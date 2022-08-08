Male killed in hit-and-run on Mann Road
INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is investigating after a male was killed in a hit-and-run late Sunday on the southwest side.
An IMPD police report showed a person was struck and killed at Mann Road and W. Mooresville Road at 11:42 p.m.
A caller told dispatchers they saw a person lying down in the road. Medics declared the person deceased.
It's unclear if the person killed was a motorist or a pedestrian. Officials have also not released the victim's age.
