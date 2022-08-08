ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Algeria retrieves bodies of seven African migrants after boat capsizes -Ennahar TV

Reuters
Reuters
 2 days ago

CAIRO, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Algerian authorities have retrieved the bodies of seven African migrants whose boat capsized offshore, Ennahar TV reported on Monday.

It said six more migrants had been transferred to hospital for treatment.

Africa ·

August 5, 2022

Senegal's ruling Benno Bokk Yakaar (BBY) coalition has lost its comfortable majority in parliament, securing just two seats more than two allied opposition coalitions in a legislative election at the weekend, the electoral commission said on Thursday.

Comments / 0

Related
24/7 Wall St.

These Are the Largest Air Forces in the World

The U.S. spent more than $778 billion on its armed forces in 2020, easily the largest defense budget of any country. The U.S. Airforce has has more aircraft than the next five nations combined. While the Air Force is branch most associated with jets and planes, every military branch — the Air Force, Marine Corps, […]
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The Independent

Mother dies on plane in front of her children as she flew home to UK after 15 years overseas

A British mother “died in her sleep” while flying back to the UK with her husband and children, a friend said.Mother of two and midwife Helen Rhodes was returning home with her family following a 15-year “adventure” living in Hong Kong.A few hours into the long-haul flight, Ms Rhodes became unresponsive and could not be resuscitated."This all unfolded in front of her children,” her friend Jayne Jeje said on a GoFundMe page set up to support the family.For the remaining eight hours, Ms Rhodes’ “lay in a breathless sleep in her seat”.“Although this was extremely traumatizing to the family, they...
TRAVEL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Algeria#Senegal#Capsized#Ennahar Tv#African#The Electoral Commission
Washington Examiner

Egypt frets as Ethiopia's mega dam prepares to come online

As Ethiopia raced to complete work on the largest dam in Africa last year, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi vowed his country will not stand to lose "one drop of water" from the Nile River that has been its lifeblood for millennia. As Ethiopia readies to finish work on the...
AFRICA
The Guardian

A new wave of migration is coming – and Europe is not ready for it

In a week when Russia threatened to annex more territory in Ukraine, gas shortages loomed, and inflation and Covid surged across Europe, it seems almost unkind to remind EU and UK leaders of another crisis that is unfolding, largely unremarked, right under their noses. As Claudius laments in Shakespeare’s Hamlet: “When sorrows come, they come not single spies, / But in battalions.”
EUROPE
Daily Mail

Italian navy should blockade Libya to stop migrants crossing the Med by boat, says far-right favourite to become country's next PM as critics accuse her of promoting 'act of war'

The founder of a far-right Italian party and frontrunner to be the country's next leader has called for a blockade of Libya to stop migrants crossing the Mediterranean. Giorgia Meloni, leader of the Brothers of Italy party, wants the Italian navy to blockade the north African coast so that all migrants can be screened before leaving to ascertain whether they are genuine refugees.
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Reuters

WW2 bomb revealed in drought-hit waters of Italy's River Po

BORGO VIRGILIO, Italy, Aug 7 (Reuters) - Heatwaves sweeping Europe this summer have brought not just record high temperatures and scorched fields: the drought-stricken waters of Italy's River Po are running so low they revealed a previously submerged World War Two bomb.
EUROPE
The Independent

13,000 migrants have crossed Channel since Rwanda plan announced, figures show

More than 13,000 migrants have crossed the English Channel since Priti Patel announced her plan to send asylum seekers to Rwanda, new figures show.According to the Ministry of Defence, 176 people made the crossing on five small boats on Sunday, bringing the total to 13,016 since April 14.It brings the total number of people who have crossed the English Channel so far this year to 18,284.Photographs taken on Monday morning showed another group of migrants, clad in life jackets and face masks, being brought into Dover by Border Force officials.A number of children and babies wrapped in light blue blankets,...
IMMIGRATION
AFP

Death toll from attack on Mali soldiers rises to 42: army

Forty-two Malian soldiers died in an attack at the weekend by suspected jihadists, the army said Wednesday in a document naming the fatalities, revising an earlier figure of 21 dead. On Monday, the army had said 17 soldiers and four civilians had died.
MILITARY
Reuters

Roadside bomb in northern Burkina Faso kills 15 soldiers

OUAGADOUGOU, Aug 9 (Reuters) - At least 15 soldiers were killed in northern Burkina Faso on Tuesday when a transport vehicle drove over a hidden explosive, killing several troops before a second explosion killed those who rushed to their aid, the army said in a statement.
MILITARY
Reuters

Reuters

538K+
Followers
348K+
Post
252M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy