ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shreveport, LA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KPVI Newschannel 6

Mistrial declared in Webster Parish murder trial

MINDEN, La. – The second-degree murder trial of an Arkansas man accused in the death of a Webster Parish man two years ago has been rescheduled for this fall after a mistrial was declared Tuesday. Bossier-Webster District Attorney Schuyler Marvin said a dispute over whether a person claiming self-defense...
WEBSTER PARISH, LA
KPVI Newschannel 6

Warrant issued for latest carjacking suspect

SHREVEPORT, La. -- Shreveport police have issued an arrest warrant for a Shreveport man wanted in a carjacking and stabbing that happened Monday night. Jacob H. Boykin, 27, is wanted for second-degree robbery. Police accuse Boykin of carjacking another man who was giving him a ride. The driver was also...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KPVI Newschannel 6

Shreveport police investigate shooting on West 70th

SHREVEPORT, La. -- Police Tuesday night were investigating a shooting that took place in the parking lot of the Chase Bank on West 70th Street at Raspberry Lane. Police said three men on foot approached a man in a car in bank parking lot and accused him of taking part in a robbery. The shooting call came in just after 5 p.m.
SHREVEPORT, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy