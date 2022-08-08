Read full article on original website
Related
CCTV footage shows group of girls stealing croissants in East Sussex
Police are searching for a gang of girls who stole croissants and hundreds of pounds worth of cigarettes from a shop in Hove, East Sussex, on 18 July.This CCTV footage shows the group going behind the counter and grabbing age-restricted goods that appeared to include lottery scratch cards, before pulling aside the cigarette display, as well as stealing the baked products.The incident occurred at the Tesco Express in Denmark Villas next to Hove train station.Sussex Police have released the video in an appeal to track them down.Sign up to our newsletters. Read More Hosepipe ban: Households in Kent and Sussex told to limit water useRoyal Mint celebrates launch of new gold bar by presenting one to new Hindu templePet alligator surrendered to animal protection group in New York
BBC
Rochdale car thief tried to hide from police inside teddy bear
A car thief who tried to evade police by hiding inside a teddy bear has been sentenced. Joshua Dobson, who was wanted for theft and driving offences, tried to fool Greater Manchester Police during a search of a house in Rochdale in July. However, the force said officers "noticed a...
BBC
Jail for men involved in Stoke puppy ear cropping
Three men have been jailed after three puppies had their ears cropped illegally. Alexander David Johnson, 32, and Ryan Woodward, 24, from Stoke-on-Trent, and Michael Nolan, 31, from Carlisle, were sentenced at Cannock Magistrates' Court after admitting their involvement in the procedure. Staffordshire Police said the dogs were found bleeding...
BBC
Nurse struck off for abusing Wirral care home patient
A nurse who abused a patient and failed to alert medics when her health deteriorated has been struck off. Susan Hughes dragged the patient, pushed away her walking frame and shouted obscenities at them at a care home in Wirral in December 2019. The Nursing and Midwifery Council (NMC) said...
RELATED PEOPLE
BBC
Samuel Diatta: Family in no-man's land over shop disturbance death
The family of a man who died after a disturbance at a jewellers say they are still waiting to find out what led to his death more than two weeks later. Samuel Diatta died in hospital after police were called to Mappin and Webb, in Coney Street, York, on 26 July.
Nurse, 32, accused of murdering seven babies appears in court for hearing
A NURSE accused of murdering seven babies faced court yesterday for a pre-trial hearing. Lucy Letby, 32, is charged with killing the five boys and two girls on the neo-natal ward at the Countess of Chester Hospital, Cheshire. She is also accused of the attempted murder of a further five...
21 years ago, a 10-year-old with a "secret older boyfriend" left school with a strange man. She was never seen again.
10-year-old Bianca Elaine Lebron lived with her parents and older sister Janissa in Bridgeport, Connecticut. According to The Charley Project, The fifth-grader excelled academically, loved to dance and sing, and had a pet hamster named Nina.
Meth addict who killed three people on the road in two years and was banned from driving for life pleads for his licence back because 'skateboarding is too hard'
A recovering meth addict who killed three people in two car crashes has begged for his licence back after he was banned from driving for life. Gold Coast man Kyle John Sheldon, 34, killed motorcyclist Peter McGregor after veering onto the wrong side of the road while drunk in 2009.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Mother dies on plane in front of her children as she flew home to UK after 15 years overseas
A British mother “died in her sleep” while flying back to the UK with her husband and children, a friend said.Mother of two and midwife Helen Rhodes was returning home with her family following a 15-year “adventure” living in Hong Kong.A few hours into the long-haul flight, Ms Rhodes became unresponsive and could not be resuscitated."This all unfolded in front of her children,” her friend Jayne Jeje said on a GoFundMe page set up to support the family.For the remaining eight hours, Ms Rhodes’ “lay in a breathless sleep in her seat”.“Although this was extremely traumatizing to the family, they...
BBC
Burnley father charged with murdering seven-week-old baby son
A man has been charged with murder over the death of his seven-week-old son. Abel-Jax Mailey died two days after being found unresponsive at a property on Piccadilly Road, Burnley, on 28 November 2021, Lancashire Police said. A post-mortem examination, along with further tests, found Abel-Jax died of a head...
