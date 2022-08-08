Read full article on original website
How do we build a 'farm team for the future'? PA agriculture professionals weigh in
Aug. 8—SPRING TOWNSHIP — One of the most critical pieces of the farm economy is the next generation of farmers, ranchers and landowners, U.S. Rep. Glenn Thompson, R-Howard, said during his fourth annual Agriculture Summit on Monday. He and other panelists focused on the challenges facing young farmers.
Redding and Roush Say Pennsylvania Poised to Meet Ag Challenges at 2022 Ag Progress Days
ROCK SPRINGS, Pa. — Pennsylvania is well situated to grow agriculture production and address pressing issues of the future. “The opportunities in agriculture, I think, are greater today than they’ve ever been, but they look different,” state Ag Secretary Russell Redding said Tuesday at Ag Progress Days.
Despite Hot, Dry Summer, Hay Show Entries Up at 2022 Ag Progress Days
ROCK SPRINGS, Pa. — Depending on the the region, hay growers in Pennsylvania have likely witnessed a season that was either too dry, too hot or both. Whatever the case, it likely means a drop in overall production this year — especially with later cutting grass hay — according to Les Vough, director of the Maryland Agriculture Education Foundation and retired forage specialist with the University of Maryland.
High Five, Miss America
There’s nothing like Penn State’s Ag Progress Days. It’s like Burning Man for Pennsylvania farmers. The Lollapalooza of Agriculture. A Big Farming Deal. Ag Progress Days is the biggest farming event in the state for farmers. Sure, the Pennsylvania Farm Show might be a bigger event, but it’s mostly for the public, sort of like a zoo for people to come and look at farmers.
Residents fight back against proposed national park at the Delaware Water Gap
Aug. 8—Layton, N.J. — Alongside fields of wildflowers and on restaurant porches, written large outside a sportsmen's store above ads for firewood and deer corn, new signs and banners dot the landscape near the Delaware Water Gap in Pennsylvania and New Jersey. "No National Park," they read. The...
Winemakers from 12 of East Coast’s best wineries bring their ‘A’ game to daylong summit
For one day, at least, winemakers from a few of the best producers on the East Coast gathered at a winery in southeastern Pennsylvania to taste and trade notes. The Aug. 2 gathering was by invitation only and included two wineries apiece from Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, New York’s Finger Lakes and also Long Island.
A developer plans luxury homes on a beloved Main Line property. But locals are pushing to 'Save Rock Hill Farm.'
Aug. 8—The rolling hills, lush meadows, and verdant woodlands at Rock Hill Farm in Willistown offer glimpses of the past. They're also the focus of a battle about the future — not only of Willistown and Chester County, but of once-rural, suburbanizing communities in other collar counties of Philadelphia, where bucolic vistas long treasured by locals are giving way to McMansions and Wawas.
