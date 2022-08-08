Read full article on original website
Related
Elle
Beyoncé Posts Rare, Intimate Photo of Her and Kids Sir, Rumi, and Blue Ivy Carter Before ‘Renaissance’ Release
Beyoncé's new music era begins tomorrow with the release of Renaissance: Act I. And in the hours before the drop, Beyoncé offered just a little taste of what this new project has to offer, along with an intimate look at her and her children 10-year-old Blue Ivy and 5-year-old twins Sir and Rumi Carter.
Beyoncé's new album 'Renaissance' is a tough sell in 2022 America
On Friday Beyoncé released her seventh solo album, “Act I: Renaissance,” six years after the breakaway success of “Lemonade.” She gave fans and critics a taste of her latest work last month, when she dropped the surprise single “Break My Soul.” (It debuted on the R&B/Hip-Hop Airplay Chart top 10 on Billboard.)
Beyoncé wears a custom-made outfit by a Dominican fashion designer for her ‘Renaissance’ album cover
Beyoncé shocked the world after unveiling her new album Renaissance which features the artist wearing a custom-made Giannina Azar outfit. Styled by Marni Senofonte, Beyoncé can be seen on top of a metallic horse and wearing the crystal embellished bodice with cut-outs and feather details. The look...
Beyoncé To Alter ‘Renaissance’ Lyric Amid Ableist Backlash
Click here to read the full article. Beyoncé’s Renaissance finally arrived on Friday (July 29), with fans and critics greeting her seventh album with near-universal acclaim. However, not everyone celebrated the release, as some people found its lyrical content offensive. The offensive lyric in question occurs on “Heated,” track eleven of the album. Beyoncé sings throughout the song using the ableist slur “spaz” multiple times in the track’s outro, where she begins a braggadocious rap-sung verse: More from VIBE.comKelis Calls Out Beyonce And Pharrell Over Song Use On 'Renaissance'Beyoncé Has Revealed The Contents Of Those 'Renaissance' Mystery BoxesBeyoncé Hints At 'Club Renaissance'...
RELATED PEOPLE
Lamont Dozier, of the Holland-Dozier-Holland Motown songwriting team behind 'Baby Love' and other hits, dies at 81
Lamont Dozier, the Motown songwriter who, with the brothers Brian and Eddie Holland, was behind such hits as the Supremes’ “Baby Love” and “You Keep Me Hanging On,” has died, his family said overnight. He was 81. Lamont Dozier Jr. confirmed his father’s death on...
Pete Davidson Proposed to Kim Kardashian Before Their Breakup
UPDATE: 8/8/22 at 10:25 AM — Sources close to the former couple deny that any proposal took place.Pete Davidson got down on one knee before Kim Kardashian ended their intense 9-month relationship.“Everything was just moving too fast. Kim wanted to slow things down and instead Pete proposed,” sources tell Radar. “He is devastated. Everyone warned him that he was going to push her away, but he didn’t listen. Remember, this is the same guy that proposed to Ariana Grande after just a few weeks. Pete learned nothing from that relationship. He falls hard and he falls fast.”Insiders add that Kim...
talentrecap.com
‘American Idol’ Winner Laine Hardy Returns with New Music After Arrest
American Idol Season 17 winner Laine Hardy has returned to social media following his arrest in April for allegedly spying on a female college student. The 21-year-old singer posted an Instagram video performing a new original song called “Party I Can Play.”. Laine Hardy Returns After Arrest with New...
Artists Whose First Album Was Released After They Died
The lives of famous music artists tend to all have a similar trajectory: They rise from obscurity to achieve fame and renown, which either diminishes or stays strong throughout their lives. But sadly, some artists never live to see their solo musical efforts released to the world. There’s a cruel twist of fate at play […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
The FADER
Watch the video for U.S. Girls’ “So Typically Now”
Until today, it had been almost 20 months since Toronto-based singer-songwriter-producer Meg Remy released her most recent single as U.S. Girls — a Santa Clause diss track featuring Rich Morel — and nearly two-and-a-half years since the arrival of Heavy Light, her seventh studio album under the misleading moniker. The wait ended this afternoon, when Remy dropped a new track titled “So Typically Now” alongside a sleek, self-directed music video.
