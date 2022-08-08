Read full article on original website
Hot days and maybe cooler nights....
Saharan Dust continues to keep our conditions hot and hazy here in South Florida, with highs in the low 90s and the Heat Index in the low 100s. Skies will remain partly cloudy with a light breeze out of the east/southeast. Rain chances are low with a few inland storms possible this afternoon.
Saharan Dust will squash mid-week rain chances...
Hot and humid across South Florida today with high temperatures reaching the low 90s and the Heat Index near triple digits this afternoon. The chance for isolated to scattered rainfall will move from the east coast to our inland communities throughout the afternoon, and there’s a light breeze out of the southeast.
South Florida school districts assess staffing as school year begins
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Video above: Team coverage across South Florida on first day of school. With the first day of school underway for thousands of families across South Florida, school districts are figuring out how their staffing will shape up. WATCH: WPBF 25 News Back-to-School special. Palm...
Here's how South Florida schools are keeping kids safe this new school year
PALM SPRINGS, Fla. — With the first day of class underway for thousands of families in Palm Beach County, one middle school is taking extra security measures to ensure the safety of students and staff. "Our students will have mesh or clear backpacks this year," Pamela McDonnough, principal at...
New to Florida? Here's how to enroll your children in school
If you’re new to Florida, you might have noticed the process of enrolling kids in school is a little different in the Sunshine State compared to others. In many other states, there might be multiple school districts within one county where a family’s address determines which district their child is in and where they’ll go to school.
St. Lucie Public Schools superintendent welcomes students back to school
ST. LUCIE COUNTY, Fla. — The superintendent of St. Lucie Public Schools personally welcomed students back to class Wednesday. Dr. Jon Prince started his day at the south county bus depot in Port St. Lucie. He said district officials are excited to be back for a hopefully very normal year.
Treasure Coast schools spend the summer focusing on teacher pay, updated course work
Martin County School District Superintendent John Millay was busy this summer. "First, we had summer school for all the students that needed extra help to catch up," Millay said. He said getting each building cleaned, painted and repaired was a priority as well. Further north, in St. Lucie County, administrators...
'Florida Youth Shine' amplifying voices of former foster kids to spark change in the child welfare system
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Navigating the child welfare system can be challenging for many kids, whether they’re adopted or in foster care. A statewide organization called Florida Youth Shine is dedicated to advocating for those children by amplifying their voices. It was founded in 2005 by Florida’s Children First.
High school students worry about mass shootings, mental health as new school year approaches
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — We sat down with eight local high school students for a panel discussion on their concerns about the new school year. They were free to discuss any topic that concerned them. The three topics they were most interested in talking about were school safety,...