CCTV shows gang of young women brazenly steal hundreds of pounds worth of cigarettes
Police are hunting a brazen gang of young women who marched around a shop stealing croissants, while others walked behind the tills and snatched hundreds of pounds worth of cigarettes.CCTV footage from Tesco Express in Hove shows two of the girls going behind the counter and grabbing age-restricted goods that appeared to include lottery scratch cards, before pulling aside the cigarette display.Another pair bagged up bakery items such as croissants and appeared to be holding other treats.When confronted by a member of staff, they all fled the store.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More CCTV footage shows group of girls stealing croissants in East SussexLilia Valutyte, 9, plays in the street with sister moments before fatal stabbingMan details ‘scary’ monkeypox diagnosis and symptoms as cases rise across US
Out after 19 years: Killer wife who fed her second husband poisoned curry is pictured strolling in the sunshine on shopping trip after she was freed from prison last month
She was dubbed the Black Widow after murdering her husband with a poisoned curry. Now, 19 years after receiving a life sentence, Dena Thompson is free to walk the streets. The notorious bigamist, who was acquitted of trying to murder another husband and conned a third, was controversially set free by the Parole Board last month.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Missing Dogs Found Bound and Shot in Head As Owner Pleas for Information
Cass County Sheriff's Office is now looking for answers after the two dogs were found underneath an overpass with tied legs and gunshots to the head.
Man stabbed 10 times by Door Dash driver speaks for first time
CERES — A man who was stabbed by a Door Dash driver in a Mcdonald's is speaking out for the first time since the attack.Casey Rich says he was eating in the Mcdonald's with his 13-year-old daughter when a woman working for Door Dash became upset with a McDonald's employee for not finishing her order fast enough.Rich says that when he saw how the Door Dash driver was speaking to the McDonald's employee, he told the driver to "get a real job.""I was calm, I had my daughter with me. It didn't seem like a big deal. You know, like...
motor1.com
See driver light up a cigarette and inadvertently his car at petrol station
Smoking can be bad for your health in more ways than one and this Russian man learned his lesson the hard way. CCTV footage from Chelyabinsk shows the driver of a second-generation Renault Logan setting himself ablaze after firing up a cigarette at the worst location possible. While refuelling his subcompact saloon, the owner decided to have a smoke, thus ignoring what his chemistry teacher told him in school.
Woman, 60, and man, 78, arrested on suspicion of murdering baby boy
Two people have been arrested on suspicion of murder following the death of a baby boy in Burnley.Lancashire Police were called at around 1.20pm on 1 March to an address in the village of Hapton following reports a baby had suffered a medical episode.The child was rushed to hospital for treatment following the arrival of emergency services, but he died on 5 March. The force said his family continue to be supported by specially-trained officers.In March, a 60-year-old woman from Haslingden and a 78-year-old man from Burnley were arrested on suspicion of Section 18 Assault.Following further enquiries, they were both...
Boy, 5, dies in horror crash with lorry after 'cycling his Spider Man bike across the street'
A five-year-old boy has been killed after a lorry smashed into him while on his Spider Man-themed bike. It has been reported that the young child was fatally hit by the HGV lorry as he cycled across the street on West Bromwich Road, Walsall in the West Midlands, this morning.
Burglar who stole from neighbour dodges jail because he is transitioning
A BURGLAR who stole from a neighbour has dodged jail because he is transitioning. Kyle Andrew was told by a judge he was taking an “extremely unusual” course of action in allowing him to walk free. He urged Andrew, 26, to get “the help you so clearly need”...
Porsche driving thug ‘used pics of cops he taunted as they lay dying after crash to make £1.3m insurance claim’
A PORSCHE driving thug used pics of cops he filmed dying after a crash in an insurance claim for damage to his car, a court was told. Cops say Richard Pusey, 44, sent pictures of the severely injured officers he had taunted as they lay dying in a complaint, after his insurance company rejected his a £1.3 million bid for a payout.
Family paddling in London river finds huge haul of weapons including Uzi submachine gun
A family’s summer’s day out by a river in south London took a sinister turn when they fished out an Uzi submachine gun and up to 10 other firearms that had been dumped in the water.The shocking discovery was made on Saturday when Ryan Ball, 32, took his three children – 11, five, and one – to River Pool at Linear Park, between Catford and Sydenham.His son’s friend James White stumbled upon a metal object at the bottom of the river while taking a dip to cool off. When it was pulled out, they realised that it was a...
Comments / 0