government
Shreveport, LA
Government
KSLA

Tom Arceneaux holds ribbon cutting at campaign headquarters

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - On Tuesday, Aug. 9, Tom Arceneaux and his campaign team officially opened their campaign headquarters on Line Avenue. Arceneaux’s team held a ribbon cutting ceremony Tuesday morning. The mayoral candidate mentioned the importance of everyone coming together. “I appreciate your support. This is support, as...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

Prosecutors seek recusal of Caddo judge, alleging bias toward police

SHREVEPORT, La. -- Caddo Parish prosecutors have taken the unusual step of seeking the recusal of a District Court judge from the criminal case against a sheriff’s deputy, saying he is biased in favor of law officers, as evidenced by his recent acquittal of four police officers during a bench trial and his membership in a fraternal police organization.
CADDO PARISH, LA
KSLA

Two NWLA cities to receive grant funding for infrastructure projects

WASHINGTON (KSLA) - Two northwest Louisiana cities are set to receive money from the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act. This money will go toward constructing and rehabilitating highways, bridges and public transportation. “Our transportation infrastructure has suffered from neglect and lack of funding for decades,” said Sen. Bill Cassidy in...
LOUISIANA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election Local
westcentralsbest.com

Louisiana Boardwalk under new ownership

BOSSIER CITY, La. -- Louisiana Boardwalk has been sold to a new ownership group, Boardwalk Routh, LLC, part of the Routh Group out of Texas. A Routh Group spokesman said the new partnership will help identify opportunities for growth and investment. “Building the Routh Group into the company it is...
BOSSIER CITY, LA
KTBS

Two 107-year-old Shreveport women honored

SHREVEPORT, La. - Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser honored two 107-year-old Shreveport women Monday. Elvira Helaire- Davis and Geneva Moore were born in the summer of 1915. Woodrow Wilson was president then and it was the second year of World War I. "The things you've seen in your lifetime. .. .God...
SHREVEPORT, LA
WAFB

Heart of Louisiana: Great Raft

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - It was a log jam hundreds of years in the making, that blocked any boat traffic on Louisiana’s Red River. It wasn’t until the mid-19th century that a riverboat captain figured out how to clear the mess. During the state’s early history, the...
LOUISIANA STATE
KSLA

Weapon charge nets man 5 years in prison

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A man who already had two felony convictions pleaded guilty to two counts of possession of a firearm. On August 26, Louisiana State Police (LSP) conducted a traffic stop, as they identified the occupants of the vehicle they learned that Christopher Green, 32, had previous felony convictions for simple burglary in 2012 and aggravated criminal property damage in 2015.
SHREVEPORT, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
K945

Shreveport Installs More Cameras to Fight Crime

More cameras have been installed in Shreveport to help give police officers another tool to fight crime. The latest cameras installed have gone up at AC Steere Park in east Shreveport. Mayor Adrian Perkins says "the Real Time Crime Center is continuing its mission of keeping our city safe with...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

‘Ascension Underpass’ mural in downtown Shreveport now complete

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - On Thursday, Aug. 4, the mural on the I-20 underpass at Marshall Street was completed and named the “Ascension Underpass.”. KSLA News 12 spoke with the brains behind the project, Ka’Davien Baylor. He talked about his inspiration for the artwork and how it felt for him to contribute to the beautification of downtown Shreveport.
SHREVEPORT, LA
westcentralsbest.com

Warrant issued for latest carjacking suspect

SHREVEPORT, La. -- Shreveport police have issued an arrest warrant for a Shreveport man wanted in a carjacking and stabbing that happened Monday night. Jacob H. Boykin, 27, is wanted for second-degree robbery. Police accuse Boykin of carjacking another man who was giving him a ride. The driver was also...
SHREVEPORT, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy