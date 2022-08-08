Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Bakery Serves Some of the Best Donuts in the Entire State of PennsylvaniaTravel MavenGreensburg, PA
A Biography of David McCullough: From Pulitzer Prize Winning Historian to Passionate WriterREPORTER BUZZPittsburgh, PA
Major supermarket chain opening another store location in Washington this monthKristen WaltersFederal Way, WA
3 great pizza places in PittsburghAlina AndrasPittsburgh, PA
West Coast/East Coast Author Book Launch August 4 at brilloboxLJPittsburgh, PA
Related
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Etna boy, 16, identified as Pittsburgh fatal shooting victim early Monday
An Etna teenager has been identified as the victim of a fatal shooting early Monday morning in Pittsburgh. The victim, Alexander Kowalyk, 16, was shot around 2:40 a.m. Monday in Pittsburgh’s Uptown and Bluff neighborhood. He died Monday afternoon in a Pittsburgh hospital, the Allegheny County Medical Examiner’s Office said.
wtae.com
SWAT team called to home in Pittsburgh’s Northview Heights neighborhood
PITTSBURGH — The SWAT team was called to a home in Pittsburgh’s Northview Heights neighborhood on Wednesday morning. They were called to the 600 block of Mount Pleasant Road a little before 5 a.m. after a report of a man in crisis and threatening to harm himself. The...
Teenager dies after being shot in the head Uptown
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A teenager has died after being shot in the head early Monday morning Uptown.Pittsburgh Police say that officers were called out to Fifth Avenue just before 3 a.m. for reports of a male with a gunshot wound to the head.The teenager who was shot was taken to the hospital by private means. He was initially listed in critical condition, but died from his injuries.Police did not provide any suspect descriptions. The investigation continues.Stay with KDKA for more on this developing story.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Man shot in Pittsburgh's Highland Park neighborhood
A man was in stable condition after being shot Sunday night in Pittsburgh’s Highland Park neighborhood, Pittsburgh police said. The man told police that a man got out of a vehicle that approached him in the 5500 block of Jackson Street around 9:45 p.m. and shot him in the thigh and ankle, according to Pittsburgh Public Safety.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
1 killed, 3 injured in shooting on Pittsburgh’s North Side
PITTSBURGH — One person was killed and three others were injured in a shooting in Pittsburgh’s California-Kirkbride neighborhood Sunday night. Police were called to the 1700 block of Brighton Place at around 9:47 p.m. for reports of multiple shots fired. When officers arrived, they found three males who...
wtae.com
One dead, three wounded in shooting on Pittsburgh's North Shore
PITTSBURGH — UPDATE: Pittsburgh Public Safety says one victim has died at the hospital from wounds he sustained during an apparent shooting on Sunday evening along Brighton Place on Pittsburgh's North Shore. The victim has been identified as 40-year-old Stephone Drayton. At least four people were hospitalized after an...
butlerradio.com
Police Searching For Suspected Walmart Thief
Butler Township Police are looking for a suspect who allegedly stole items from Walmart. The incident happened last Friday afternoon around 2:15 p.m. Police describe the woman with blonde hair and wearing a striped dress. It’s not known what items the woman stole. Police say if you have any...
Homestead man arrested for shooting in Mckeesport
Police have charged 20-year-old Davon Blue with criminal attempted homicide and other charges. He’s accused of shooting a man in the head who was found in a car at the intersection of Versailles Avenue and Freemont Street.
IN THIS ARTICLE
wtae.com
2 arrested after attempted ATM robbery on North Shore
Police are investigating an attempted robbery of an ATM on Pittsburgh’s North Shore. The incident happened around 4:30 Tuesday morning on the 400 block of North Shore Drive. Police said officers saw two people near an ATM with a heavy duty chain and signs the machine had been tampered with.
Greensburg man found dead inside apartment following apparent fire
GREENSBURG, Pa. — A Greensburg man was found dead inside his Autumn Brook apartment late Monday night after an apparent fire. Westmoreland County coroner Tim Carson identified the victim as David Bramini, 40. ”It came in as a call to 911 that a lady was reporting some unknown type...
wtae.com
Sewickley piercing shop owner accused of propositioning, then threatening teen employee
The owner of a Sewickley piercing shop is accused of propositioning a 17-year-old employee for sexual favors and threatening her if she ever told anyone about it. Zachary Watson, 33, owns Genisys Body Arts on Broad Street. According to a criminal complaint, after he hired the teen, he offered her...
One person killed in Greensburg apartment fire
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- One person has died following an apartment fire in Westmoreland County.Dispatchers tell KDKA that the fire broke out at an apartment complex located along Indiana Drive in Greensburg.Crews were first called out just after 11:30 p.m. One fatality was reported as a result of the fire, according to dispatchers.No other injuries have been reported.The coroner has yet to release any information related to the fire.Stay with KDKA for more on this developing story.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wtae.com
Large sinkhole at Pittsburgh Botanic Garden
OAKDALE, Pa. — Sky 4 flew over a large sinkhole at the Pittsburgh Botanic Garden on Tuesday afternoon. In an Instagram post, the botanical garden said it happened in their welcome center parking lot. "Over the weekend, a section of the Welcome Center parking lot on top of a...
Pittsburgh Mayor Ed Gainey speaks out after night of gun violence in city
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Mayor Ed Gainey is speaking out following another night of violence in the city of Pittsburgh.Three shootings over a period of 12 hours left one person dead and five others injured."I invite our entire city to join me in praying for the victims and their families," Gainey said.Four people were shot on Brighton Place on the North Side late Sunday night. Police described the scene as one of chaos."There was a wrecked vehicle, multiple shell casings on the street, people scrambling," Pittsburgh Police Cmdr. Richard Ford said.Around the same time, another man was shot on Jackson Street...
North Side shooting Sunday kills one and injures three other people
Shots were fired in Pittsburgh’s North Side late Sunday night that resulted in one person dying and three people being injured. The investigation is ongoing.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Police: Gun charge filed after man drops pistol while being questioned about vehicle break-ins
A Harrison police officer responding to a call of two men trying to break into vehicles accused a Pittsburgh man of illegally carrying a gun after he dropped the weapon while being questioned on the street. John Pinkney Krall, 18, of Colombo Street in the city’s Garfield neighborhood was charged...
wtae.com
Sixth suspect arrested in New Kensington shooting investigation; search for seventh continues
More than one month after a deadly shooting in New Kensington, police have arrested yet another suspect. U.S. marshals picked up Elijah Gary on Monday in Wilkinsburg. He's facing charges in connection with the shooting death of Jason Raiford on July 3. At least five other people have been arrested...
Coroner called to apartment building fire in Greensburg
GREENSBURG, Pa. — The coroner was called to an apartment building fire in Westmoreland County, 911 dispatchers confirm to Channel 11. The fire broke out around midnight Tuesday in the 200 block of Indiana Drive in Greensburg,. No other information was immediately available. This is a developing story. Check...
Woman charged after allegedly hitting multiple parked cars while leaving concert at Star Lake
BURGETTSTOWN, Pa. — A woman was arrested after a dangerous parking lot incident that took place after the Kid Rock concert at the Pavilion at Star Lake. Hanover police arrested Manasha Bradley of Wheeling after they say she damaged multiple cars and narrowly missed hitting police officers, concert workers and medics.
Local man accused of breaking into apartment, stealing underwear
A man is facing charges, accused of breaking into a Grove City apartment and stealing a woman's underwear.
Comments / 1