Person dies in afternoon shooting in residential area on east side
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A person has died after a Tuesday afternoon shooting in a residential neighborhood on the city’s east side, Indianapolis police say. Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department went to a call of a person shot at 5:35 p.m. Tuesday in the 3500 block of North Leland Avenue. That’s southwest of Emerson Avenue and East 38th Street.
‘Heart wrenching’: Family says 81-year-old man with dementia killed in Indy hit-and-run
INDIANAPOLIS — Investigators are still working to find the person responsible for hitting and killing a man Sunday night on Indianapolis’ southwest side. According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department (IMPD) officers were called to the area of Mann Road and W. Mooresville Road Sunday night around 11:42 p.m. after a caller reported seeing a […]
Charges are filed against man accused of deadly hit-and-run while driving a company pickup truck
INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis man is behind bars after being arrested and charged with leaving the scene of a deadly hit-and-run crash along MLK. Police were first called to the scene near 33rd and MLK around 10:30pm July 8th. Surveillance cameras from a Marathon gas station captured a picture...
2 people arrested after torturing and killing dog, police say
Indianapolis Animal Care Services is currently assisting the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department with an investigation after two adults were arrested for torturing and killing a dog.
Martinsville man dies in Howard County crash after being ejected through sunroof
HOWARD COUNTY, Ind. — A Martinsville man was killed in a Howard County crash Sunday after being ejected from a vehicle’s sunroof. Howard County sheriff’s deputies were sent to a multi-vehicle crash around 3:15 p.m. on U.S. 31 just north of U.S. 35. Investigators say a 21-year-old...
Woman dead, 3 kids escape serious injury in east side crash
INDIANAPOLIS — A woman was killed and three kids were injured in a crash on the east side of Indianapolis Monday night. The crash happened around 11 p.m. in the 4100 block of East 21st Street, which is just east of North Sherman Drive. Police said the woman was...
IMPD: 3rd man charged in March’s deadly clothing sale robbery
INDIANAPOLIS — A third man has been charged with murder in connection with an online clothing sale robbery that took place in March on the near northwest side of Indianapolis, the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department announced Tuesday. On Monday, the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office charged 30-year-old Antonio Wynn with...
Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run on Indianapolis' southeast side, police say
A person was killed in a crash overnight on the city's southwest side. It happened about midnight Monday near the intersection of Mooresville and Mann roads, which is near Kentucky Avenue.
Court docs: Slain Indianapolis funeral director was on phone during deadly robbery
INDIANAPOLIS – A slain funeral director was on the phone when he was shot and killed during a weekend robbery. James Dixon III died after being shot outside the funeral home where he worked early Saturday morning. A beloved figure in the community, Dixon was the funeral director at...
IMPD arrests suspect in July killing; Man was already on parole in 2016 deadly shooting
INDIANAPOLIS — A man is facing his second murder charge in about six years after Indianapolis police arrested him in connection with the killing of a man in July. Najee Givens, 33, is charged with murder in the death of 25-year-old Timothy Rucker Jr., who was found dead in his home on July 17.
Man convicted of 2019 murder at Broad Ripple pub
INDIANAPOLIS — Marion County prosecutor Ryan Mears announced Wednesday that Curtis Baker has been convicted of the 2019 murder of Alfred Hayes. In the early morning of October 3, 2019, IMPD was dispatched to a pub in the 6300 block of North Ferguson Street in Broad Ripple. When they arrived, they located Hayes suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest.
Bloomington woman arrested after 5-year-old critically injured, man dies in crash near Bloomington
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — A Bloomington woman faces multiple charges after a weekend crash left a man dead and a child critically injured. The Bloomington Police Department said the crash happened near the on-ramp of I-69 from State Road 46 just after 7 p.m. Saturday. When police arrived, they found a teal 1999 Chevrolet S-10 pickup on top of the guardrail. The truck sustained significant damage and two people were trapped inside.
4-year-old hit, killed on southern Indiana highway after wandering off during the night
WARRICK COUNTY, Ind. — Police in southern Indiana say a 4-year-old was hit and killed on a state highway after wandering off in the middle of the night. A motorist called 911 in Warrick County around 4 a.m. on Monday and told dispatchers he hit a child on State Road 66 near Lincoln Avenue. The […]
Man killed in hit-and-run
A man is dead after a hit-and-run on the southwest side of Indianapolis. IMPD arrests suspect in July killing; already on …. Hagerstown Little League representing Indiana on …. Hendricks County man charged with sexually assaulting …. Beloved Indy funeral director is robbed & killed …. Police: Suspicious man asked...
Beloved Indy funeral director is robbed & killed outside his business
A shooting and robbery outside a funeral home near Lafayette Road early Saturday morning, left a beloved Indianapolis businessman dead. https://cbs4indy.com/news/funeral-director-shot-killed-outside-of-business/
Indy man found guilty of selling drugs that killed co-worker
ZIONSVILLE, Ind. — An Indianapolis man was found guilty of dealing drugs that led to the death of his co-worker. As of Wednesday, 52-year-old Kurt Russell was yet to be sentenced for dealing in a controlled substance resulting in death, a crime punishable by up to 40 years in prison.
Indy man hit, killed on US 36 in Hendricks County
HENDRICKS COUNTY, Ind. — An Indianapolis man was hit and killed by a vehicle in Hendricks County Saturday. The Hendricks County Sheriff’s Office says a male pedestrian was hit and killed on West U.S. 36, west of Danville around 9:30 p.m. Saturday. An initial investigation indicates 59-year-old Roland...
Whitestown police stop car linked to Wisconsin kidnapping
WHITESTOWN, Ind. – A car found in Boone County early this morning helped police solve an out-of-state kidnapping case. Police received an alert about a black Ford Mustang with a Utah license plate. The driver of the vehicle was considered “armed and dangerous,” according to the alert.
Two Teens Arrested in Connection to Shooting
JOHNSON COUNTY, Ind. — Two teens have been arrested for a shooting Sunday night. The victim, 38-year-old Jerry Jones, is in IU Methodist Hospital in critical condition after that shooting. Police were called to the incident at 8:55p.m. where they found Jones with a gunshot wound at the 6700...
Hendricks County Sheriff’s Office Investigates Fatal Weekend Accident
DANVILLE- On 08/6/2022 at approximately 9:31 pm, Hendricks County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a pedestrian struck in the 3200 block of West US 36. The initial investigation indicates that a gray GMC SUV was traveling eastbound on US 36 when the pedestrian, who was later identified as Roland Lottman, 59, of Indianapolis walked across the roadway in front of the eastbound vehicle. The driver of the vehicle was unable to avoid striking Lottman. The driver stopped immediately at the scene and called out for help.
