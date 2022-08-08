This story was excerpted from Anthony DiComo's Mets Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. Generally, top college baseball players are drafted after their junior seasons. Many of those players never receive their college degrees. The particularly motivated ones might return to campus or take online classes over the winter to earn their diplomas. Some do so upon retiring in their 30s or early 40s, as they seek entry into a second career.

BASEBALL ・ 9 HOURS AGO