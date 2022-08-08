Read full article on original website
The Bistineau Village Legend: Remembering Doyline Coach James RoachUnder The Radar NWLADoyline, LA
Mudbugs Busy During OffseasonUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Crazy GCPL Cup Night End As Shreveport United Falls To Gaffa FCUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Long Road For Shreveport United With GCPL Championship Trip Has Paid OffUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Shreveport Semi-Pro Soccer Season Winding DownUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Perkins’ Disqualification Ruling Upheld by Judge Panel
The 3 judge panel set to hear Mayor Adrian Perkins' appeal to his disqualification has ruled in favor of the disqualification lawsuit. The panel, consisting of Chief Judge Milton Moore III of Monroe, Judge Shonda Stone from Shreveport and Judge Jeff Thompson of Benton have upheld the disqualification ruling of Caddo District Judge Brady O' Callaghan.
Appeal denied: Perkins disqualified from mayoral race
In a unanimous vote, the Louisiana 2nd Circuit Court of Appeals on Monday upheld a Caddo District Court decision disqualifying Shreveport Mayor Adrian Perkins‘ from running for re-election.
westcentralsbest.com
2nd Circuit upholds Mayor Perkins disqualification from re-election
SHREVEPORT, La. -- Shreveport Mayor Adrian Perkins remains disqualified from seeking re-election. That's after the 2nd Circuit Court of Appeal on Monday sided with a trial court judge in finding Perkins did not meet qualifications for the office because of incorrect information on his candidacy form. A three-judge panel heard...
KTBS
All but 2 Shreveport mayoral candidates file personal financial disclosure reports
SHREVEPORT, La. – All elected officials and candidates for office are required to file what’s called a financial disclosure statement that gives a broad view of their occupation, employment, business associations, income, investments and creditors. The purpose of the disclosure is to have a glance at the financial...
KSLA
Tom Arceneaux holds ribbon cutting at campaign headquarters
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - On Tuesday, Aug. 9, Tom Arceneaux and his campaign team officially opened their campaign headquarters on Line Avenue. Arceneaux’s team held a ribbon cutting ceremony Tuesday morning. The mayoral candidate mentioned the importance of everyone coming together. “I appreciate your support. This is support, as...
KTBS
Prosecutors seek recusal of Caddo judge, alleging bias toward police
SHREVEPORT, La. -- Caddo Parish prosecutors have taken the unusual step of seeking the recusal of a District Court judge from the criminal case against a sheriff’s deputy, saying he is biased in favor of law officers, as evidenced by his recent acquittal of four police officers during a bench trial and his membership in a fraternal police organization.
KSLA
Two NWLA cities to receive grant funding for infrastructure projects
WASHINGTON (KSLA) - Two northwest Louisiana cities are set to receive money from the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act. This money will go toward constructing and rehabilitating highways, bridges and public transportation. “Our transportation infrastructure has suffered from neglect and lack of funding for decades,” said Sen. Bill Cassidy in...
bossierpress.com
Sheriff Whittington administers Oath of Affirmation to new deputies
Bossier Sheriff Julian Whittington administered the Oath of Affirmation in a swearing-in ceremony for three new deputies in the Sheriff’s Conference Room in the Bossier Parish Courthouse on Monday morning August 8. “It is an honor to get to swear you in and help get you started in your...
westcentralsbest.com
Louisiana Boardwalk under new ownership
BOSSIER CITY, La. -- Louisiana Boardwalk has been sold to a new ownership group, Boardwalk Routh, LLC, part of the Routh Group out of Texas. A Routh Group spokesman said the new partnership will help identify opportunities for growth and investment. “Building the Routh Group into the company it is...
KTBS
Two 107-year-old Shreveport women honored
SHREVEPORT, La. - Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser honored two 107-year-old Shreveport women Monday. Elvira Helaire- Davis and Geneva Moore were born in the summer of 1915. Woodrow Wilson was president then and it was the second year of World War I. "The things you've seen in your lifetime. .. .God...
Heart of Louisiana: Great Raft
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - It was a log jam hundreds of years in the making, that blocked any boat traffic on Louisiana’s Red River. It wasn’t until the mid-19th century that a riverboat captain figured out how to clear the mess. During the state’s early history, the...
KSLA
Weapon charge nets man 5 years in prison
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A man who already had two felony convictions pleaded guilty to two counts of possession of a firearm. On August 26, Louisiana State Police (LSP) conducted a traffic stop, as they identified the occupants of the vehicle they learned that Christopher Green, 32, had previous felony convictions for simple burglary in 2012 and aggravated criminal property damage in 2015.
Harrison Co. COVID cases double in 1 week
The Harrison County Judge stated Monday that COVID cases in the county have more than doubled over the last seven days.
Shreveport Installs More Cameras to Fight Crime
More cameras have been installed in Shreveport to help give police officers another tool to fight crime. The latest cameras installed have gone up at AC Steere Park in east Shreveport. Mayor Adrian Perkins says "the Real Time Crime Center is continuing its mission of keeping our city safe with...
KTBS
Prayer vigil for city of Shreveport and school students held at local church
SHREVEPORT, La. - Pastors, political leaders, educators, and lay persons gathered together on Sunday to offer prayer for the city of Shreveport, the state of Louisiana and the United States. The prayer vigil, dubbed "Revival Around the Tents," was hosted by Shepherd N Sheep Ministry at Mt. Paran Baptist Church.
KTAL
Woman convicted as teen in Barksdale Airman slaying gets chance at parole
BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A woman who was a teen when she was convicted and sentenced to life in prison without parole in the fatal shooting of a Barksdale Airman now has a chance at parole after an appeals court amended her sentence. Jareona Crosby, now 21, pleaded...
KSLA
‘Ascension Underpass’ mural in downtown Shreveport now complete
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - On Thursday, Aug. 4, the mural on the I-20 underpass at Marshall Street was completed and named the “Ascension Underpass.”. KSLA News 12 spoke with the brains behind the project, Ka’Davien Baylor. He talked about his inspiration for the artwork and how it felt for him to contribute to the beautification of downtown Shreveport.
inforney.com
Man on probation for death of Marshall firefighter faces court for violations
JEFFERSON — A man on probation for the 2017 Memorial Day weekend death of his cousin, a former Marshall firefighter, was given a second chance Thursday after violating at least four conditions of his probation as well as catching three new offenses involving alcohol. The defendant, Sandy Duncan of...
westcentralsbest.com
Warrant issued for latest carjacking suspect
SHREVEPORT, La. -- Shreveport police have issued an arrest warrant for a Shreveport man wanted in a carjacking and stabbing that happened Monday night. Jacob H. Boykin, 27, is wanted for second-degree robbery. Police accuse Boykin of carjacking another man who was giving him a ride. The driver was also...
Massive Arcadia Bluegill Just Certified New Louisiana Record
Just a couple of months ago, back on May 30, Tim Trahan of Arcadia, decided to try his luck bass fishing in his neighbor's pond and that trip turned into something dreams are made of. After Tim got a bite on his Zoom Super Fluke, he set the hook on...
