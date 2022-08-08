ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

floridapolitics.com

Jayer Williamson backs Joel Rudman in HD 3 race

Former U.S. Rep. Jeff Miller has also endorsed the Navarre doctor. Outgoing state Rep. Jayer Williamson is endorsing Dr. Joel Rudman to succeed him in House District 3. “I believe Dr. Rudman is the right Republican to represent us in the state Capitol,” Williamson said. “He already has a record of standing up for freedom and we can trust him to stand with Governor DeSantis to keep Florida free and open for business.”
floridapolitics.com

Alan Cohn returns to Tampa airwaves in CD 15 ad

Jim Norton makes an unwanted cameo in the ad as well. Longtime Tampa Bay television viewers will see a familiar face on the airwaves. Democratic congressional candidate Alan Cohn just announced a six-figure ad buy for his first television ads of the cycle. The ads are broadcasting now in Florida’s 15th Congressional District.
floridapolitics.com

Mark Ober endorses Laurel Lee in CD 15 race

'I can recognize that same integrity and principles in others, which is why I’ve chosen to endorse Laurel.'. Former Prosecutor Mark Ober is filing his support for Republican congressional candidate Laurel Lee. “I am honored to give my endorsement to Laurel Lee as she runs for Congress,” Ober said....
floridapolitics.com

American Federation of Teachers gives Charlie Crist a $500K boost

‘It’s the biggest single donation Crist has received this election cycle.’. U.S. Rep. Charlie Crist’s bid to retake the Governor’s Mansion this year is getting a big funding infusion from the American Federation of Teachers. AFT, which boasts more than 1.7 million across 3,000 local affiliates nationwide,...
Palm Beach Daily News

Primary elections: Four Democrats, one Republican in battle for new Florida District 93 seat

Matt Willhite's decision to leave the state House to run for the Palm Beach County Commission has left newly drawn District 93 wide open. Four Democrats – youth director Shelly Albright, social worker Seth Densen, legislator staff member Tom Valeo and Port of Palm Beach Commissioner Katherine Waldron – are competing in the Aug. 23 primary essentially to replace Willhite, whose old District 86 covered much of the same territory as District 93.
floridapolitics.com

Conor Norris, Edward Timmons: Florida parents have nothing to fear from trooper teachers

'In reality, this incremental reform will remove some hurdles for veterans without harming students. '. With a plethora of openings for teachers across the state, the Florida Legislature recently passed SB 896, helping to combat the shortage of available teachers. The bill offers an alternate pathway for military veterans who want to become teachers. Despite the worries and dire predictions, in reality, this incremental reform will remove some hurdles for veterans without harming students.
Matthew C. Woodruff

Opinion: Where have all of Florida’s teachers gone?

Empty Classroom(shutterstock) Everyone can remember a special teacher who inspired, motivated, or guided us to that singular level of excellence. We each had that one teacher who was an understanding listener who helped us navigate the travails of growing up. What motivates certain people to become teachers, a job that is arduous, long and demanding, at the best of times, and where have all of Florida’s teachers gone?
floridapolitics.com

Poll: Cory Mills holds slim edge over Anthony Sabatini in CD 7

Meanwhile, a PAC just started spending against Sabatini in the Orlando market. A new poll shows Republican Cory Mills neck-and-neck with Anthony Sabatini in the Republican Primary in Florida’s 7th Congressional District. The news comes as a PAC launches a major ad buy opposed to Sabatini’s candidacy. A...
floridapolitics.com

Last Call for 8.8.22 — A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida politics

A digest of the day's politics and policy while the bartender refreshes your drink. Last Call — A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida politics. Republican U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio and his top challenger, Democratic U.S. Rep. Val Demings, continued pumping cash into ads, with both candidates making six-figure buys to start the week.
floridapolitics.com

Ron DeSantis endorses ‘strong leader’ Juan Fernandez-Barquin for re-election

Fernandez-Barquin has proven himself a dependable ally to DeSantis in the Legislature. Ron DeSantis is throwing his support behind Republican Rep. Juan Fernandez-Barquin’s re-election bid in House District 118. The Governor announced his endorsement of Fernandez-Barquin on Twitter, writing Monday that the twice-elected state lawmaker “has been a strong...
floridapolitics.com

Jason Bearden owned a delinquent military surplus business in Hawaii

The company was delinquent in state filings three years in a row. Manatee County Commission candidate Jason Bearden has touted his career as a veteran and business owner. But there’s a conspicuous gap in his LinkedIn resume. For about four years, he operated a business called Sta-Tactical that ultimately was shut down for delinquency by the state of Hawaii.
MANATEE COUNTY, FL

