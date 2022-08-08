Read full article on original website
MLB
Cards ready for Brewers: 'Our goal is to beat them. That's it'
DENVER -- How big can a series in the middle of August really be?. For the Cardinals and Brewers, who will meet for the opener of a three-game set at Busch Stadium on Friday night, the answer is: very big. The two clubs are separated by half a game in...
MLB
Guardians 'buzzing' after securing hold on 1st
DETROIT -- For the first time since June 23, the Guardians spent the day in first place in the American League Central. The next step is to figure out how to create some separation from the second-place Twins. It wasn’t pretty, as Cleveland blew a two-run lead in the ninth...
MLB
Bumgarner switches setup, but slips in key 6th
PHOENIX -- Madison Bumgarner is looking for every angle to stick with his strong stuff at home. The D-backs lefty switched his setup on the pitching rubber in Wednesday night’s start against the Pirates. It worked through a few innings, but Pittsburgh broke through late to hand Arizona a 6-4 loss at Chase Field.
MLB
Two immaculate innings in 25 days ... by 1 pitcher!
Young pitchers hear it a lot: "Trust your stuff and throw strikes." Not a problem for Luis Ortiz lately. Twenty-five days and four starts after the Pirates' No. 24 prospect threw an immaculate inning, he went out and repeated the trick. No Major League pitcher is known to have ever...
MLB
Twins lose grip on AL Central lead after loss in LA
LOS ANGELES -- The Twins have hoped to be playing into October, and Wednesday’s raucous affair at Dodger Stadium might have presented as good a preview of such an environment as they’ve seen all season. The ear-splitting roars as Dodgers hitters deposited baseballs over the fence were rivaled only by the thunderous boos raining down upon Los Angeles postseason heel Carlos Correa.
MLB
Pitching duel, incredible defense, then Mariners walk off in 13th
SEATTLE -- It will go down as one of the greatest games of the 2022 season. There were proverbial punches thrown back and forth all night between two All-Star workhorses. There was pure filth from both bullpens. There was a scoreless tie going all the way into the bottom of the 13th inning.
MLB
With something to prove, future ace, rookie and veteran show promise
CHICAGO -- Over the final two months of the season the Nationals are playing for more than just wins and losses. It’s an opportunity for players to prove themselves in the big leagues. Players like Josiah Gray, Joey Meneses and Victor Robles have all come to Washington in different ways, and they each have something to prove down the stretch.
MLB
These are the keys to the Blue Jays' final stretch
This story was excerpted from Keegan Matheson's Blue Jays Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. This is when it starts to get fun. June and July always have their stretches of slog, too early in the season to...
MLB
Why special game means more to Votto
This story was excerpted from Mark Sheldon's Reds Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. Joey Votto was not quite 6 years old when "Field of Dreams" premiered in movie theaters, but it was a film that had a strong presence during the Reds first baseman’s childhood in Toronto. In many ways, it still does.
MLB
Why a playoff hero went back to school for his degree
This story was excerpted from Anthony DiComo's Mets Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. Generally, top college baseball players are drafted after their junior seasons. Many of those players never receive their college degrees. The particularly motivated ones might return to campus or take online classes over the winter to earn their diplomas. Some do so upon retiring in their 30s or early 40s, as they seek entry into a second career.
MLB
Voit vying to make a major impact with Nats
CHICAGO -- Luke Voit has wasted no time making Washington his new home. After being acquired from the Padres at the Trade Deadline, Voit has already made an impact on the field and in the Nationals’ clubhouse. He crushed his second home run in a Nationals uniform on Monday...
MLB
'These are playoff games': Phils battle for 7th straight win
PHILADELPHIA -- "Just battle." That was Phillies interim manager Rob Thomson's response when asked about the task of facing arguably the three best pitchers in the National League -- Sandy Alcantara, Max Scherzer and Jacob deGrom -- over a four-day span. And that's exactly what the Phillies did Wednesday night...
MLB
Tigers prospect brings power bat to Detroit
This story was excerpted from Jason Beck's Tigers Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. What does it feel like for a hitter when he gets on a tear like Kerry Carpenter did in May, when he hit .411 with 13 home runs in 24 games for Double-A Erie?
MLB
Pirates INF Castro's phone slips out during slide, apologizes for mistake
PHOENIX -- Pirates second baseman Rodolfo Castro apologized Tuesday night after his cellphone fell out of his back pocket during a headfirst slide into third base in the fourth inning of Pittsburgh’s 6-4 loss to Arizona at Chase Field. Castro called it “an accident, a mistake” that the phone...
MLB
Giants struggle to gain ground in playoff race
SAN DIEGO -- The Giants arrived at Petco Park earlier this week with a prime opportunity to shrink the gap with the Padres in the race for the third National League Wild Card spot. Instead, they’re heading back to San Francisco with even more ground to make up. With...
MLB
New addition Rivera shows off D-backs' future
PHOENIX -- The D-backs haven’t had much going on in the standings this year, but they got a look Thursday at new guys that could change that. Emmanuel Rivera, who came over from Kansas City in the trade 10 days ago that sent Luke Weaver to the Royals, enjoyed his biggest day as a D-back with a home run and two doubles. His three hits were some of many as Arizona walloped Pittsburgh 9-3 at Chase Field to win the four-game series before a road trip.
