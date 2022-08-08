Read full article on original website
UPS Delivery Truck Driver Desperate for Fan Amid Triple Digit Temps Denied Due to Corporate PoliciesSharee B.New York City, NY
Opinion: Mayor Adams claims Abbott is forcing migrants on buses. "If true, that is felony human trafficking," says mediaAsh JurbergNew York City, NY
Heat Wave More Dangerous For Black New Yorkers, City SaysJeffery MacNew York City, NY
Popular discount grocery store chain plans to open another store location in New YorkKristen WaltersBrooklyn, NY
McDonald's Worker Shot Over Cold Fries, Dies In HospitalJeffery MacNew York City, NY
10 Best Gelato Shops In NYC For A Tasty Italian Treat
Now that the hottest summer days of the entire year are officially here, we’re all trying to find ways to cool off! But have you ever considered beating the heat with a little slice of Italian goodness? NYC is home to some of the best gelato shops around with the most authentic Italian desserts. We rounded up the best gelaterias in the city, offering the most delicious flavors you can imagine. Here’s our list of the best! The first stop on our gelato shop tour goes to Figo – Il Gelato Italiano, which was formerly known as M’O Gelato. This...
You can glamp for just $50 at the ritzy Collective Governors Island
Falling asleep by the light of the Statue of Liberty and waking up to the sight of the Manhattan skyline is a very special experience you can only have on Governors Island. And for the past four years, Collective Governors Island has been the place to exclusively offer this. Unfortunately, the nightly rate is out of reach for many New Yorkers (it starts at $289 per night), but for two nights this month, it’ll be just $50.
evgrieve.com
TabeTomo owners have new venture planned for St. Mark's Place
The owners of TabeTomo at 131 Avenue A have plans for a new restaurant at 120 St. Mark's Place between Avenue A and First Avenue. CB3 granted administrative approval for a beer-wine license for the space, a yet-to-be-named venture that will offer sushi and other Japanese cuisine. According to the questionnaire on file at the CB3 website, the restaurant will be open daily from 5 p.m. to midnight ... offering an "immersive dinner menu."
Thrillist
This European Grocery Chain Is Opening Its First Brooklyn Location
Brooklynites will soon get a taste of the German shopping experience. The Europe-favorite discount grocery store chain Lidl is officially setting up shop in Brooklyn's Park Slope, with a 2024 opening planned. The chain is originally to Germany, and it operates over 11,000 stores across Europe and the United States. Lidl isn't new to the Big Apple, with locations already open in Harlem and Queens.
Celebrate Harlem’s Diverse Culture At The Neighborhood’s Uptown Night Market
Manhattan’s largest food series Uptown Night Market is making its return to Harlem this Thursday, August 11, and it’s doing so as a kick off to the neighborhood’s 48th annual Harlem Week. Operated by a small, diverse, majority female-lead team, the market is meant to amplify the vibrancy of Harlem’s community, culture and food, as well as support its small businesses. New Yorkers can head to the famous Harlem Arches on 12th Ave. and 135th Street to get a taste of 50+ diverse vendors representing over 20 countries and the best offerings from Harlem’s rich African-American, African, Caribbean, Hispanic, and European culture. Grab a bite to eat and then enjoy a musical lineup in collaboration with Harlem Late Night Jazz, with performances by dozens of local musicians and performers from every genre.
A Jean-Georges restaurant is closing after 25 years in NYC
Add this to the list of 2022 culinary upsets: Eater reports that renowned Soho eatery Mercer Kitchen, helmed by celebrity chef Jean-Georges Vongerichten, is officially closing at the end of this year. The destination has been servicing the celebrity-adjacent crowd from inside the Mercer Hotel for 25 years now, even...
eastnewyork.com
The Best All-Day Every Day $5 Meal Special in Brooklyn is in East New York
While we see prices on food and groceries increasing every week, here is an all-day everyday special that will give you some relief, and the food is excellent. restaurant and bar has one of the best $5 food specials in all of Brooklyn. You usually find this type of special reserved for lunch but Fusion East offers the special all day, every day, including weekends.
