Orangeburg, SC

WIS-TV

Tractor trailer crash closes Clemson Road intersection

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia-Richland Fire Department said they’ve closed an intersection while working on a crash. Crews are at the scene of a tractor trailer crash at the intersection of Clemson Rd and Longtown Rd. First responders said there were no injuries. Notice a spelling or grammar...
COLUMBIA, SC
wach.com

Single-car crash in Columbia sends three people to hospital

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — UPDATE: The accident has been cleared, according to the Department of Transportation. ORIGINAL: A single-car collision at 277 Bull Street headed into Columbia has sent three people to the hospital, according to the Columbia Police Department. Police say three people including two children have been...
COLUMBIA, SC
The Post and Courier

Ladson woman dies at hospital after wrong-way driving collision, authorities say

An 18-year-old pedestrian has died after she was struck by a car allegedly driving the wrong way along a Ladson road, according to authorities. Samantha Hines died at Trident Medical Center on August 8, a day after the collision, which occurred around 8:30 a.m. on Highway 78 and Mason Pond Place. The Charleston County Coroner, Bobbi Jo O’Neal, identified Hines on August 10.
LADSON, SC
Orangeburg, SC
Orangeburg, SC
Orangeburg, SC
News19 WLTX

One dead in single car accident in Sumter

SUMTER, S.C. — One person is dead following a crash on Pinewood road Monday afternoon. According to Highway Patrolman Brandon Bolt, the accident happened around 2:30pm Monday afternoon in the westbound lane of Pinewood Road about four miles east of the town. A 2003 Ford pickup truck was traveling...
SUMTER, SC
WRDW-TV

Sheriff: Teen charged after hitting Richland Co. deputy with stolen vehicle

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Sheriff Leon Lott said a Richland County Sheriff’s Department deputy was injured while on duty Tuesday at around 10 p.m. Lott said deputies tracked down a stolen vehicle Tuesday evening near the 6000 block of Two Notch Rd. Lott said the 17-year-old Jamon Cheatham drove the vehicle at high speed into one of the responding deputies, SRT Operator Sarah Merriman.
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
abccolumbia.com

Good Morning Columbia anchor helps rescue accident victim

COLUMBIA SC (WOLO)–Monica Rivers is seeing who she calls her angel again, for the first time since her accident. That angel, is Good Morning Columbia news anchor Curtis Wilson. “He means the world to me. Had it not been for him at that time, the angel that god sent to me. I know we all have angels. God has ones assigned to us. And if it was just for that moment on that date, Curtis Wilson was the angel assigned to Monica Rivers,” Rivers says.
COLUMBIA, SC
WIS-TV

One dead after fatal Sumter County collision

SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - A driver is dead after a fatal collision on Pinewood Road near Starks Ferry Road. According to Master Trooper Brandon Bolt, the collision happened around 2:35 p.m. on August 8. The driver was headed west on Pinewood Road when the car went off the left...
SUMTER COUNTY, SC
Aiken Standard

Coroner identifies Gem Lakes drowning victim

The Aiken County coroner has identified the body of a man who drowned in Gem Lakes in June. James L. Brooker, 55, has been identified as the man who drowned June 25 in the Gem Lakes neighborhood's recreation area, at 108 Recreation Drive, according to Aiken County Coroner Darryl Ables.
AIKEN COUNTY, SC
abccolumbia.com

Wrong way driver dies in head on collision in Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG CO., S.C. (WOLO) – A wrong way driver is dead after a head on collision with a tractor trailer on Sunday. The South Carolina Highway Patrol says it happened on US Highway 301 near Carriage Hill Road around 1:30 a.m. According to troopers, the driver of a 2011...
ORANGEBURG, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Coroner identifies worker electrocuted at MUSC in July

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County Coroner’s Office on Tuesday released the identity of a man who was electrocuted while working on equipment at the Medical University of South Carolina (MUSC) last month. Jeremiah Wiggins, 41, of Walterboro, died while working on an electrical panel in the Strom Thurmond Research Building on the morning […]
CHARLESTON, SC
thepeoplesentinel.com

Fire destroys Blackville house

A Blackville man lost everything last week in a house fire. Firefighters from the Blackville, Hilda, Elko, Williston, and Barnwell Rural fire departments responded to Sparrow Circle in Blackville for a house fire on August 4 after a neighbor called 911. Multiple vehicles in the yard were also on fire.
BLACKVILLE, SC
WIS-TV

CAUGHT ON CAMERA: CPD searching for peeping tom suspect

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia Police Department is searching for a suspect accused of peeping into windows at 1823 Devine Street. The man was caught on camera at the location peeping into multiple windows. CPD asks if anyone has any information on who this person may be to submit...
COLUMBIA, SC
wach.com

Crash causes delays on connector overpass on I-26 WB at I-126

IRMO, SC (WACH) – A crash on I-26 WB at I-126 has lanes blocked Wednesday morning. According to SCDOT, it happened at 5:09 am near exit 108A. Originally, all lanes were blocked, but now the left lane is open allowing cars to pass. This situation is developing.
IRMO, SC

