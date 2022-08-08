Read full article on original website
Labour: Kim Howells warns party could 'easily lose' general election
Former foreign office minister Kim Howells has warned Labour could easily lose the next general election. Dr Howells, who was in both Tony Blair and Gordon Brown's governments, said the cost of living crisis and rail strikes could cause the party problems. The former Pontypridd MP said UK party leader...
90-year-old former Senator: Fighting racism relies on White people
Fifty-three years ago, a government commission investigated civil unrest and racial inequality in America. The results from the “Kerner Report” shocked the country but mostly faded into history. The last surviving member, Fred Harris, shares why.
americanmilitarynews.com
US loses half its fighter jets, tons of warships in China war game
American military strategists are actively gaming U.S. military response scenarios to a potential Chinese invasion of Taiwan by 2026. The wargames have already found that the U.S. would have to lose more than 900 fighter jets — up to half of its fighter jet fleet — and a large number of U.S. warships to turn back China, a new report revealed Monday.
Mother dies on plane in front of her children as she flew home to UK after 15 years overseas
A British mother “died in her sleep” while flying back to the UK with her husband and children, a friend said.Mother of two and midwife Helen Rhodes was returning home with her family following a 15-year “adventure” living in Hong Kong.A few hours into the long-haul flight, Ms Rhodes became unresponsive and could not be resuscitated."This all unfolded in front of her children,” her friend Jayne Jeje said on a GoFundMe page set up to support the family.For the remaining eight hours, Ms Rhodes’ “lay in a breathless sleep in her seat”.“Although this was extremely traumatizing to the family, they...
Haberman confirms Trump habit that was bad for plumbing and his presidency
The New York Times’ Maggie Haberman joins CNN’s New Day to reveal images backing up her reporting on former President Donald Trump’s habit of flushing key White House documents down the toilet.
Russia Having 'More and More Difficulties Conducting War in Ukraine': Rice
Rice, an adviser to the Ukrainian Armed Forces, blamed Russia's "immoral" troops for the military's struggling invasion.
China drills show Beijing is developing the ability to strangle Taiwan, experts say
China's military exercises show Beijing doesn't need to invade Taiwan to control it -- rather it can strangle the self-ruled island, cutting it off from the outside world, Chinese and American analysts say.
psychologytoday.com
How Anti-Racist Activism Affects Interracial Couples, Like Us
This year marks the 54th anniversary of Loving v. Virginia, the Supreme Court decision that struck down U.S. laws against interracial marriage. Richard and Mildred Loving, whose marriage we celebrate every year on June 12, had an interracial marriage that changed America, as their love forced a court to rule that "distinctions between citizens solely because of their ancestry" are "odious to a free people."
LA times editor taunts Alito, brags secular children who don’t know Jesus will make society better
An L.A. Times editor taunted Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito in a piece on Saturday, telling the jurist not to worry about an increasingly secularized America because future generations that don’t know Jesus will promote America’s "well-being" better than Christian ones. He also slammed the justice for the...
North Carolina's black GOP Lt. Governor says Democrats want to 'control' African-American people and that they seek to 'destroy' those who defy woke ideology
North Carolina's first black lieutenant governor said Democrats are trying to 'control' African-American people and seek to destroy those who do not agree with their woke ideology. In an interview with FOX News' Dan Bongino on Saturday, Republican lawmaker Mark Robinson said Democrats' 'ideology of control' towards black people 'has...
Ukraine Strikes Key Bridge, Evading Russia HIMARS Defenses
The use of HIMARS is proving to be instrumental in the fight against Russian forces in Ukraine, according to the mayor of Melitopol.
Opinion: A seismic shift in Trump's legal woes
The search warrant executed on former President Donald Trump's premises at Mar-a-Lago represents a seismic shift in the overall landscape of the investigations against him, write Norman Eisen, E. Danya Perry and Dennis Aftergut
Russia unloads an oil cargo at an obscure Egyptian port, as ships carrying its crude increasingly cover their tracks
Russian oil is being transported via a mysterious Egyptian port as Western sanctions loom. The port makes it possible to blend Russian and Egyptian crude, obscuring its origin. Dark activity over Russian oil has been increasing ever since the country invaded Ukraine. Russia has found a way to cover its...
The Bad and Good News About Trump’s Violent Supporters
In some corners of MAGA-land, a new civil war is getting under way. The FBI’s arrival at Mar-a-Lago yesterday evening to collect evidence in a criminal investigation related to former President Donald Trump is the trigger that some of his supporters needed to suggest that violence is imminent. Predictably, the unverified Twitter accounts of armchair revolutionaries circulated claims such as “I already bought my ammo” and dark talk of “kinetic civil war” and “Civil War 2.0.”
Fox News
Rachel Maddow to Vanity Fair: 'Trying to turn the dossier into the Russia scandal is a revisionist history'
MSNBC host Rachel Maddow sat down for an interview with Vanity Fair's Joe Pompeo, who wrote that the two got into a "back and forth" about Maddow's coverage of the Steele dossier. "Trying to turn the Russia scandal into the dossier, or trying to turn the dossier into the Russia...
Opinion: Painstaking Work Has Revealed Trump's Plan to Overturn Votes
The January 6 insurrection shook American democracy to its core. Now, painstaking work has revealed the truth of the matter: Mr. Trump did, indeed, plan to overturn votes in the 2020 election.
Biden says US government knows 'with certainty' that Austin Tice has been held by Syrian government
President Joe Biden on Wednesday declared that the US government knows "with certainty" that American journalist Austin Tice has been held by the Syrian government and called on Damascus to cooperate on efforts to release him after 10 years of captivity.
China Targets Israeli Technology in Quest for Global Dominance as U.S. Frets
Israel is trying to manage a tricky balance between pleasing its ally, the U.S., without throttling lucrative technology deals with China.
Why Hamas stayed out of the latest Gaza conflict
One of the most important aspects of last weekend's short but violent conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Islamic Jihad was what didn't happen: Hamas' involvement.
FBI's Mar-a-Lago Raid Presents a Time for Choosing: The Regime, or America | Opinion
The pretense of the rule of law is gone.
