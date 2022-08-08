ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Comments / 0

Related
WPBF News 25

Hot days and maybe cooler nights....

Saharan Dust continues to keep our conditions hot and hazy here in South Florida, with highs in the low 90s and the Heat Index in the low 100s. Skies will remain partly cloudy with a light breeze out of the east/southeast. Rain chances are low with a few inland storms possible this afternoon.
ENVIRONMENT
WPBF News 25

Saharan Dust will squash mid-week rain chances...

Hot and humid across South Florida today with high temperatures reaching the low 90s and the Heat Index near triple digits this afternoon. The chance for isolated to scattered rainfall will move from the east coast to our inland communities throughout the afternoon, and there’s a light breeze out of the southeast.
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sfl#Humid
WPBF News 25

New to Florida? Here's how to enroll your children in school

If you’re new to Florida, you might have noticed the process of enrolling kids in school is a little different in the Sunshine State compared to others. In many other states, there might be multiple school districts within one county where a family’s address determines which district their child is in and where they’ll go to school.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment

Comments / 0

Community Policy