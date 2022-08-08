ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Despite Hot, Dry Summer, Hay Show Entries Up at 2022 Ag Progress Days

ROCK SPRINGS, Pa. — Depending on the the region, hay growers in Pennsylvania have likely witnessed a season that was either too dry, too hot or both. Whatever the case, it likely means a drop in overall production this year — especially with later cutting grass hay — according to Les Vough, director of the Maryland Agriculture Education Foundation and retired forage specialist with the University of Maryland.
High Five, Miss America

There’s nothing like Penn State’s Ag Progress Days. It’s like Burning Man for Pennsylvania farmers. The Lollapalooza of Agriculture. A Big Farming Deal. Ag Progress Days is the biggest farming event in the state for farmers. Sure, the Pennsylvania Farm Show might be a bigger event, but it’s mostly for the public, sort of like a zoo for people to come and look at farmers.
A developer plans luxury homes on a beloved Main Line property. But locals are pushing to 'Save Rock Hill Farm.'

Aug. 8—The rolling hills, lush meadows, and verdant woodlands at Rock Hill Farm in Willistown offer glimpses of the past. They're also the focus of a battle about the future — not only of Willistown and Chester County, but of once-rural, suburbanizing communities in other collar counties of Philadelphia, where bucolic vistas long treasured by locals are giving way to McMansions and Wawas.
WILLISTOWN TOWNSHIP, PA

