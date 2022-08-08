Beyoncé has removed an ableist slur from her song “Heated” following backlash from fans.Last week, the singer released her latest album, Renaissance.While the album was well received, the singer was met with criticism for the use of an offensive term as an outro to the track.On the track, the lyrics read: “Sp***in’ on that ass, sp** on that ass.”The term in question, derived from the word “spastic”, is considered more offensive in the UK than in the US, where it is sometimes used as a synonym for “freaking out”.However, fans from around the world criticised her use of the...

CELEBRITIES ・ 9 DAYS AGO