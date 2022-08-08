ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Male killed in hit-and-run on Mann Road

By Izzy Karpinski
 2 days ago

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is investigating after a male was killed in a hit-and-run late Sunday on the southwest side.

An IMPD police report showed a person was struck and killed at Mann Road and W. Mooresville Road at 11:42 p.m.

A caller told dispatchers they saw a person lying down in the road. Medics declared the person deceased.

It’s unclear if the person killed was a motorist or a pedestrian. Officials have also not released the victim’s age.

