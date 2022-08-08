ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cape Girardeau, MO

KFVS12

Preview of Mississippi Mingle, family charity fundraising event

Back Porch BBQ food truck operators Steve Hodge and Kara Phillips-Ritchey share the story behind their food and where it takes them.
SIKESTON, MO
KFVS12

Staying safe at the Sikeston Jaycee Bootheel Rodeo

The SEMO Food Bank resumes its program in providing backpacks with food for students over the weekend. Crew cleaning Cape Girardeau river wall.
SIKESTON, MO
KFVS12

Charleston man wanted in connection with Sikeston murder investigation

SIKESTON, Mo. (KFVS) - A second person is wanted in connection with the shooting death of a Sikeston woman. According to the Sikeston Department of Public Safety, Demarcus Phillip Turner, of Charleston, Mo., is wanted in connection with the murder of Sh’Tyana Ingram. They say Turner should be considered...
SIKESTON, MO
KFVS12

Missouri voters to decide on recreational marijuana

Clean up is underway at the Creal Springs City Hall after fire tore through that building Monday night. Missourians will vote on recreational marijuana in November. The War for the Wheel game will air live on KFVS TOO. Fire at Creal Springs municipal building under investigation.
MISSOURI STATE
KFVS12

Cape Girardeau police investigating after 1 person shot

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Police are investigating after one person was shot early Tuesday morning, August 9. According to Cpl. Ryan Droege with the Cape Girardeau Police Department, they responded to the 1200 block of Hillcrest around 1:56 a.m. Police say the homeowner called them to say he shot...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
KFVS12

Heartland cyclists hit the trails in Jackson

Parson will first meet with southeast Missouri House members this afternoon before touring the Highway 162 repair project. Teen seriously injured in crash in New Madrid County. A Matthews, Mo. teen was seriously injured after her pickup truck crash into a silo in New Madrid County. Global Sleep Under the...
JACKSON, MO
KFVS12

Crew cleaning Cape Girardeau river wall

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The city of Cape Girardeau will soon have a cleaner river wall for residents and visitors to look at as they pass through the area. A crew is out pressure washing the wall, removing years worth of dirt and grime. “We’re cleaning the floodwall, making...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
KFVS12

Teen seriously injured in crash in New Madrid County

Emergency crews rushed to the scene of a two-vehicle crash on I-57 in Mississippi County on Saturday, July 23. A motorcyclist was killed in a crash Saturday night, July 23 in Cape Girardeau County. Highway 25 reopened after multiple crashes in Cape Girardeau County.
NEW MADRID COUNTY, MO
KFVS12

Spelunkers help family to reunite with dog after 2 months

Missouri voters to decide on recreational marijuana. Clean up is underway at the Creal Springs City Hall after fire tore through that building Monday night. Missourians to vote on recreational marijuana in November.
CREAL SPRINGS, IL
westkentuckystar.com

Construction on pace at newest southern IL casino, resort

Construction on southern Illinois' latest casino is making steady progress at Walker's Bluff between Herrin and Carbondale. Ground was broken last December for the casino, 116-room hotel, restaurants and events center. This week, crews began nearing completion on the framing for the new hotel, began work on the parking lot and hope to complete construction on the new water tower.
HERRIN, IL
KFVS12

Global Sleep Under the Stars Night preview

Missouri State Highway Patrol Sgt. Clark Parrott discusses what you can do to stay safe...
SIKESTON, MO
KFVS12

Police: Man died in Evansville shooting

Missouri voters to decide on recreational marijuana. Clean up is underway at the Creal Springs City Hall after fire tore through that building Monday night. Missourians to vote on recreational marijuana in November.
EVANSVILLE, IL

