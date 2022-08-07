Read full article on original website
WIS-TV
Tractor trailer crash closes Clemson Road intersection
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia-Richland Fire Department said they’ve closed an intersection while working on a crash. Crews are at the scene of a tractor trailer crash at the intersection of Clemson Rd and Longtown Rd. First responders said there were no injuries. Notice a spelling or grammar...
abccolumbia.com
Driver killed in crash involving two kids on Bull Street has been identified
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – The Richland County Coroner’s Office has identified the driver killed in a crash involving two kids on South Carolina Highway 277 Tuesday. Coroner Naida Rutherford says Courtney Parker, 24, of Columbia, died from her injuries at a local hospital. Columbia Police say Parker was...
wach.com
Single-car crash in Columbia sends three people to hospital
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — UPDATE: The accident has been cleared, according to the Department of Transportation. ORIGINAL: A single-car collision at 277 Bull Street headed into Columbia has sent three people to the hospital, according to the Columbia Police Department. Police say three people including two children have been...
The Post and Courier
Ladson woman dies at hospital after wrong-way driving collision, authorities say
An 18-year-old pedestrian has died after she was struck by a car allegedly driving the wrong way along a Ladson road, according to authorities. Samantha Hines died at Trident Medical Center on August 8, a day after the collision, which occurred around 8:30 a.m. on Highway 78 and Mason Pond Place. The Charleston County Coroner, Bobbi Jo O’Neal, identified Hines on August 10.
One dead in single car accident in Sumter
SUMTER, S.C. — One person is dead following a crash on Pinewood road Monday afternoon. According to Highway Patrolman Brandon Bolt, the accident happened around 2:30pm Monday afternoon in the westbound lane of Pinewood Road about four miles east of the town. A 2003 Ford pickup truck was traveling...
WRDW-TV
Sheriff: Teen charged after hitting Richland Co. deputy with stolen vehicle
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Sheriff Leon Lott said a Richland County Sheriff’s Department deputy was injured while on duty Tuesday at around 10 p.m. Lott said deputies tracked down a stolen vehicle Tuesday evening near the 6000 block of Two Notch Rd. Lott said the 17-year-old Jamon Cheatham drove the vehicle at high speed into one of the responding deputies, SRT Operator Sarah Merriman.
abccolumbia.com
Good Morning Columbia anchor helps rescue accident victim
COLUMBIA SC (WOLO)–Monica Rivers is seeing who she calls her angel again, for the first time since her accident. That angel, is Good Morning Columbia news anchor Curtis Wilson. “He means the world to me. Had it not been for him at that time, the angel that god sent to me. I know we all have angels. God has ones assigned to us. And if it was just for that moment on that date, Curtis Wilson was the angel assigned to Monica Rivers,” Rivers says.
WIS-TV
One dead after fatal Sumter County collision
SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - A driver is dead after a fatal collision on Pinewood Road near Starks Ferry Road. According to Master Trooper Brandon Bolt, the collision happened around 2:35 p.m. on August 8. The driver was headed west on Pinewood Road when the car went off the left...
Coroner identifies Gem Lakes drowning victim
The Aiken County coroner has identified the body of a man who drowned in Gem Lakes in June. James L. Brooker, 55, has been identified as the man who drowned June 25 in the Gem Lakes neighborhood's recreation area, at 108 Recreation Drive, according to Aiken County Coroner Darryl Ables.
abccolumbia.com
Wrong way driver dies in head on collision in Orangeburg
ORANGEBURG CO., S.C. (WOLO) – A wrong way driver is dead after a head on collision with a tractor trailer on Sunday. The South Carolina Highway Patrol says it happened on US Highway 301 near Carriage Hill Road around 1:30 a.m. According to troopers, the driver of a 2011...
Coroner identifies worker electrocuted at MUSC in July
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County Coroner’s Office on Tuesday released the identity of a man who was electrocuted while working on equipment at the Medical University of South Carolina (MUSC) last month. Jeremiah Wiggins, 41, of Walterboro, died while working on an electrical panel in the Strom Thurmond Research Building on the morning […]
WTGS
Man leads police on chase through Summerville neighborhood in stolen box truck | VIDEO
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCIV) — UPDATE (8/10/22) -- Police say McCants has been charged with Failure to Stop for Blue Lights and will also be charged with grand larceny and escape. McCants also has two holds, one from Charleston County and one from Berkeley County, according to police. A suspect...
thepeoplesentinel.com
Fire destroys Blackville house
A Blackville man lost everything last week in a house fire. Firefighters from the Blackville, Hilda, Elko, Williston, and Barnwell Rural fire departments responded to Sparrow Circle in Blackville for a house fire on August 4 after a neighbor called 911. Multiple vehicles in the yard were also on fire.
WIS-TV
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: CPD searching for peeping tom suspect
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia Police Department is searching for a suspect accused of peeping into windows at 1823 Devine Street. The man was caught on camera at the location peeping into multiple windows. CPD asks if anyone has any information on who this person may be to submit...
Aiken County woman arrested after impersonating judge, received $16,000 after forging signature
AIKEN COUNTY, South Carolina (WJBF) – A South Carolina woman is behind bars after using a judge’s signature to forge a document giving her $16,000. According to the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED), Patricia Haley Eubanks, 26, of North Augusta, was arrested for Forgery and Impersonating a Judge. Authorities say Eubanks had a fake […]
wach.com
'Friend to everybody': Close friends remember auto shop owner shot, killed
SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — Sumter County deputies released more details about the killing of a 70-year old man, found shot in his auto repair shop on Airport Road last month in a suspected armed robbery. It was in the garage of that auto repair shop where deputies found...
WLTX.com
Head-on crash leaves one dead in Orangeburg County
One driver was pronounced dead at the scene. The other was uninjured, investigators said.
wach.com
Crash causes delays on connector overpass on I-26 WB at I-126
IRMO, SC (WACH) – A crash on I-26 WB at I-126 has lanes blocked Wednesday morning. According to SCDOT, it happened at 5:09 am near exit 108A. Originally, all lanes were blocked, but now the left lane is open allowing cars to pass. This situation is developing.
WIS-TV
Richland County mother found guilty in choking death of her son
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A Richland County mother has been found guilty of Homicide by Child Abuse in the death of her son Thursday. A jury heard testimony on Shakoya Darby, a woman accused of killing her son, Princeton Adams. She was sentenced to 40 years in prison. On Christmas...
One dead, suspect at large following Upstate shooting
One person is dead following a shooting in the Upstate early Tuesday morning. The Anderson Police Department responded to a reported shooting just before 2:30 AM in the area of Cleveland Avenue and Fall Street.
