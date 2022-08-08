Read full article on original website
Strong Storms, Heavy Rain Possible Overnight
UNDATED -- Storms will develop over North Dakota Thursday evening, then are expected to track southeast into Minnesota after midnight. Some storms could be severe with large hail and damaging winds. Locally heavy rainfall is also possible and some areas could have 2 to 3 inches. Typical summer weekend ahead...
Heat, severe storms start week's weather across much of the country
A jet stream is expected to move south and pull cooler, less humid air with it as it moves across the Great Lakes and then through the Ohio Valley into the Northeast by Friday.
Less chance of rain, isolated downpours still possible
A slightly lower chance of heavy rain storms but the rain is not going away completely. “An upper disturbance in the Gulf and surface trough will continue to pull away from the area today allowing rain chances to be much lower than yesterday.
Prolonged US heat winds down as storms move through eastern Kentucky, Appalachia
The prolonged heat wave that has impacted large portions of the country will be winding down over the course of the next several days. However, on Tuesday, some final heat remains for millions in the Pacific Northwest and in the Northeast. High temperatures will largely climb into the mid-90s, which...
Here’s what meteorologists are saying about the severe thunderstorms across New England
“If you hear thunder coming, make sure you go indoors into a secure building until the storm passes.”. The National Weather Service issued several severe thunderstorm warnings across the region, extending into Thursday evening. Northern Massachusetts, Vermont, and New Hampshire faced extreme weather conditions Thursday afternoon. But Alan Dunham, a...
How Long Will Heat Wave Last? Predictions for Temps Across U.S.
A heat wave is "a period of abnormally hot weather generally lasting more than two days," according to the National Weather Service.
Red Alert issued for possible flash flooding, damaging winds
For tonight, showers and storms will move in after 1 a.m., and continue on and off through the night. It will be warm and muggy with a low of 74.For Monday, showers and storms are possible throughout the entire day. Some of them may be severe, containing torrential rain with the possibility of flash flooding, damaging winds, and maybe even hail. Because of this, a Red Alert is in place. Some locations may be receive up to 2 or more inches of rain.It will remain very humid with a high of 85. Coverage and intensity of the storms will start to dwindle later on Monday night as we see a low of 74.Tuesday begins a prolonged stretch of high heat and humidity, in which we are likely to experience the hottest temps of the summer thus far.
Expect downpours and street flooding
Heavy downpours is the order of the day for today. “Keep an eye on things today as more downpours are likely across the area. Showers have already started this morning, but expect more throughout the day.
Potential Storm Brewing as Tropical Depression Develops in the Atlantic
After a prolonged break in an activity that has lasted more than a month, a new tropical depression is anticipated to emerge in the Atlantic Ocean this week. The National Hurricane Center in Miami, Florida, reports in this afternoon's Tropical Outlook that there may be favorable circumstances for the formation of a tropical depression.
Cool air for the northeast as hot temperatures return for the Pacific Northwest
Cool air for the northeast as hot temperatures return for the Pacific Northwest. CNN meteorologist Pedram Javaheri has the forecast.
Southwest Corner of Western Australia Faces Its Coldest Days as Cold Front Causes Massive Chaos This Week
Due to an intense cold front moving over southwest Western Australia, Perth experienced one of its coldest days of the year. With temperatures expected to fall between 4 and 8C below average today, the air pushing the cold front is described as being "unusually chilly." Western Australia is expected to...
