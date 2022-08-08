ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

BBC

Labour: Kim Howells warns party could 'easily lose' general election

Former foreign office minister Kim Howells has warned Labour could easily lose the next general election. Dr Howells, who was in both Tony Blair and Gordon Brown's governments, said the cost of living crisis and rail strikes could cause the party problems. The former Pontypridd MP said UK party leader...
ELECTIONS
americanmilitarynews.com

US loses half its fighter jets, tons of warships in China war game

American military strategists are actively gaming U.S. military response scenarios to a potential Chinese invasion of Taiwan by 2026. The wargames have already found that the U.S. would have to lose more than 900 fighter jets — up to half of its fighter jet fleet — and a large number of U.S. warships to turn back China, a new report revealed Monday.
MILITARY
The Independent

Mother dies on plane in front of her children as she flew home to UK after 15 years overseas

A British mother “died in her sleep” while flying back to the UK with her husband and children, a friend said.Mother of two and midwife Helen Rhodes was returning home with her family following a 15-year “adventure” living in Hong Kong.A few hours into the long-haul flight, Ms Rhodes became unresponsive and could not be resuscitated."This all unfolded in front of her children,” her friend Jayne Jeje said on a GoFundMe page set up to support the family.For the remaining eight hours, Ms Rhodes’ “lay in a breathless sleep in her seat”.“Although this was extremely traumatizing to the family, they...
TRAVEL
psychologytoday.com

How Anti-Racist Activism Affects Interracial Couples, Like Us

This year marks the 54th anniversary of Loving v. Virginia, the Supreme Court decision that struck down U.S. laws against interracial marriage. Richard and Mildred Loving, whose marriage we celebrate every year on June 12, had an interracial marriage that changed America, as their love forced a court to rule that "distinctions between citizens solely because of their ancestry" are "odious to a free people."
VIRGINIA STATE
Daily Mail

North Carolina's black GOP Lt. Governor says Democrats want to 'control' African-American people and that they seek to 'destroy' those who defy woke ideology

North Carolina's first black lieutenant governor said Democrats are trying to 'control' African-American people and seek to destroy those who do not agree with their woke ideology. In an interview with FOX News' Dan Bongino on Saturday, Republican lawmaker Mark Robinson said Democrats' 'ideology of control' towards black people 'has...
ELECTIONS
CNN

Opinion: A seismic shift in Trump's legal woes

The search warrant executed on former President Donald Trump's premises at Mar-a-Lago represents a seismic shift in the overall landscape of the investigations against him, write Norman Eisen, E. Danya Perry and Dennis Aftergut
POTUS
The Atlantic

The Bad and Good News About Trump’s Violent Supporters

In some corners of MAGA-land, a new civil war is getting under way. The FBI’s arrival at Mar-a-Lago yesterday evening to collect evidence in a criminal investigation related to former President Donald Trump is the trigger that some of his supporters needed to suggest that violence is imminent. Predictably, the unverified Twitter accounts of armchair revolutionaries circulated claims such as “I already bought my ammo” and dark talk of “kinetic civil war” and “Civil War 2.0.”
POTUS
