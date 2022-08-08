Endangered Child Alert canceled: Rutherford County children found safe, suspect in custody

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has canceled an Endangered Child Alert for two children who were last seen in Murfreesboro after they were located safely Monday morning.

The TBI issued the alert for 6-year-old Bayleigh Black and 5-year-old Jaxon Black and reported that they were last seen with Cameron Black. According to the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office, Cameron is wanted by the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office for custodial interference.

Cameron Black (Courtesy: TBI)

Officials believed the children may have been traveling in a gold Chevrolet Trailblazer with an Oklahoma tag.

Hours after the alert was issued, the TBI reported the children were found safe in Arkansas, and Cameron Black was taken into custody.

No other information was immediately released.

This is a developing story . WKRN News 2 will continue to update this article as new information becomes available.

