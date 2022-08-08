Algeria retrieves bodies of seven African migrants after boat capsizes -Ennahar TV

CAIRO, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Algerian authorities have retrieved the bodies of seven African migrants whose boat capsized offshore, Ennahar TV reported on Monday.

It said six more migrants had been transferred to hospital for treatment.

Africa ·

August 5, 2022

Senegal's ruling Benno Bokk Yakaar (BBY) coalition has lost its comfortable majority in parliament, securing just two seats more than two allied opposition coalitions in a legislative election at the weekend, the electoral commission said on Thursday.