Madonna shares gushing note from Beyoncé following ‘Break My Soul’ collaboration: ‘Masterpiece Genius’
Madonna shared a gushing note she received from Beyoncé after the pair collaborated on her song “Break My Soul (THE QUEENS Remix)”.Madonna shared a photo of the note, which was attached to a huge bouquet of flowers, on her Instagram Story with the caption: “thank you !! from one [crown emoji] to another [crown emoji]. I love the Re-Mix !”The note itself read: “Thank You, Queen. I'm So Grateful For You. You Have Opened Up So Many Doors For So Many Woman. You Are Masterpiece Genius.“Thank You For Allowing Me To Sing In Your Song And Thank You For...
thesource.com
Beyoncé Teams with Ronald Isley for “Make Me Say It Again, Girl” Remake
Just days after teaming with Madonna for a “Break My Soul” remix, Beyoncé has teamed with R&B legend Ronald Isley and The Isley Brothers for “Make Me Say It Again, Girl.” The single is a remake of the Isley Brothers classic from 1975’s The Heat Is On album.
Beyoncé to remove ableist slur from Renaissance track after criticism
Beyoncé has removed an ableist slur from her song “Heated” following backlash from fans.Last week, the singer released her latest album, Renaissance.While the album was well received, the singer was met with criticism for the use of an offensive term as an outro to the track.On the track, the lyrics read: “Sp***in’ on that ass, sp** on that ass.”The term in question, derived from the word “spastic”, is considered more offensive in the UK than in the US, where it is sometimes used as a synonym for “freaking out”.However, fans from around the world criticised her use of the...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
thesource.com
Beyoncé and Madonna Collaborate for the First Time on “Break My Soul (THE QUEENS Remix)”
Beyoncé is back with more tunes shortly after the release of Renaissance. Teaming with Madonna, Queen Bey released “Break My Soul (The Queens Remix).” This is the first collaboration between Beyoncé and The Material Girl. In the single, Beyoncé shouted out iconic Black women in music,...
Billboard
Beyonce’s ‘Renaissance’ Is First No. 1 Album by a Woman in Seven Months
It's the longest the chart has gone without a solo woman at No. 1 in over five years. With Beyoncé’s Renaissance debuting atop the Billboard 200 albums chart (dated Aug. 13), it marks the first album by a solo woman to hit No. 1 in over seven months.
The FADER
Beyoncé shares Renaissance tracklist and features
We're just over a week away from Renaissance, the seventh solo album Beyoncé and her first since 2016's Lemonade. We've heard this first song "Break My Soul," which debuted at No. 9 on the Billboard Hot 100 in its first week, and on Wednesday Beyoncé shared the Renaissance tracklist in her Instagram Story. Watch the trailer below.
Girls' Generation film 'Forever 1' music video in behind-the-scenes featurette
Aug. 10 (UPI) -- South Korean girl group Girls' Generation is giving a behind-the-scenes look at the making of its "Forever 1" music video. The K-pop stars shared a featurette Wednesday that shows the members of Girls' Generation on the music video's set. Girls' Generation are seen in hair and...
hypebeast.com
Salehe Bembury Officially Unveils His Crocs Pollex Clog "Cobbler"
Hot off the heels of dropping a trio of Vault by Vans Authentic colorways through his personal brand Spunge, Salehe Bembury is thrusting himself back into the sneaker limelight by revisiting his ongoing partnership with Crocs. The talented creative has been teasing more colorways of his popular Pollex Clog in recent memory, and now his “Cobbler” iteration is finally making its way to the masses.
Shania Twain Wasn’t ‘Emotionally Ready’ to Make New Music When Prince Contacted Her
Shania Twain regrets passing up the chance to record with Prince before his death. She explained why the opportunity just wasn't right.
hypebeast.com
Danger Mouse and Black Thought Enlist A$AP Rocky and Run The Jewels for "Strangers"
Danger Mouse and Black Thought have joined forces with A$AP Rocky and Run The Jewels for “Strangers,” the newest single from their upcoming album Cheat Codes. Clocking in at just a little over four minutes, the cut is the fourth single to be released from Cheat Codes following “No Gold Teeth,” “Aquamarine” featuring Michael Kiwanuka and “Because” featuring Joey Bada$$, Russ and Dylan Cartlidge. Cheat Codes is also set to include guest appearances from the likes of the late MF DOOM, Raekwon and Conway the Machine, and is billed as “an album untethered to any genre, era or trend — uncategorizeable and timeless. It is the sound of the pair observing their own culture and asking questions they still may not have the answers to.”
hypebeast.com
KAWS to Re-Release 'CHUM' Figures
To mark the character’s 20th anniversary. KAWS recently took to Instagram to tease a series of CHUM figurines stacked on one another. For eager fans who may have missed the last drop, the acclaimed Brooklyn-based artist confirmed today that he will re-release the edition tomorrow morning. “I can remember...
Comments / 0