Male killed in hit-and-run on Mann Road

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is investigating after a male was killed in a hit-and-run late Sunday on the southwest side.

An IMPD police report showed a person was struck and killed at Mann Road and W. Mooresville Road at 11:42 p.m.

A caller told dispatchers they saw a person lying down in the road. Medics declared the person deceased.

It’s unclear if the person killed was a motorist or a pedestrian. Officials have also not released the victim’s age.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 59.