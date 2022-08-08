ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn, NY

MLB

Schwarber's status adds wrinkle to prove-it set vs. Mets

PHILADELPHIA -- This certainly wasn't the way the Phillies wanted to go into one of their biggest series against the rival Mets in recent memory. Along with having their seven-game winning streak snapped in a 3-0 loss to the Marlins on Thursday afternoon at Citizens Bank Park, the Phils watched as National League home run leader Kyle Schwarber exited in the fifth inning due to a mild right calf strain.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
numberfire.com

Joey Bart not in Giants' lineup Tuesday night

San Francisco Giants catcher Joey Bart is sitting Tuesday in the team's game against the San Diego Padres. Bart is being replaced behind the plate by Austin Wynns versus Padres starter Joe Musgrove. In 190 plate appearances this season, Bart has a .214 batting average with a .698 OPS, 9...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
MLB

Commissioner surprises vets with Field of Dreams tix

DUBUQUE, Iowa -- Major League Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred believes 3-year-old Sunny Kilburg’s arm cast might be the first cast that he’s ever signed. Tori Kilburg’s daughter might want to hold on to that cast when she finally has it removed. “Honestly, I’m very humbled by the...
MLB
MLB

Guardians 'buzzing' after securing hold on 1st

DETROIT -- For the first time since June 23, the Guardians spent the day in first place in the American League Central. The next step is to figure out how to create some separation from the second-place Twins. It wasn’t pretty, as Cleveland blew a two-run lead in the ninth...
MLB
MLB

Bumgarner switches setup, but slips in key 6th

PHOENIX -- Madison Bumgarner is looking for every angle to stick with his strong stuff at home. The D-backs lefty switched his setup on the pitching rubber in Wednesday night’s start against the Pirates. It worked through a few innings, but Pittsburgh broke through late to hand Arizona a 6-4 loss at Chase Field.
MLB
MLB

Two immaculate innings in 25 days ... by 1 pitcher!

Young pitchers hear it a lot: "Trust your stuff and throw strikes." Not a problem for Luis Ortiz lately. Twenty-five days and four starts after the Pirates' No. 24 prospect threw an immaculate inning, he went out and repeated the trick. No Major League pitcher is known to have ever...
MLB
MLB

Twins lose grip on AL Central lead after loss in LA

LOS ANGELES -- The Twins have hoped to be playing into October, and Wednesday’s raucous affair at Dodger Stadium might have presented as good a preview of such an environment as they’ve seen all season. The ear-splitting roars as Dodgers hitters deposited baseballs over the fence were rivaled only by the thunderous boos raining down upon Los Angeles postseason heel Carlos Correa.
LOS ANGELES, CA
MLB

Pitching duel, incredible defense, then Mariners walk off in 13th

SEATTLE -- It will go down as one of the greatest games of the 2022 season. There were proverbial punches thrown back and forth all night between two All-Star workhorses. There was pure filth from both bullpens. There was a scoreless tie going all the way into the bottom of the 13th inning.
SEATTLE, WA
MLB

With something to prove, future ace, rookie and veteran show promise

CHICAGO -- Over the final two months of the season the Nationals are playing for more than just wins and losses. It’s an opportunity for players to prove themselves in the big leagues. Players like Josiah Gray, Joey Meneses and Victor Robles have all come to Washington in different ways, and they each have something to prove down the stretch.
WASHINGTON, DC
MLB

These are the keys to the Blue Jays' final stretch

This story was excerpted from Keegan Matheson's Blue Jays Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. This is when it starts to get fun. June and July always have their stretches of slog, too early in the season to...
MLB
MLB

Why special game means more to Votto

This story was excerpted from Mark Sheldon's Reds Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. Joey Votto was not quite 6 years old when "Field of Dreams" premiered in movie theaters, but it was a film that had a strong presence during the Reds first baseman’s childhood in Toronto. In many ways, it still does.
CINCINNATI, OH
MLB

Why a playoff hero went back to school for his degree

This story was excerpted from Anthony DiComo's Mets Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. Generally, top college baseball players are drafted after their junior seasons. Many of those players never receive their college degrees. The particularly motivated ones might return to campus or take online classes over the winter to earn their diplomas. Some do so upon retiring in their 30s or early 40s, as they seek entry into a second career.
BASEBALL
MLB

Voit vying to make a major impact with Nats

CHICAGO -- Luke Voit has wasted no time making Washington his new home. After being acquired from the Padres at the Trade Deadline, Voit has already made an impact on the field and in the Nationals’ clubhouse. He crushed his second home run in a Nationals uniform on Monday...
MLB
MLB

'These are playoff games': Phils battle for 7th straight win

PHILADELPHIA -- "Just battle." That was Phillies interim manager Rob Thomson's response when asked about the task of facing arguably the three best pitchers in the National League -- Sandy Alcantara, Max Scherzer and Jacob deGrom -- over a four-day span. And that's exactly what the Phillies did Wednesday night...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
MLB
MLB Teams
Baseball
MLB

Tigers prospect brings power bat to Detroit

This story was excerpted from Jason Beck's Tigers Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. What does it feel like for a hitter when he gets on a tear like Kerry Carpenter did in May, when he hit .411 with 13 home runs in 24 games for Double-A Erie?
DETROIT, MI
MLB

Giants struggle to gain ground in playoff race

SAN DIEGO -- The Giants arrived at Petco Park earlier this week with a prime opportunity to shrink the gap with the Padres in the race for the third National League Wild Card spot. Instead, they’re heading back to San Francisco with even more ground to make up. With...
SAN DIEGO, CA
MLB

New addition Rivera shows off D-backs' future

PHOENIX -- The D-backs haven’t had much going on in the standings this year, but they got a look Thursday at new guys that could change that. Emmanuel Rivera, who came over from Kansas City in the trade 10 days ago that sent Luke Weaver to the Royals, enjoyed his biggest day as a D-back with a home run and two doubles. His three hits were some of many as Arizona walloped Pittsburgh 9-3 at Chase Field to win the four-game series before a road trip.
PHOENIX, AZ

