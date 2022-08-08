ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

WISH-TV

Person dies in afternoon shooting in residential area on east side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A person has died after a Tuesday afternoon shooting in a residential neighborhood on the city’s east side, Indianapolis police say. Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department went to a call of a person shot at 5:35 p.m. Tuesday in the 3500 block of North Leland Avenue. That’s southwest of Emerson Avenue and East 38th Street.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
cbs4indy.com

IMPD: 3rd man charged in March’s deadly clothing sale robbery

INDIANAPOLIS — A third man has been charged with murder in connection with an online clothing sale robbery that took place in March on the near northwest side of Indianapolis, the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department announced Tuesday. On Monday, the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office charged 30-year-old Antonio Wynn with...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fox 59

Man convicted of 2019 murder at Broad Ripple pub

INDIANAPOLIS — Marion County prosecutor Ryan Mears announced Wednesday that Curtis Baker has been convicted of the 2019 murder of Alfred Hayes. In the early morning of October 3, 2019, IMPD was dispatched to a pub in the 6300 block of North Ferguson Street in Broad Ripple. When they arrived, they located Hayes suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest.
MARION COUNTY, IN
cbs4indy.com

Bloomington woman arrested after 5-year-old critically injured, man dies in crash near Bloomington

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — A Bloomington woman faces multiple charges after a weekend crash left a man dead and a child critically injured. The Bloomington Police Department said the crash happened near the on-ramp of I-69 from State Road 46 just after 7 p.m. Saturday. When police arrived, they found a teal 1999 Chevrolet S-10 pickup on top of the guardrail. The truck sustained significant damage and two people were trapped inside.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
cbs4indy.com

Man killed in hit-and-run

A man is dead after a hit-and-run on the southwest side of Indianapolis. IMPD arrests suspect in July killing; already on …. Hagerstown Little League representing Indiana on …. Hendricks County man charged with sexually assaulting …. Beloved Indy funeral director is robbed & killed …. Police: Suspicious man asked...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
cbs4indy.com

Indy man found guilty of selling drugs that killed co-worker

ZIONSVILLE, Ind. — An Indianapolis man was found guilty of dealing drugs that led to the death of his co-worker. As of Wednesday, 52-year-old Kurt Russell was yet to be sentenced for dealing in a controlled substance resulting in death, a crime punishable by up to 40 years in prison.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
cbs4indy.com

Indy man hit, killed on US 36 in Hendricks County

HENDRICKS COUNTY, Ind. — An Indianapolis man was hit and killed by a vehicle in Hendricks County Saturday. The Hendricks County Sheriff’s Office says a male pedestrian was hit and killed on West U.S. 36, west of Danville around 9:30 p.m. Saturday. An initial investigation indicates 59-year-old Roland...
HENDRICKS COUNTY, IN
cbs4indy.com

Whitestown police stop car linked to Wisconsin kidnapping

WHITESTOWN, Ind. – A car found in Boone County early this morning helped police solve an out-of-state kidnapping case. Police received an alert about a black Ford Mustang with a Utah license plate. The driver of the vehicle was considered “armed and dangerous,” according to the alert.
WHITESTOWN, IN
WIBC.com

Two Teens Arrested in Connection to Shooting

JOHNSON COUNTY, Ind. — Two teens have been arrested for a shooting Sunday night. The victim, 38-year-old Jerry Jones, is in IU Methodist Hospital in critical condition after that shooting. Police were called to the incident at 8:55p.m. where they found Jones with a gunshot wound at the 6700...
MORGANTOWN, IN
wyrz.org

Hendricks County Sheriff’s Office Investigates Fatal Weekend Accident

DANVILLE- On 08/6/2022 at approximately 9:31 pm, Hendricks County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a pedestrian struck in the 3200 block of West US 36. The initial investigation indicates that a gray GMC SUV was traveling eastbound on US 36 when the pedestrian, who was later identified as Roland Lottman, 59, of Indianapolis walked across the roadway in front of the eastbound vehicle. The driver of the vehicle was unable to avoid striking Lottman. The driver stopped immediately at the scene and called out for help.
HENDRICKS COUNTY, IN

