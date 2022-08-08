ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Etna boy, 16, identified as Pittsburgh fatal shooting victim early Monday

An Etna teenager has been identified as the victim of a fatal shooting early Monday morning in Pittsburgh. The victim, Alexander Kowalyk, 16, was shot around 2:40 a.m. Monday in Pittsburgh’s Uptown and Bluff neighborhood. He died Monday afternoon in a Pittsburgh hospital, the Allegheny County Medical Examiner’s Office said.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Teenager dies after being shot in the head Uptown

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A teenager has died after being shot in the head early Monday morning Uptown.Pittsburgh Police say that officers were called out to Fifth Avenue just before 3 a.m. for reports of a male with a gunshot wound to the head.The teenager who was shot was taken to the hospital by private means. He was initially listed in critical condition, but died from his injuries.Police did not provide any suspect descriptions. The investigation continues.Stay with KDKA for more on this developing story.
PITTSBURGH, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Man shot in Pittsburgh's Highland Park neighborhood

A man was in stable condition after being shot Sunday night in Pittsburgh’s Highland Park neighborhood, Pittsburgh police said. The man told police that a man got out of a vehicle that approached him in the 5500 block of Jackson Street around 9:45 p.m. and shot him in the thigh and ankle, according to Pittsburgh Public Safety.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Pittsburgh, PA
Pittsburgh, PA
wtae.com

One dead, three wounded in shooting on Pittsburgh's North Shore

PITTSBURGH — UPDATE: Pittsburgh Public Safety says one victim has died at the hospital from wounds he sustained during an apparent shooting on Sunday evening along Brighton Place on Pittsburgh's North Shore. The victim has been identified as 40-year-old Stephone Drayton. At least four people were hospitalized after an...
PITTSBURGH, PA
butlerradio.com

Police Searching For Suspected Walmart Thief

Butler Township Police are looking for a suspect who allegedly stole items from Walmart. The incident happened last Friday afternoon around 2:15 p.m. Police describe the woman with blonde hair and wearing a striped dress. It’s not known what items the woman stole. Police say if you have any...
BUTLER, PA
wtae.com

2 arrested after attempted ATM robbery on North Shore

Police are investigating an attempted robbery of an ATM on Pittsburgh’s North Shore. The incident happened around 4:30 Tuesday morning on the 400 block of North Shore Drive. Police said officers saw two people near an ATM with a heavy duty chain and signs the machine had been tampered with.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

One person killed in Greensburg apartment fire

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- One person has died following an apartment fire in Westmoreland County.Dispatchers tell KDKA that the fire broke out at an apartment complex located along Indiana Drive in Greensburg.Crews were first called out just after 11:30 p.m. One fatality was reported as a result of the fire, according to dispatchers.No other injuries have been reported.The coroner has yet to release any information related to the fire.Stay with KDKA for more on this developing story.
GREENSBURG, PA
wtae.com

Large sinkhole at Pittsburgh Botanic Garden

OAKDALE, Pa. — Sky 4 flew over a large sinkhole at the Pittsburgh Botanic Garden on Tuesday afternoon. In an Instagram post, the botanical garden said it happened in their welcome center parking lot. "Over the weekend, a section of the Welcome Center parking lot on top of a...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Mayor Ed Gainey speaks out after night of gun violence in city

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Mayor Ed Gainey is speaking out following another night of violence in the city of Pittsburgh.Three shootings over a period of 12 hours left one person dead and five others injured."I invite our entire city to join me in praying for the victims and their families," Gainey said.Four people were shot on Brighton Place on the North Side late Sunday night. Police described the scene as one of chaos."There was a wrecked vehicle, multiple shell casings on the street, people scrambling," Pittsburgh Police Cmdr. Richard Ford said.Around the same time, another man was shot on Jackson Street...
PITTSBURGH, PA

