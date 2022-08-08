Read full article on original website
U.S. 60 eastbound turn lane eliminated at Ledbetter Bridge crossover in McCracken County to reduce side-swipe crashes
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says it has eliminated a left-turn lane at the west end of the Ledbetter Bridge along U.S. 60 that crosses the Tennessee River in McCracken County. All eastbound traffic on U.S. 60 is now required to move to the single left-turn...
Preview of Mississippi Mingle, family charity fundraising event
Back Porch BBQ food truck operators Steve Hodge and Kara Phillips-Ritchey share the story behind their food and where it takes them.
Staying safe at the Sikeston Jaycee Bootheel Rodeo
The SEMO Food Bank resumes its program in providing backpacks with food for students over the weekend.
Charleston man wanted in connection with Sikeston murder investigation
SIKESTON, Mo. (KFVS) - A second person is wanted in connection with the shooting death of a Sikeston woman. According to the Sikeston Department of Public Safety, Demarcus Phillip Turner, of Charleston, Mo., is wanted in connection with the murder of Sh’Tyana Ingram. They say Turner should be considered...
Missouri voters to decide on recreational marijuana
Clean up is underway at the Creal Springs City Hall after fire tore through that building Monday night. Missourians will vote on recreational marijuana in November.
Cape Girardeau police investigating after 1 person shot
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Police are investigating after one person was shot early Tuesday morning, August 9. According to Cpl. Ryan Droege with the Cape Girardeau Police Department, they responded to the 1200 block of Hillcrest around 1:56 a.m. Police say the homeowner called them to say he shot...
Man arrested in Wayne Co., MO for armed robbery at Cape Girardeau pizza restaurant
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KBSI) – A man faces charges for a July 3 armed robbery at a pizza restaurant in Cape Girardeau. Joseph P. Walker II faces charges of robbery in the 1st degree, a Class A felony, armed criminal action unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, a Class D felony.
Spelunkers in Perry County, Mo. find missing dog in cave
A spelunking group in Perry County, Missouri found and rescued a senior dog Saturday that had been missing for nearly two months.
Family-friendly fundraising event to be held along banks of Mississippi River
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Catholic Charities of Southern Missouri and the Knights of Columbus Council #1111 will be holding a family-friendly fundraising event along the banks of the Mississippi River. The event, Mississippi Mingle, will be held on Saturday, August 13 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the...
Heartland cyclists hit the trails in Jackson
Parson will first meet with southeast Missouri House members this afternoon before touring the Highway 162 repair project. A Matthews, Mo. teen was seriously injured after her pickup truck crash into a silo in New Madrid County.
Thousands of dollars in equipment stolen from Boy Scouts in Scott County
SCOTT COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - In Scott County, authorities look for the thieves who stole equipment from a local boy scout troop as the community comes together to help get them back on their feet. Boy Scout Troop 4025 had numerous items stolen from them, almost $5,000 worth of equipment.
Gov. Parson tour of New Madrid Co. highway project canceled due to inclement weather
NEW MADRID COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - Governor Mike Parson was scheduled to make a stop in New Madrid County on Monday, August 8. The governor was due in Portageville at 4 p.m. to meet with southeast Missouri House members and tour the Highway 162 repair project. However, the event was...
Crew cleaning Cape Girardeau river wall
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The city of Cape Girardeau will soon have a cleaner river wall for residents and visitors to look at as they pass through the area. A crew is out pressure washing the wall, removing years worth of dirt and grime. “We’re cleaning the floodwall, making...
Fire at Creal Springs Municipal Building under investigation, city deals with damage
CREAL SPRINGS, Ill. (KFVS) - An investigation is ongoing in the city of Creal Springs, in Williamson County, after a fire started in the city’s municipal building Monday night, August 8. Creal Springs Mayor Micah Morrow said she received a call around 5:48 p.m. that the municipal building, which...
Teen seriously injured in crash in New Madrid County
Emergency crews rushed to the scene of a two-vehicle crash on I-57 in Mississippi County on Saturday, July 23. A motorcyclist was killed in a crash Saturday night, July 23 in Cape Girardeau County.
Spelunkers help family to reunite with dog after 2 months
Missourians will vote on recreational marijuana in November. Clean up is underway at the Creal Springs City Hall after fire tore through that building Monday night.
Construction on pace at newest southern IL casino, resort
Construction on southern Illinois' latest casino is making steady progress at Walker's Bluff between Herrin and Carbondale. Ground was broken last December for the casino, 116-room hotel, restaurants and events center. This week, crews began nearing completion on the framing for the new hotel, began work on the parking lot and hope to complete construction on the new water tower.
Global Sleep Under the Stars Night preview
Missouri State Highway Patrol Sgt. Clark Parrott discusses what you can do to stay safe
Police: Man died in Evansville shooting
Missourians will vote on recreational marijuana in November. Clean up is underway at the Creal Springs City Hall after fire tore through that building Monday night.
U.S. Senate candidate Busch Valentine making campaign stops in the Heartland
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A U.S. Senate candidate for Missouri is scheduled to make two campaign stops in southeast Missouri on Wednesday, August 10. Trudy Busch Valentine made her first visit to Ground-a-bout Coffee in Cape Girardeau at 9 a.m. to meet with voters and to discuss issues that matter to them.