5 Reasons You Can’t Miss The Stranger Things Experience Before It Leaves NYC
The show and the experience has a connecting link between adults and kids: the appeal of the 1980s. For adults, it’s a chance to relive all of the neon and pre-tech simplicities. For the younger audience, it’s an opportunity to step inside a decade they didn’t get a chance to experience. With Stranger Things: The Experience, kids and adults alike are transported to this bodacious decade with ambiance, decor and music. Like the show, the experience is for both adults and kids to enjoy!
evgrieve.com
Here's info about a Virtual Rat Academy for East Village business owners, gardeners and residents
Community Board 3, the Cooper Square Committee and the East Village Merchants Association are sponsoring a Virtual Rat Academy on Tuesday, Aug. 23 from 5-7 p.m. You can register to learn about rat prevention methods (here come the curbside dining comments!) via this link.
Sunrise Senior Living Introduces The Apsley on Manhattan’s Upper West Side
NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 8, 2022-- Sunrise Senior Living, a leading provider of personalized senior living services, together with partners Hines and Welltower (NYSE: WELL), today announced the name of its second luxury senior lifestyle community in New York City: The Apsley. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220808005034/en/ The Apsley by Sunrise, Exterior (Graphic: Business Wire)
insideradio.com
Miss Jones Joins New York’s ’94.7 The Block’ For Morning Drive.
Miss Jones returns to New York radio as morning host at “94.7 The Block” WXBK rounding out the on-air lineup at the Audacy classic hip-hop outlet that launched in October 2021. The former R&B artist, Tarsha “Miss” Jones, began her radio career as part of the “Star & Buc Wild” morning show at crosstown rhythmic CHR “Hot 97” WQHT before moving to the former “103.9 The Beat” WPHI Philadelphia, where she was paired with Michael Shawn. The two moved to mornings at “Hot 97” in 2004, while syndicating the show back to Philly, with Jones recognized as the first African-American female to be syndicated on morning radio at the time. After exiting “Hot 97” in 2008, the duo hosted mornings on “Power 99” WUSL Philadelphia from 2009-2011 before Jones stepped down.
Straphangers Campaign names annual Schleppie, Pokey awards for poor bus service in New York City
Th 17th-annual Pokey Award, given to the slowest local bus route, went to the M102, while the 13th annual Schleppie Award, which goes to the city's least reliable bus, went to the B12.
New York Diner Dubbed One of America’s Top Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives
We all love it when our home state gets recognition for the amazing food we have. New York is known to have such a diverse food selection. There is truly no food that you won't be able to find when you look near or far. That's why whenever you see...
rew-online.com
Brooklyn Luxury Condominium Building Milk Factory Sells Out
Real estate brokerage REAL New York today announced the official sellout of Milk Factory, located at 850 Metropolitan Avenue. Comprised of 32 new construction residences, the property achieved the three highest price per square foot sales in East Williamsburg at nearly $1,700 per square foot. As the exclusive sales and marketing firm,REAL New York played an integral role in all phases of the project, from pre-launch to sellout.
News 12
What’s Hot: Toys ‘R’ Us makes a comeback
Exciting new for kids and those who are young at heart - Toys “R” Us is making a comeback. The beloved toy stores will open inside department store giant Macy's locations in nine states. The retailer did a Christmas in July-type announcement, saying all locations will be complete...
American Airlines Nearly Leaves Two Kids Stranded In New York
(Sarah Ripmaster/Stefani Reynolds/AFP via Getty Images) Recently, a mother of two was on vacation with her sons. She woke up Saturday morning with the understanding that they would all be headed home. Unfortunately for her, she could not be more wrong. An email from American Airlines would turn everything upside down.
evgrieve.com
A look at the remaining red-tailed hawk fledgling in Tompkins Square Park
Amelia and Christo, the resident red-tailed hawks of Tompkins Square Park, welcomed three chicks to the nest this spring. Unfortunately, as you may have heard, two of them died last month. As Goggla first reported, a fledgling died on July 4 from what appeared to be frounce, "a naturally occurring...
Opting for ‘greener pastures,’ many Staten Islanders are leaving NYC. Here are some of their stories.
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Realtor Dana Walker-Boyd estimates that about half her clients over the past few years have moved off Staten Island and out of state.
International Business Times
In New York, Renters Desperate As Soaring Rents Exacerbate Housing Crisis
In mid-May, Paula Sevilla and her roommates joined the many New Yorkers suffering under the city's crushing housing crisis, which has seen rents soar in the pandemic's wake. The tenants argued their landlord had violated rules requiring sufficient notice but ultimately were told if they would have to pay an additional $800 per month if they wanted to stay at their Brooklyn rental.
Bronx woman recalls traumatizing story of discrimination at LongHorn Steakhouse
Juwanna Kimble told News 12 she took her girlfriend to the restaurant for her birthday, but things turned sour when she went to use the restroom.
