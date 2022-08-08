ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Secret NYC

10 Best Gelato Shops In NYC For A Tasty Italian Treat

Now that the hottest summer days of the entire year are officially here, we’re all trying to find ways to cool off! But have you ever considered beating the heat with a little slice of Italian goodness? NYC is home to some of the best gelato shops around with the most authentic Italian desserts. We rounded up the best gelaterias in the city, offering the most delicious flavors you can imagine. Here’s our list of the best! The first stop on our gelato shop tour goes to Figo – Il Gelato Italiano, which was formerly known as M’O Gelato. This...
Time Out New York

You can glamp for just $50 at the ritzy Collective Governors Island

Falling asleep by the light of the Statue of Liberty and waking up to the sight of the Manhattan skyline is a very special experience you can only have on Governors Island. And for the past four years, Collective Governors Island has been the place to exclusively offer this. Unfortunately, the nightly rate is out of reach for many New Yorkers (it starts at $289 per night), but for two nights this month, it’ll be just $50.
evgrieve.com

TabeTomo owners have new venture planned for St. Mark's Place

The owners of TabeTomo at 131 Avenue A have plans for a new restaurant at 120 St. Mark's Place between Avenue A and First Avenue. CB3 granted administrative approval for a beer-wine license for the space, a yet-to-be-named venture that will offer sushi and other Japanese cuisine. According to the questionnaire on file at the CB3 website, the restaurant will be open daily from 5 p.m. to midnight ... offering an "immersive dinner menu."
Thrillist

This European Grocery Chain Is Opening Its First Brooklyn Location

Brooklynites will soon get a taste of the German shopping experience. The Europe-favorite discount grocery store chain Lidl is officially setting up shop in Brooklyn's Park Slope, with a 2024 opening planned. The chain is originally to Germany, and it operates over 11,000 stores across Europe and the United States. Lidl isn't new to the Big Apple, with locations already open in Harlem and Queens.
Secret NYC

Celebrate Harlem’s Diverse Culture At The Neighborhood’s Uptown Night Market

Manhattan’s largest food series Uptown Night Market is making its return to Harlem this Thursday, August 11, and it’s doing so as a kick off to the neighborhood’s 48th annual Harlem Week. Operated by a small, diverse, majority female-lead team, the market is meant to amplify the vibrancy of Harlem’s community, culture and food, as well as support its small businesses. New Yorkers can head to the famous Harlem Arches on 12th Ave. and 135th Street to get a taste of 50+ diverse vendors representing over 20 countries and the best offerings from Harlem’s rich African-American, African, Caribbean, Hispanic, and European culture. Grab a bite to eat and then enjoy a musical lineup in collaboration with Harlem Late Night Jazz, with performances by dozens of local musicians and performers from every genre.
eastnewyork.com

The Best All-Day Every Day $5 Meal Special in Brooklyn is in East New York

While we see prices on food and groceries increasing every week, here is an all-day everyday special that will give you some relief, and the food is excellent. restaurant and bar has one of the best $5 food specials in all of Brooklyn. You usually find this type of special reserved for lunch but Fusion East offers the special all day, every day, including weekends.
Secret NYC

5 Reasons You Can’t Miss The Stranger Things Experience Before It Leaves NYC

The show and the experience has a connecting link between adults and kids: the appeal of the 1980s. For adults, it’s a chance to relive all of the neon and pre-tech simplicities. For the younger audience, it’s an opportunity to step inside a decade they didn’t get a chance to experience. With Stranger Things: The Experience, kids and adults alike are transported to this bodacious decade with ambiance, decor and music. Like the show, the experience is for both adults and kids to enjoy!
The Associated Press

Sunrise Senior Living Introduces The Apsley on Manhattan’s Upper West Side

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 8, 2022-- Sunrise Senior Living, a leading provider of personalized senior living services, together with partners Hines and Welltower (NYSE: WELL), today announced the name of its second luxury senior lifestyle community in New York City: The Apsley. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220808005034/en/ The Apsley by Sunrise, Exterior (Graphic: Business Wire)
insideradio.com

Miss Jones Joins New York’s ’94.7 The Block’ For Morning Drive.

Miss Jones returns to New York radio as morning host at “94.7 The Block” WXBK rounding out the on-air lineup at the Audacy classic hip-hop outlet that launched in October 2021. The former R&B artist, Tarsha “Miss” Jones, began her radio career as part of the “Star & Buc Wild” morning show at crosstown rhythmic CHR “Hot 97” WQHT before moving to the former “103.9 The Beat” WPHI Philadelphia, where she was paired with Michael Shawn. The two moved to mornings at “Hot 97” in 2004, while syndicating the show back to Philly, with Jones recognized as the first African-American female to be syndicated on morning radio at the time. After exiting “Hot 97” in 2008, the duo hosted mornings on “Power 99” WUSL Philadelphia from 2009-2011 before Jones stepped down.
rew-online.com

Brooklyn Luxury Condominium Building Milk Factory Sells Out

Real estate brokerage REAL New York today announced the official sellout of Milk Factory, located at 850 Metropolitan Avenue. Comprised of 32 new construction residences, the property achieved the three highest price per square foot sales in East Williamsburg at nearly $1,700 per square foot. As the exclusive sales and marketing firm,REAL New York played an integral role in all phases of the project, from pre-launch to sellout.
News 12

What’s Hot: Toys ‘R’ Us makes a comeback

Exciting new for kids and those who are young at heart - Toys “R” Us is making a comeback. The beloved toy stores will open inside department store giant Macy's locations in nine states. The retailer did a Christmas in July-type announcement, saying all locations will be complete...
International Business Times

In New York, Renters Desperate As Soaring Rents Exacerbate Housing Crisis

In mid-May, Paula Sevilla and her roommates joined the many New Yorkers suffering under the city's crushing housing crisis, which has seen rents soar in the pandemic's wake. The tenants argued their landlord had violated rules requiring sufficient notice but ultimately were told if they would have to pay an additional $800 per month if they wanted to stay at their Brooklyn rental.
